The bracket is set, and 68 teams -- from defending champion South Carolina to first-timer George Mason -- are going dancing in the women's NCAA tournament. Sunday's release of the bracket revealed who's in, who's out and which matchups might be waiting on the road to crowning the 2025 national champion three weeks from now in Tampa, Florida.

After a year of parity in women's college basketball, multiple teams are in the conversation to cut down the nets. But there's no clear-cut favorite -- a fitting end to this riveting season full of plenty of star power.

ESPN has your go-to primer for the entire tournament field, detailing everything you need to know about each of the 68 teams competing in March Madness.

Study up quickly before the First Four games tip off Wednesday and Thursday. The first round opens Friday morning on ESPN networks.

NO. 1 SEEDS

UCLA Bruins

The Bruins (30-2) have put together a historic year in Westwood, with the first 30-win season in program history and their first No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll, a spot the team held for 12 consecutive weeks. And there's little to take issue with on their run to a second-place regular-season Big Ten finish and first conference tournament crown since 2006. UCLA's lone losses were against crosstown rival USC, which were avenged in the Big Ten tournament final. The Bruins rattled off a 15-point defeat of South Carolina on Nov. 24 that wasn't as close as the final score indicated, and it marked their first win over a No. 1-ranked squad in school history. And they won 22 consecutive games from November through mid-February by double figures.

Lauren Betts is their two-way anchor and national player of the year candidate, averaging just shy of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks per game, while Kiki Rice has taken a positive step in her growth, increasing her efficiency by 5 percentage points. The Bruins' strength also lies in their depth: Big-time transfers Timea Gardiner and Janiah Barker come off the bench, and seven players average at least seven points per contest. In their Big Ten tournament semifinal win over Ohio State, for instance, Londynn Jones, Gabriela Jaquez and Angela Dugalic were three of UCLA's four double-digit scorers.

After two straight Sweet 16 exits, anything short of a Final Four berth -- what would be the program's first in the NCAA era -- would be a disappointment for the Bruins. And they have the pieces to aim even higher. -- Alexa Philippou

South Carolina Gamecocks

After entering the past two NCAA tournaments undefeated, the Gamecocks are 30-3, which of course is still ultra-elite. Their losses were to UCLA in November and to UConn and Texas in February. But they also beat SEC regular-season co-champion Texas twice, including in the league tournament final.

Despite losing center Kamilla Cardoso to the WNBA draft (No. 3 pick) and forward Ashlyn Watkins to a knee injury in January, South Carolina is still excelling in the post. Chloe Kitts, Sania Feagin and Joyce Edwards, who combine to average over 31 points and 17 rebounds a game, lead the frontcourt. MiLaysia Fulwiley, Te-Hina Paopao, Tessa Johnson, Bree Hall and Raven Johnson lead the Gamecocks' guard corps; all played important roles on their national championship team last year.

South Carolina doesn't have one or two key players for opponents to focus on to stop, which is part of why the defending champions are so hard to guard. The Gamecocks ranked fifth in scoring offense (80.5 PPG) in the SEC and second in scoring defense (57.8 PPG). South Carolina, which has become the dominant program in women's college basketball, seeks its fourth NCAA championship, and its third in the past four seasons. -- Michael Voepel

Texas Longhorns

In their first year in the SEC, the 31-3 Longhorns tied South Carolina for the regular-season championship and reached the league tournament title game, falling to the Gamecocks. They also reached the No. 1 AP poll ranking for two weeks, their first time in that spot since 2004. Sophomore Madison Booker (16.2 PPG, 6.6 RPG) was SEC Player of the Year. Senior Taylor Jones led Texas in rebounds (7.0) and blocks (1.8) while averaging 12.1 PPG, and fellow post player Kyla Oldacre, a transfer from Miami, was tops in field goal percentage (60.7) while averaging 9.3 PPG. Guard Rori Harmon, who missed most of the 2023-24 season with a knee injury, was Texas' top playmaker (5.9 APG).

The Longhorns don't shoot 3-pointers well: They tied for last in the SEC with just 110 total and were second to last in percentage (29.6). They try to make up for that by being one of the best defensive teams in the country, holding foes to 55.9 PPG, lowest in the SEC. -- Voepel

USC Trojans

The Trojans (28-3) have largely lived up to the hype in superstar JuJu Watkins' sophomore year. Behind wins over Ole Miss and UConn and just a single loss to Notre Dame, they opened the season 19-1 for the program's best start since 1981-82. They clinched their first regular-season conference crown since 1994 after sweeping UCLA, marking the school's first win over a No. 1 team since 1983. As a result, the Trojans reached their highest ranking in the Associated Press poll, No. 2, since 1984.

Watkins has been spectacular in Year 2 and is the national player of the year front-runner. Her supporting cast has largely changed since last season, primarily with transfer Kiki Iriafen establishing herself as the Trojans' No. 2 option (18.2 PPG). But their freshman class has also looked the part of its No. 1 ranking, with Kennedy Smith standing out for her defensive energy, grit and timely 3-pointers. While Watkins can go off for 30 or 40 points any given night, the team hangs its hat on its defense, which holds opponents to 36.3% shooting from the field and registers 6.8 blocks per game.

