Steph Curry drills a no-look three-pointer and follows it up with an "ice in his veins" celebration. (0:23)

Steph doubles up on celebrations after no-look three (0:23)

Open Extended Reactions

One of the biggest fans of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will see her favorite team in person in March.

Kitty Ford, also known as "Grandma Kitty," went viral last week when a TikTok of her Warriors fandom surfaced.

Grandma Kitty has a notebook keeping track of Curry's games, performances and opponents. She watches games on League Pass, but Curry revealed she won't need to do that on March 6.

The four-time NBA champion personally invited Grandma Kitty to the Warriors game against the Brooklyn Nets in a video posted Sunday.

"We'd love to have you and bring your book," Curry said. "You don't have to watch on League Pass, you can come watch in person."

Much love to Grandma Kitty. 🙏🏽 See you in NYC 👀 https://t.co/1dY6cCoHVN — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 19, 2025

The invite excited Grandma Kitty, who began clapping and repeating, "Wow."

"Steph Curry, I can't believe it," she said.

In a separate TikTok video, Grandma Kitty showed off her Curry memorabilia, including a bobblehead and magazine cover.

The magazine had a Curry quote that read: "I hope I inspire people all around the world to just be themselves, be humble, and be grateful for all the blessings in your life." Grandma Kitty pointed that out, explaining: "This is why I like him so."

Curry is averaging 23 points, 6.2 assists and 5 rebounds per game. The Warriors face the Boston Celtics at home on Monday (5 p.m. ET on TNT). Curry is listed as questionable for the matchup.