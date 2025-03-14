Braden Schneider dangles through and scores a pretty backhand goal to lift the Rangers. (0:37)

With the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments right around the corner, we were inspired for a little March Madness of our own.

Specifically, who are the postseason tournament legends for all 32 NHL teams? With the help of the NHL's official records site, here are the top career playoff scorers for each of the league's teams.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday, which generates our master list.

Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 71.21%

Alex Ovechkin. Who else could it be? As he chases down that other record this regular season, Ovi eyes another long postseason run where he can add to his franchise-leading career total of 141 points in 151 playoff games.

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 71.21%

Blake Wheeler. It's here we mention that this franchise's totals include their heritage as the Atlanta Thrashers: Keith Tkachuk and Pascal Dupuis each had three points in their lone playoff appearance, a sweep, in 2007. At least for right now, Wheeler holds the franchise record for postseason points, with 39 in 44 games. It's only for "right now" because Mark Scheifele (38 in 42) and Kyle Connor (32 in 45) are in striking distance.

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 67.19%

Mike Modano. With a career that spanned both locations in franchise history, Modano's 145 points in 174 career playoff games is well ahead of second-place Brian Bellows (83 in 81). Captain Jamie Benn leads the list among current Stars (77 in 102).

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 65.38%

Jonathan Marchessault. Tied with his fellow original Golden Misfit William Karlsson for the playoff games played mark (95), the 2023 Conn Smythe winner edges his former linemate out 75 to 65 in the points column. The recently re-acquired Reilly Smith (66) and Karlsson can both make up some ground this spring.

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 64.39%

Aleksander Barkov. The top of the Panthers' career playoff scoring list is mostly composed of their current core, and who better to hold the top spot than the player who has helped bring them from laughingstock to perennial Cup contender? Barkov sits at 59 points in 71 playoff games, with more to come this spring.

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 63.08%

Sebastian Aho. There have been a lot of great players to suit up for the Whalers/Hurricanes franchise through the years, but there's a clear leader in postseason scoring: current star Aho, who has 70 points in 74 playoff games.

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 62.31%

Doug Gilmour. By the end of their time in Toronto, Mitch Marner (50 points in 57 playoff games), Auston Matthews (48 in 55) or William Nylander (43 in 54) may make a run at this one. But for now, Gilmour -- with 77 points in 52 postseason games -- is well ahead.

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 61.36%

Joe Sakic. By the end of his career, Nathan MacKinnon -- who has 114 points in 88 career playoff games -- may earn this franchise mark, but for now he's behind Sakic (188 in 172) and fellow Hall of Famer Peter Forsberg (159 in 140).

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 61.72%

Nikita Kucherov. No shock here, as the dynamic winger who typically eclipses 100 points each regular season is well ahead on the franchise's career playoff leaderboard. His 167 points in 147 playoff games is 50 ahead of No. 2 Victor Hedman (117 in 165).

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 60.94%

Wayne Gretzky. Among many, many other records, The Great One holds the lead on the Oilers' playoff scoring chart, with an almost comical 252 points in 120 playoff games. Connor McDavid leads current Oilers, with 117 in 74.

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 61.72%

Wayne Gretzky. Yes, The Great One holds this record for two different teams. His 94 points in 60 playoff games is the best in L.A.'s history, but Anze Kopitar could break this one with another few trips -- he's at 80 through 97 games, with the Kings headed to the playoffs again this season.

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 59.85%

Zach Parise. A player who many associate with the "new" hockey franchise in Minnesota, Parise still holds the playoff scoring lead, with 37 points in 44 games. Current leader Jared Spurgeon has a chance to set a new mark, as he has 29 through 67, with the Wild likely to reach the playoffs again this season.

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 58.21%

Patrik Elias. It's somewhat hard to believe that Elias is still not in the Hockey Hall of Fame but his No. 26 hangs in the rafters at the Prudential Center. He is atop the Devils' postseason scoring list, with 125 points in 162 playoff games.

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 57.69%

Daniel Alfredsson. A mainstay during Senators playoff runs of years past -- who scored 100 points in 121 postseason contests -- Alfredsson is now behind the bench as an assistant coach as the team hopes to return this spring.