Even though last season marked the program's best NCAA tournament finish in 30 years, Watkins was devastated after losing in the Elite Eight. This year, the Trojans eye not just a Final Four berth, but winning the national championship for the first time since 1984. -- Philippou

NO. 2 SEEDS

Duke Blue Devils

In coach Kara Lawson's fifth season, the Blue Devils went 26-7 and finished third in the ACC at 14-4. Then they beat the teams that finished tied for first -- Notre Dame and NC State -- in the semifinals and final of the league tournament. That gave Duke its ninth ACC tournament title as a program and first since 2013. Defense has been at the heart of Duke's success under Lawson; it ranked second in the ACC in scoring defense (58.2 PPG) by just a tenth of a point to North Carolina. Duke was sixth in offense (73.9 PPG), led by ACC Freshman of the Year Toby Fournier (13.9 PPG), Ashlon Jackson (12.4) and ACC tournament MVP Oluchi Okananwa (10.2).

As a No. 7 seed in the 2024 NCAA tournament, Duke upset No. 2 Ohio State to make the Sweet 16. The last time Duke made the Elite Eight was 2013. -- Voepel

NC State Wolfpack

After making the program's second trip to the Final Four last year, the Wolfpack had to replace two starters. But they returned the core of guards Aziaha James (17.9 PPG), Zoe Brooks (14.3), Saniya Rivers (11.7) - all-ACC first team picks -- and Madison Hayes (10.9). And NC State added forward Tilda Trygger and guard Zamareya Jones as impact freshmen.

ACC Coach of the Year Wes Moore led NC State to a 26-6 record and a tie with Notre Dame for first place in the ACC at 16-2. The Wolfpack won 15 of their last 17 games, with the losses to North Carolina on Feb. 16 and to Duke in the ACC tournament championship game. NC State had the fourth-best offense in the ACC (76.8 PPG) and was third in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.15). The Wolfpack don't have quite as stingy a defense as last season, allowing 65.4 PPG, but they are still solid on that end of the court. -- Voepel

TCU Horned Frogs

Picked to finish fourth in the Big 12, TCU exceeded expectations in coach Mark Campbell's second year in Fort Worth, winning the league's regular-season (16-2) and tournament titles. It's a remarkable turnaround for a program that was a combined 13-59 in Big 12 play the previous four seasons. And just a season removed from having to forfeit two games and hold open tryouts because it was decimated by injuries, TCU heads to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010, when the program was still in the Mountain West Conference. Transfer guard Hailey Van Lith (17.9 PPG, 5.3 APG) was Big 12 Player of the Year and tournament MVP, while center Sedona Prince (17.5 PPG, 9.6 RPG) led the league in blocks (3.0). -- Voepel

UConn Huskies

UConn (31-3) enters March with its best shot in years at winning an NCAA title and ending its eight-year national championship drought. After years of being decimated by injuries, the Huskies have mostly had better health luck this season, finally giving them a combination of depth and talent that has excited coach Geno Auriemma all year long. They showed their ceiling in a 29-point demolition of South Carolina in Columbia; the low, just 10 days prior in Knoxville, was falling to Tennessee for the first time since 2007.

Their post core skews young and inexperienced, prompting Auriemma to often play smaller lineups that rely on 3-point shooting. But he feels this group has the ability to handle more adversity, a quality the team didn't have when operating with such a short bench last year. Still, even then, UConn reached its 15th Final Four in the past 16 tournaments.

It helps to have arguably the best trio in all of women's college basketball. Paige Bueckers, the 2021 national player of the year and the expected No. 1 pick in next month's WNBA draft, is flanked by a pair of surefire stars in sharpshooter Azzi Fudd and presumptive national freshman of the year Sarah Strong. And the urgency is plenty high in Storrs with this being Bueckers' final season in college. She has propelled the team to the Final Four each season she has played (and to the national title game in 2022), but an elusive national title remains her ultimate goal. -- Philippou

NO. 3 SEEDS

LSU Tigers

After starting 20-0, the Tigers lost four games in SEC play and finished third in the league. They led the SEC in scoring average in coach Kim Mulkey's first three seasons, but ranked third this year (84.5 PPG) behind Tennessee and Oklahoma. That's still very much on-target for how the Tigers want to play. Senior Aneesah Morrow led the nation in rebounding (13.6) and double-doubles (27) while averaging 18.5 PPG. Junior Flau'Jae Johnson (18.9 PPG) is LSU's top scorer, but she has not played since the Tigers' overtime loss to Alabama on Feb. 27 because of shin inflammation.

LSU (28-5) hopes to have Johnson and Morrow, who left the Tigers' SEC tournament semifinal loss to Texas with a foot sprain, back healthy for the NCAA tournament to rejoin their other big offensive threat, Mikaylah Williams (17.2 PPG). LSU lost three of its last four games, but the injuries played a big part in that. -- Voepel

North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels are angling for their second Sweet 16 appearance under sixth-year head coach Courtney Banghart, and they are well-poised to make it happen. Their 27-7 record features the most wins in a season in the Banghart era, and while they lost in the ACC tournament semifinals to NC State, it was their deepest appearance in the event since 2014. They faltered at the end of the regular season with losses to Duke and Virginia, when they were notably without standouts Alyssa Ustby and Reniya Kelly because of injury, but both returned in time for the postseason. Ustby, a first-team All-ACC pick, has been a steady presence in her five years as a Tar Heel, while Kelly and Maria Gakdeng, both second-team selections, have taken on larger roles this season. Even Lanie Grant -- a young freshman at just 17 years old -- has shined in stretches.

North Carolina is known for its stingy defense, holding opponents to 36.6% shooting on the season, but getting enough offensively from its upperclassmen in particular would help toward a deep March run. Case in point: In three of their losses - to UConn, Duke and NC State - the Tar Heels managed a mere 58 or fewer points. -- Philippou

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Irish (26-5) were regular-season co-champions with NC State in the ACC at 16-2. At one point, Notre Dame won 19 consecutive games and was ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. But the Irish lost three of their last five. Those losses were to other top teams in the ACC, but it still gives them some concern heading into the NCAA tournament -- including questions about the expected strength of their offense. Notre Dame scored a season-low 56 points in their ACC tournament semifinal loss to Duke.

