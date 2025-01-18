Grizzlies star Ja Morant dunks all over Victor Wembanyama with a jam that's waved off due to a foul called on the floor. (0:24)

Ja absolutely posterizes Wemby with dunk after the whistle (0:24)

Open Extended Reactions

SAN ANTONIO -- The Memphis Grizzlies were without star Ja Morant for Friday night's 140-112 win against the San Antonio Spurs due to right foot soreness.

Morant missed his 18th game this season, making him ineligible to win regular-season NBA awards; players must play at least 65 games to qualify.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins mentioned that Morant had been nursing a foot sprain since a Jan. 9 loss at home to the Houston Rockets.

"Last game against the Spurs he got tangled up, had a little collision there with a Spurs player that really worsened it," Jenkins said.

Morant, 25, led Memphis with a team-high 21 points and 12 assists Wednesday in a 129-115 victory over the Spurs.

Morant tested the sore foot early Friday, but Jenkins said the two-time All-Star was "trending towards out." Morant tested the foot again during pregame warmups, before the Grizzlies staff made the decision to sit him.

The Grizzlies (27-15) improved to 11-7 with Morant out of the lineup. A sixth-year veteran, he is averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 assists and 1.3 steals this season.