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 53.85%

Cam Atkinson. The Blue Jackets do not have the same storied playoff history as some other teams on this list, so Atkinson's 26 points in 35 career playoff games takes the top spot. Among current Blue Jackets, Boone Jenner leads the way with 15 points in 37 games.

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 55.47%

Al MacInnis. With a booming slapshot, MacInnis was a mainstay for the Flames (and later, the Blues). He scored 102 points in 95 playoff games for Calgary, including 18 power-play goals.

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 53.08%

Jean Beliveau. From a franchise leaderboard that is full of Hall of Famers, Beliveau sits in first place by a 37-point margin ahead of Jacques Lemaire -- Beliveau scored 176 points in 162 playoff games, while Lemaire finished with 139 in 145.

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 54.62%

Trevor Linden. With a couple more long playoff runs, the Sedin twins might've surpassed Linden, but his 95 points in 118 career postseason games is No. 1 on the franchise leaderboard.

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 52.27%

Brett Hull. The Golden Brett would eventually get his name etched on the Stanley Cup with two of St. Louis' rivals (the Stars in 1999 and the Red Wings in 2002), but he remains atop the club's playoff scoring leaderboard, with 117 points in 102 postseason games with the Blues.

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 53.08%

N/A. Technically, this is a new franchise, and the Arizona Coyotes/Winnipeg Jets 1.0 records don't carry over. The leader for that team is Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk, with 49 points in 38 career postseason games.

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 53.03%

Brian Leetch. One of the elite offensive defensemen of his era, Leetch scored 89 points in 82 career playoff games. If the Rangers qualify for the playoffs this season, Chris Kreider can chip away at the lead as the current leader, with 76 in 123.

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 50.75%

Ray Bourque. Though he wouldn't win a Stanley Cup until he was traded to the Avalanche, the legendary defenseman scored 161 points in 180 playoff games for the Bruins.

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 52.31%

Steve Yzerman. Although he is well behind Nicklas Lidstrom in the postseason games played column (196 to Lidstrom's 263), Stevie Y has the slight edge in playoff points, 185-183.

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 50.78%

Bryan Trottier. With 168 points in 175 playoff games, the Isles legend -- who also had 14 points in 46 playoff games with the Penguins -- narrowly edged out his dynasty-era teammates Denis Potvin (165 in 185) and Mike Bossy (160 in 129).

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 48.46%

Ryan Getzlaf. No surprise here; the Ducks' all-time franchise-leading scorer has also scored the most playoff points in the club's history, with 120 in 125 postseason games.

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 47.76%

Bobby Clarke. One of the most iconic photos in NHL history depicts Clarke -- missing teeth -- holding the Stanley Cup, following the Flyers' win in 1975. So it's only fitting that he leads this franchise in playoff scoring, with 119 points in 136 postseason games.

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 47.06%

Sidney Crosby. Although the points-per-playoff game rate leader for Pittsburgh is Mario Lemieux (with 172 in 107 games), Sid the Kid has him beat overall, with 201 in 180.

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 44.53%

Filip Forsberg. The Preds are unlikely to qualify for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the next time they do make the postseason, Forsberg will increase his franchise record. He leads the list with 59 points in 81 playoff games.

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 45.46%

Yanni Gourde. There have been only 14 playoff games in Kraken history, and the club is unlikely to add to that total in 2025. The recently-traded Gourde leads the group, with 13 points in those 14 games; Jordan Eberle (11) leads among players remaining with Seattle.

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 43.75%

Gilbert Perreault. The first draft pick in Sabres history, Perreault played 17 seasons with the franchise and scored 103 points in 90 playoff games.

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 37.12%

Stan Mikita. Further immortalized in the 1992 movie "Wayne's World" as the namesake of a donut shop, Mikita's Hall of Fame career included 150 points in 155 career playoff games.

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 33.58%

Patrick Marleau. Although recent campaigns haven't seen the Sharks get too close to the postseason, they were once a mainstay. Marleau (with 120 points in 177 games) is just ahead of long-time teammate Joe Thornton (115 in 144).