Still, led by guards Hannah Hidalgo (24.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.7 SPG), Olivia Miles (16.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.8 APG) and Sonia Citron (13.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG), Notre Dame had the ACC's second-leading offense (84.7 PPG) and No. 3 scoring defense (62.1 PPG). Forwards Liatu King (11.2 PPG, team-best 10.4 RPG) and Maddy Westbeld (7.6 PPG) are big keys. When they play well along with the superstar guards, Notre Dame is hard to beat. -- Voepel

Oklahoma Sooners

Last season's Big 12 regular-season champions added transfer center Raegan Beers as they moved to the SEC, where they tied for fourth with Kentucky at 11-5. An all-league first-team pick, Beers averages 17.5 points and 8.9 rebounds, while shooting an SEC-best 66% from the field. The Sooners brought their fast-paced offense to the SEC: They were second in the league in scoring (85.2 PPG) and first in assists (21.9 APG). Payton Verhulst (14.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.0 APG), Sahara Williams (10.8 PPG) and Skylar Vann (9.2 PPG) started all season along with Beers. The Sooners (25-7) also have a deep bench; 10 players average double-digit minutes. Oklahoma has won nine of its past 11 games, with the loss coming to South Carolina in the SEC tournament semifinals. -- Voepel

NO. 4 SEEDS

Baylor Bears

Baylor (27-7) ranked second in the league in scoring in Big 12 games (75.8 PPG) and third in scoring defense (62.9). The Bears finished second in the Big 12 and lost the league tournament final to TCU. Although Baylor fell in its Big 12 opener to Oklahoma State on Jan. 1, the Bears' only losses since have been to UCLA and TCU (three times). Senior center Aaronette Vonleh (14.6 PPG) leads a balanced Baylor scoring attack. Junior guard/forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (14.3 PPG, 10.5 RPG) has been out since Feb. 15 with a knee injury, but Baylor hopes to have her back for the NCAA tournament. -- Voepel

Kentucky Wildcats

Coach Kenny Brooks, who led Virginia Tech to its first Final Four in 2023, left Blacksburg to take over this season at Kentucky, which is back in the NCAA tournament after missing it the past two years. Former Hokies players Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack came to Lexington, as well, and have been among the most impactful transfers in the country. The 22-7 Wildcats finished tied for fourth with Oklahoma in the SEC at 11-5. Amoore led Kentucky in scoring (19.1 PPG) and assists (6.9 APG), while Strack (15.2 PPG) led in rebounding (9.7 RPG) and blocks (2.4 BPG) and was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. With Strack leading the way, Kentucky was the SEC's best shot-blocking team (6.9 BPG). Two other transfers, guard Dazia Lawrence (12.7 PPG) and forward Teonni Key (11.5 PPG, 8.1 RPG), also are big contributors. -- Voepel

Maryland Terrapins

Players might come and go, but Brenda Frese always finds a way. Coming off the earliest NCAA tournament exit in Frese's tenure, the program welcomed 10 newcomers this season, including seven transfers, and even with all the new faces, the Terps (23-7) managed to tie for third in the Big Ten standings. Early in the year, they rose as high as No. 7 in the Associated Press poll, cruising to a 16-1 start that featured an upset over Duke, before falling back down to earth with a 6-7 record in their past 13 games.

It hasn't helped to lose key reserve Bri McDaniel to a season-ending ACL injury and that star Shyanne Sellers has been playing through a knee sprain much of the season. Then any momentum the Terps garnered from upsetting Ohio State in their regular-season finale was extinguished with a 27-point loss to Michigan to open the Big Ten tournament, the team's second-worst loss of the season. Still, the Terps can be challenging to face with the second-highest scoring offense in the Big Ten, a unit led by potential first-round WNBA draft pick Sellers and newcomers Kaylene Smikle, Sarah Te-Biasu and Saylor Poffenbarger. -- Philippou

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State's season started off as well as possible, with the Buckeyes' 17-0 record making them one of the final three unbeaten teams in the country. Big Ten play, on the other hand, has been up-and-down: They finished tied for third in the standings, but lost their contests to the Los Angeles schools by an average margin of 21 points and enter the NCAA tournament having gone 5-5 in their past 10 games.

Cotie McMahon, a first-team all-conference selection, and Taylor Thierry are the team's only returning starters, but transfers Chance Gray and Ajae Petty, plus star freshman Jaloni Cambridge, have fit in well. The Buckeyes (25-6) can be a difficult team to face in a tournament setting if opponents aren't used to going up against their trademark press, which helps force 22 turnovers per game.

Health remains of paramount concern after Cambridge and McMahon, who combine for 32 points per game, both exited the Big Ten tournament semifinal with injuries. -- Philippou

NO. 5 SEEDS

Alabama Crimson Tide

This is the third NCAA tournament appearance in a row for the Tide, the first time that has happened since they made eight consecutive appearances in the 1990s. Alabama then went through two bleak decades, not making the NCAA field from 2000-2019. The Tide got back in 2021, advanced to the WNIT quarterfinals in 2022 and now have four straight 20-win seasons under coach Kristy Curry. Alabama tied Ole Miss for sixth in the SEC at 10-6, and at 23-8 overall, will finish this season with single-digit losses for the first time since 1997. Standouts Sarah Ashlee Barker (17.5 PPG), Zaay Green (15.7 PPG) and Aaliyah Nye (15.1 PPG) all started their college careers at other schools but are finishing them together at Alabama. -- Voepel

Kansas State Wildcats

K-State was essentially two different teams this season: 18-1 in the games senior center Ayoka Lee played in, and 8-6 in the games she was out injured. Lee, who last played Feb. 2 vs. Kansas, averaged 15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. If she can return for the NCAA tournament, she could help K-State try to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2002. With Lee out, the Wildcats are led by senior guard Serena Sundell (13.6 PPG, Big 12-best 7.1 APG) and senior forward Temira Poindexter (12.5 PPG). -- Voepel

Ole Miss Rebels

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has led the Rebels (20-10) to their fourth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance in her seventh season at Ole Miss. Scoring balance is the name of the game for the Rebels, with five players who average between 11.9 and 9.4 points. Madison Scott and Kennedy Todd-Williams lead the way offensively. The Rebels are similarly balanced in rebounding, led by Starr Jacobs' 6.0 per game. Ole Miss went 10-6 in league play, tying for sixth with Alabama. The Rebels are second in the SEC in steals (11.5 SPG) and third in scoring defense (58.2 PPG). -- Voepel

Tennessee Lady Vols

After one season at Marshall, coach Kim Caldwell got the call to take over at Tennessee. She brought a system that is high-pressure on offense and defense and requires a lot from players' stamina. In many ways, it worked as intended, with Tennessee leading the SEC in scoring average (87.2 PPG) and forcing a league-best 22.4 turnovers. Guard Talaysia Cooper (16.7 PPG) led five Lady Vols who averaged double-figure scoring. However, Tennessee (22-9) tied Vanderbilt for eighth in the SEC at 8-8 and seemed to wear down a bit by season's end. The Lady Vols have lost three of their past four games, including in the SEC tournament second round to Vanderbilt. But there were some important highlights, including a nonconference win over UConn. -- Voepel

NO. 6 SEEDS

Florida State Seminoles

Ta'Niya Latson accomplished the impressive double-dip of becoming a more prolific scorer while getting more efficient at the same time. She increased her scoring average from 21.4 to a best-in-the-nation 24.9 points per game. Her 3-point shooting percentage (35.8%) and her free throw attempts (7.6 per game) each significantly improved as well.

Pair Latson's perimeter with the 17.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game from Makayla Timpson and the Seminoles (23-8) had one of the best duos in the ACC. O'Mariah Gordon (16.2 PPG) and Sydney Bowles (10.5 PPG) were also big contributors to the second-highest scoring offense in the country. The Seminoles are hoping that offense can carry them to their first NCAA tournament win since 2019. -- Charlie Creme

Iowa Hawkeyes

The post-Caitlin Clark era in Iowa City has had some ups and downs, but there's a lot to like about Jan Jensen's first year at the helm, which produced the program's ninth consecutive 20-win season. Replacing Clark at the point, Villanova transfer Lucy Olsen has shined as a Hawkeye, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors. Hannah Stuelke and Sydney Affolter returned as experienced upperclassmen, complementing a program that welcomed in a top-15 recruiting class. And while the 10 losses might stand out, each of them were -- rather excruciatingly for Hawkeyes fans -- by 10 points or fewer.

Their five consecutive losses in January dropped the Hawkeyes (22-10) out of the Top 25 rankings, but they rebounded with a strong finish in the Big Ten, handing USC its only regular-season conference loss and nearly knocking off Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament as the 11-seed. Iowa's offense isn't as high-powered as it was with Clark, averaging just 74.3 PPG this season, but if it can be more consistent in March, the group could give teams some trouble. -- Philippou

Michigan Wolverines

With a slew of players hitting the transfer portal after last season, it was difficult to know what to expect from Michigan in 2024-25. But thanks to the top-ranked recruiting class in program history (No. 8 in the country), the Wolverines (22-10) are right where they have been in recent years: compiling a 20-plus-win season, finishing in the upper quarter of the Big Ten and playing in the NCAA tournament.

Syla Swords had a splashy freshman debut, shining with 27 points and 12 boards against South Carolina in early November, but classmate Olivia Olson was tabbed the league's Co-Freshman of the Year. Together, Olson and Swords are the nation's only pair of freshman teammates to each average 15.0 points per game. Senior Jordan Hobbs is a veteran steadying force and the only holdover from Michigan's Elite Eight run in 2022. As Maryland and USC found out in the Big Ten tournament -- the Wolverines crushed the Terps in the quarterfinals and nearly upset the Trojans in the semis -- Michigan could be a sneaky-tough matchup in the early rounds of March Madness. -- Philippou

West Virginia Mountaineers

The Big 12's top defensive team (allowing 55.9 PPG overall and 57.9 in league play), West Virginia tied for fourth with Kansas State and Utah, then lost to TCU in the league tournament semifinals. The 24-7 Mountaineers are no fun to face. They specialize in disrupting opposing offenses, creating 23.7 turnovers per game with a turnover margin of 8.26 -- both ranking first among Power 4 conference teams. Senior guard JJ Quinerly leads West Virginia in scoring (20.6 PPG) and is second in steals (3.0) to Kyah Watson (3.2). Fellow guards Jordan Harrison (13.5 PPG) and Sydney Shaw (11.7) also average in double figures in scoring. -- Voepel

NO. 7 SEEDS

Louisville Cardinals

Coach Jeff Walz has turned the Cardinals into a consistent ACC contender, so much so that even in a season when their 21-10 record doesn't jump off the page, they still finished 13-5 in league play with quality wins over Georgia Tech, Cal, Florida State and Duke. This group skews young, with eight freshmen and just five returners from last season's team, including five-year starter Olivia Cochran. The star of the first-years is Tajianna Roberts (13.1 PPG), a selection to the All-ACC Freshman Team who alongside Jayda Curry (13.4 PPG) leads the Cards in scoring. After some tough early-season losses to UConn and NC State by 30-plus points, Louisville seemed to find its stride as conference play progressed. To improve upon last year's NCAA tournament first-round exit, Walz will need Curry back after she missed the past two games, including the ACC tournament quarterfinal, with a shoulder injury. -- Philippou

Michigan State Spartans

Coach Robyn Fralick is making her second NCAA tournament appearance in as many seasons with the Spartans (21-9). They finished in a three-way tie for fifth in the Big Ten with Michigan and Illinois at 11-7 but were upset in the second round of the league tournament by No. 11 seed Iowa. Michigan State had 24 turnovers in that game, tied for its second-highest total of the season and uncharacteristic for a team that averaged 15.1 turnovers per game. The Spartans should be eager to erase the frustration from that game as they start NCAA play.

Guard Grace VanSlooten, who played her first two years at Oregon, led the way for Michigan State this season, averaging 15.4 points and 7.0 rebounds. Guards Julia Ayrault (14.8 PPG, 7.4 RPG) and Theryn Hallock (13.7 PPG) also averaged double-figure scoring. -- Voepel

Oklahoma State Cowgirls

In coach Jacie Hoyt's third year, the Cowgirls have had one of the best seasons in school history at 25-6. That ties for the program's second-most wins since the NCAA era began in 1981-82; the only seasons Oklahoma State won more games (27) were in 2007-08 and 1990-91. OSU entered the Associated Press poll in January for the first time since 2018, then finished third in the Big 12 and made the league tournament semifinals. The Cowgirls' best wins of the season came against Big 12 champ TCU and Kansas State, and they split with West Virginia. Sophomore guard Stailee Heard leads OSU in scoring (16.7), rebounding (8.1) and steals (1.8). -- Voepel

Vanderbilt Commodores

The Commodores (22-10) made the NCAA tournament field for the first time in a decade last year, and now they're back. Vanderbilt tied Tennessee for eighth in the SEC at 8-8 and beat its in-state rivals twice in the same season for the first time. Guard Mikayla Blakes (23.2 PPG) leads the Commodores; she scored 50-plus points twice this season and was the SEC's Freshman of the Year. Sophomore forward Khamil Pierre averaged 20.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 steals. Coach Shea Ralph now has back-to-back 20-win seasons, the first time Vanderbilt has done that since 2011-12 and 2012-13. -- Voepel

NO. 8 SEEDS

California Golden Bears

When Charmin Smith went from Lindsay Gottlieb's top assistant in Berkeley to head coach, she initially couldn't duplicate the program's success under Gottlieb. In her first four seasons, Cal finished below .500, but last season's improvement turned into full-blown success this season, and the Bears are in their first NCAA tournament since 2019. The move to the ACC came at a good time for the Bears (25-8), whose seventh-place finish was better than the program had ever finished in the Pac-12 under Smith. The Bears aren't deep, but all five starters average in double figures, led by Ioanna Krimili (14.2 PPG), a fearless shooter, and vastly improved guard Lulu Twidale (13.2 PPG). Cal ranks ninth in the country in assists. -- Creme

Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois is back in the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years under Shauna Greene and enters the Big Dance as the reigning WBIT champion. The Illini are one of four schools this season that returned four 1,000-point scorers (Kendall Bostic, Genesis Bryant, Makira Cook and Adalia McKenzie) but have been without Cook, plus sophomore Gretchen Dolan, since early January due to health issues. Still, Greene's group managed to reach 21 victories (including a season-opening upset over Florida State) as well as an 11-7 mark in Big Ten competition. The squad will hope to channel the strong play from its eight-game Big Ten winning streak that directly preceded its current four-game losing skid, which included an upset loss to Nebraska in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. Bostic, a first-team all-conference pick, is one of the best rebounders in the nation, ranking second among all active Division I players in career boards. She, Bryant (a second-team selection) and McKenzie fuel the Illini's offense, each averaging double-figures scoring. -- Philippou

Richmond Spiders

Led by its big three of Maggie Doogan, Rachel Ullstrom and Addie Budnik, Richmond is in its fifth NCAA tournament but just the second time as an at-large invite. The Spiders dominated the Atlantic 10's regular season, winning the league by three games before stumbling in the A-10 tournament semifinals to Saint Joseph's, a loss that ended a school-record 17-game winning streak. Doogan (16.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 54.9 FG%) was the A-10 Player of the Year. She and Ullstrom (15.5 PPG, 53.9 FG%) helped make Richmond the second-most accurate shooting team in the country, and the Spiders lead the nation in points per scoring attempt. -- Creme

Utah Utes

The Utes entered a new conference, joining the Big 12. Then they lost coach Lynne Roberts just four games into her 10th season at Utah as she left for the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks. Longtime assistant Gavin Petersen took over, guiding Utah (22-8) to a three-way tie for fourth in the Big 12. Utah led the league in 3-pointers per game (10.0) and was third in 3-point percentage (37.1). Junior guard Gianna Kneepkens was second in the league in 3-point percentage (45.0) and first in free throw percentage (89.5) while averaging 19.2 PPG. -- Voepel

NO. 9 SEEDS

Creighton Bluejays

This tournament marks the "last dance" for Creighton's senior core of Lauren Jensen, Morgan Maly, Molly Mogensen, Mallory Brake and Jayme Horan, who all returned to Omaha for their fifth year in hopes of one last magical NCAA tournament run. That group was responsible for one of the more stunning string of March upsets in recent years, knocking off Caitlin Clark's Iowa and then Iowa State to advance to the 2022 Elite Eight. The program didn't make it past the first weekend the past two years but is hoping to change that this month on the heels of a 26-6 campaign. Three of the losses were to UConn, which defeated the Bluejays by 20 in their first Big East tournament final appearance since 2016; a pair of them were blowouts at the hands of UCLA and Kansas State. But Jim Flanery's motion offense is difficult to play against, especially on a short turnaround, and Creighton can be a tough out come tournament time. -- Philippou

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The foundation that Nell Fortner began to build two years ago with Kara Dunn and Tonie Morgan delivered this season when freshman Dani Carnegie was added to the mix. The Yellow Jackets' 22 wins are their most since 2017 as they make their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2022. Dunn (15.8 PPG), Morgan (13.8 PPG) and Carnegie (13.1 PPG) combined to score 53.3% of Georgia Tech's points. Morgan was also third in the ACC in assists (5.6 APG), and Carnegie was named ACC Sixth Player of the Year. Led by Morgan's play at the point, the Yellow Jackets (22-10) ranked seventh in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio. They struggled a bit late in the season, losing their last four regular-season games, but nearly upset NC State in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. -- Creme

Indiana Hoosiers

Getting used to life without Mackenzie Holmes and Sara Scalia took some time, as losses in November to Butler and Harvard illustrated. Wins over Columbia and Baylor in the Bahamas righted the ship, and the Hoosiers rode the 3-point shooting of Yarden Garzon (41.5%) and Shay Ciezki (37.7%) to a 10-8 Big Ten record. The Hoosiers rank 15th in the country in 3-point shooting. With more opportunity and more experience as a junior, Garzon (14.5 PPG, 3.2 APG) emerged as Indiana's best player and made the All-Big Ten second team. Making those shots is key for the Hoosiers, who don't get many second chances. They rank 355th in the country in offensive rebounds per game. -- Creme

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Last season, the Bulldogs went 8-8 in the SEC but didn't make the NCAA tournament in part due to a bad finish, as they lost six of their last seven. They reached the field this season despite a worse SEC record at 7-9. That's because the league is recognized as tougher this season, especially with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma. Mississippi State is 4-3 in its past seven games, and the Bulldogs (21-11) also have victories against Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. Senior guard Jerkaila Jordan leads the Bulldogs in scoring (16.1 PPG) and steals (2.0), while junior center Madina Okot averaged 11.3 points and a team-best 9.6 rebounds. -- Voepel

NO. 10 SEEDS

Harvard Crimson

For the first time since 2007, Harvard (24-4) is in the NCAA tournament -- and it took a huge weekend from Harmoni Turner to do it. The 5-foot-10 senior scored an Ivy Madness-record 44 points to help the Crimson come back to beat Princeton in the semifinals. Twenty-four hours later, she reached 2,000 points for her career and Harvard edged Columbia to earn the title and the Ivy's automatic berth. Turner (22.5 PPG) was the league's leading scorer by nearly five points per game. She also led the Ivy in steals, spearheading a defense that allowed the second-fewest points per game in the country. -- Creme

Nebraska Cornhuskers

The veteran -- senior center Alexis Markowski -- and the rookie -- freshman guard Britt Prince -- are the catalysts for the Cornhuskers. Markowski will leave Lincoln with the second-most rebounds in program history and is the all-time leader in double-doubles. Prince was second on the team in scoring (13.4 PPG) and led Nebraska with 3.7 assists per game. The Huskers share the ball well -- third in the Big Ten in assists -- which leads to open looks. That has helped shooters like Prince, Alberte Rimdal (8.0 PPG) and Logan Nissley (7.0 PPG) produce Nebraska's conference-leading 37.1% 3-point shooting percentage. -- Creme

Oregon Ducks

After missing the NCAA tournament the past two seasons, Kelly Graves essentially started over, incorporating four new starters as the Ducks began their new life in the Big Ten. Deja Kelly set career highs in assists (3.4 APG) and field goal percentage (38.3%) after transferring from North Carolina and gave Oregon stability at point guard. Having a mostly healthy Peyton Scott back also helped after she missed nearly all of last season in Eugene. A 2,000-point career scorer, most of which came at Miami (Ohio), Scott gives the Ducks their 3-point threat (34.9% on 3-pointers). But the key to Oregon advancing is a defense that limits opponents to 62.9 points per game. -- Creme

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

South Dakota State continues to dominate the Summit League, going undefeated in conference play for the third consecutive season. The Jackrabbits picked up notable nonconference wins over Creighton and Oregon and lost a close contest to Duke. Their defense was their engine in conference play, allowing just 61 points by Summit League teams, but their 48.3% field goal shooting ranks sixth in the country and gives them a chance in the Big Dance. This program knows how to win: South Dakota State is 135-28 (.828) over the past five seasons, which is the fourth-best record of any Division I program in that span. And the Jackrabbits are 5-12 in the NCAA tournament, with one Sweet 16 appearance (2019). -- Kendra Andrews

NO. 11 SEEDS

Columbia Lions

Before last year, the Lions (23-6) had never been to the NCAA tournament. Now they're making it two in a row even after graduating the program's all-time leading scorer. A more balanced attack and the third-best offensive rebounding rate in the country helped Columbia to a third straight Ivy League regular-season title and its first outright. Riley Weiss (17.8 PPG) was the league's third-leading scorer and Kitty Henderson (13.4 PPG, 4.8 APG, 2.4 APG) led the Ivy in assists and was second in steals. Two years ago, Columbia made a trip to the WNIT final. Last year, the Lions lost to Vanderbilt in the First Four. Now they're hoping the next step is an NCAA tournament victory. -- Creme

George Mason Patriots

Coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis has turned around a George Mason program that went winless in the A-10 in the season prior to her 2021 hiring. The improvement has been evident each season, including last season when the team won 23 games and appeared in the WBIT, but 2024-25 proved to be the breakthrough: The Patriots, the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament, went 25-7 on their way to earning their first A-10 title and NCAA tournament appearance. They did it by beating a fourth-seeded Saint Joseph's squad that had knocked off conference power Richmond in the A-10 semifinals, making the conference a multibid league. Paula Suarez, the league's Most Improved Player, first-team selection Zahirah Walton and second-team pick Kennedy Harris lead George Mason. The team showed the ability to compete with Power 4 squads earlier this season when it gave Maryland a tough game in nonconference action. -- Philippou

Iowa State Cyclones

This season didn't live up to expectations for the 22-11 Cyclones, who were picked No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason poll but finished seventh in the Big 12. However, the past month has been good: Iowa State has won seven of its past nine, with both losses to Baylor. Sophomore center Audi Crooks led the Big 12 in scoring (23.2 PPG) and field goal percentage (60.2), while senior guard Emily Ryan was second in the league in assists (6.3). As always, count on the Cyclones to hit 3-pointers; they average 8.2 per game. -- Voepel

Murray State Racers

Murray State (25-7) had waited more than 15 years to get back to the NCAA tournament, and the drought is officially over as of Sunday, when the Racers beat Belmont for the MVC tournament crown. It marks the program's second NCAA tournament appearance (and first since 2008), coming on the heels of its winningest season in school history with 25 victories. As the top seed in the MVC tournament, Murray State has won 10 consecutive games, the longest streak under head coach Rechelle Turner. The Racers sport four scorers averaging at least 13 points per game -- All-MVC selections Katelyn Young (22.2 PPG, also the program's leading scorer who already has her jersey retired), Halli Poock (17.1 PPG), Haven Ford (15.2 PPG) and Ava Learn (13.9 PPG) -- giving them one of the most efficient offenses in the country. LSU fans might remember Murray State for giving their Tigers a tough game in November -- Kim Mulkey's group needed a big fourth quarter to put the Racers away. -- Philippou

Princeton Tigers

For the first time since 2018, the Tigers didn't win Ivy Madness and the league's automatic bid. They also didn't win the regular-season Ivy League title. But they snuck into the NCAA field for the sixth straight year (not counting 2020, when the NCAA tournament was canceled, or 2021, when the Ivy League didn't participate in the season). Coach Carla Berube used a rotation largely built around her sophomore class after top player Madison St. Rose went out with a knee injury four games into the season. Skye Belker (13.1 PPG) and Ashley Chea (12.5 PPG, 2.6 APG) are the best of those second-year players and combine to give Princeton one of the best mid-major backcourts in the country. -- Creme

Washington Huskies

A late-season five-game winning streak and a near-upset of USC propelled the Huskies into their first NCAA tournament since 2017. And they did it with shooting. Washington ranked second in the Big Ten and top 10 nationally in field goal percentage and 3-point field goal percentage. Junior Elle Ladine (17.1 PPG) and sophomore Sayvia Sellers (15.2 PPG) both shot over 39% from 3-point range and were top-10 scorers in the conference. During their late surge, the Huskies shot 44.7% from deep. Coach Tina Langley relies heavily on her starters, particularly her top four players: Ladine, Sellers, Hannah Stines and Dalayah Daniels. Washington ranks 328th in the country in bench points per game. -- Creme

NO. 12 SEEDS

Ball State Cardinals

Fresh off winning its first MAC regular-season title in 22 years, Ball State punched its ticket to the Big Dance on Saturday after defeating Toledo in the MAC tournament final. The Cardinals had been regulars in other postseason events, but this marks their first NCAA tournament berth since 2009, and first under Brady Sallee. The coach made sure his group was tested in nonconference play, where it beat Texas A&M and Davidson and had close games against the likes of North Carolina and South Dakota State. Alex Richard, a second-team all-league pick, leads Ball State in scoring (16.5 PPG) and rebounding (7.1 RPG), but MAC Player of the Year Ally Becki runs the operation with 6.3 assists per contest, one of the best marks in the country. Last time Ball State (27-7) made the NCAA tournament, it upset then-defending champion Tennessee as a 12-seed, a track record the program hopes to continue in this year's event. -- Philippou

Fairfield Stags

Earlier this month, Fairfield's 42-game win streak against MAAC opponents was snapped when it lost its regular-season finale at Quinnipiac. On Saturday, the Stags (28-4) got revenge over the Bobcats in the MAAC tournament final, securing a spot in their second consecutive NCAA tournament under third-year head coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis. The team lost Janelle Brown, the 2024 MAAC Player of the Year, early in the season due to injury but has been able to lean on its depth with 10 players averaging at least 12 minutes per game. Meghan Andersen (15.1 PPG) and Kaety L'Amoreaux (12.5 PPG), first- and second-team All-MAAC selections respectively, pace Fairfield in scoring. But different players showed up throughout the MAAC tournament -- including Sydni Scott (18 points) in the final -- to help the Stags clinch the title. They hope their hot 3-point shooting in the championship game, when they hit 15 of 29 3-point attempts, will carry over into the NCAA tournament. -- Philippou

Green Bay Phoenix

Behind first-year coach Kayla Karius, Green Bay (28-5) rides a 22-game winning streak into the NCAA tournament and absolutely dominated the Horizon League tournament, beating its opponents by 29, 14 and 13 points. The Phoenix's scoring defense ranks 19th in the nation (55.8 opponent points per game). Natalie McNeal has been a force on both ends of the court for the Phoenix, leading the team in points (14.9) and rebounds (7.3) and recording 13 double-doubles. -- Andrews

South Florida Bulls

Two losses to teams rated outside the top 100 of the NET cost the Bulls a chance for an at-large bid, so instead they took the direct path to the NCAA tournament by winning the AAC tournament in Fort Worth. South Florida (23-10) played one of the best nonconference schedules in the country, losing to other NCAA tournament teams UConn, Louisville, TCU, Mississippi State and South Carolina. The Bulls also beat Duke in late December. They are led by former Florida State guard Sammie Puisis (14.8 PPG) and AAC Defensive Player of the Year Mama Dembele (2.5 SPG). -- Creme

NO. 13 SEEDS

Grand Canyon Lopes

Grand Canyon (32-2) capped its perfect run through the Western Athletic Conference with the tournament title Saturday to earn a trip to its first NCAA tournament. The Lopes bring the nation's longest win streak -- their 30 consecutive victories is also a WAC record -- to March Madness. Featuring WAC Player of the Year Trinity San Antonio, Defensive Player of the Year Tiarra Brown and Coach of the Year Molly Miller, the Lopes display a well-balanced attack on the court. San Antonio led the team in scoring (15.5 PPG) and made 72 more assists than any of her teammates (165 total). Brown finished second on the team in rebounding (146) and was the team leader in blocks (37) and steals (37). -- Andrews

Liberty Flames

The Flames (26-6) have been knocking on the door of an NCAA tournament bid for a while, first with a slew of runner-up finishes in the ASUN tournament, and then last season with an appearance in the Conference USA tournament final. Finally, 2025 is their breakthrough. On Saturday, the Flames avenged last year's championship game loss to Middle Tennessee to clinch a berth in the Big Dance for the first time since 2018. The Flames returned four of their starters from last season, including first-team all-conference selection Bella Smuda (11.8 PPG) but are known for their depth, with their 27.7 bench points per game a top-10 mark in the country. They can also shoot well from the 3-point arc (36.9%), which helped keep Liberty in games versus Duke and Tennessee in nonconference play. -- Philippou

Montana State Bobcats

After dominating the Big Sky all season, the Bobcats (30-3) needed a buzzer-beating putback by second-leading scorer Marah Dykstra to beat Montana in the tournament final and secure their second trip to the NCAA tournament in four years. Esmeralda Morales (15.5 PPG, 3.6 APG) joined Montana State from Portland State for her final season and won the Big Sky most valuable player. Taylee Chirrick ranks sixth in the country with 3.4 steals per game, and the Bobcats are the nation's best team at taking the ball away (14.2 SPG). -- Creme

Norfolk State Spartans

The Spartans (30-4) have dominated the MEAC in recent seasons, and this season was no different. They were perfect in conference play on their way to a third straight MEAC tournament title, the most consecutive championships in the league since Hampton (2010-14). Norfolk State has lost only one MEAC contest since former NC State star Diamond Johnson joined the program ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. This season, Larry Vickers guided the Spartans to their first 30-win season in their Division I era, which featured a pair of wins over SEC schools Missouri and Auburn. Three of their four losses -- including to Alabama and Washington State -- were by 10 or fewer points. Their 19-game win streak is tied for second longest by a MEAC team this century.

Johnson, the MEAC Player of the Year, led the league with 19.0 points per game and ranked second with 4.1 assists per contest. But she hasn't had to do it all alone, with last season's conference player of the year, Kierra Wheeler, flanking her and contributing 15.6 points and 9.0 boards per game. -- Philippou

NO. 14 SEEDS

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

After starting the program in 2002 and overseeing its transition to Division I in 2007-08, Karl Smesko left two games into this season to take over as coach of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream. Longtime assistant Chelsea Lyles was elevated to head coach, and the championship results continued. The Eagles (30-3) won the ASUN tournament title for the eighth time in a row -- and 11th overall -- after going 18-0 in regular-season league play. Senior guard Emani Jefferson (14.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.4 APG) was ASUN Player of the Year for the second season in a row, and Lyles was the league's Coach of the Year. The Eagles have won 23 consecutive games. -- Voepel

Oregon State Beavers

The Beavers are heading to the NCAA tournament after winning the West Coast Conference championship in their first season in the conference. As the 4-seed in the conference tournament, the Beavers knocked off top-seeded Gonzaga in the semifinals and second-seeded Portland in the title game. It's an improbable run: After reaching the Elite Eight a year ago, four of the team's top scorers transferred as the Pac-12 dissolved among realignment. Oregon State started the season 1-5 and was 9-13 after a four-game skid in January. But the Beavers seem to be peaking in the stretch run.

Every member of the starting lineup -- Kelsey Rees (12.8), AJ Marotte (11.4), Catarina Ferreira (9.2), Tiara Bolden (8.3) -- as well as Kennedie Shuler (8.3) averaged career highs in scoring, and top reserve Sela Heide also averaged a career-best 7.4 points per game. -- Andrews

San Diego State Aztecs

It took three overtime periods, but San Diego State (22-9) won the Mountain West championship to punch its ticket to the Big Dance for the first time since 2012. The Aztecs entered the Mountain West tournament riding a hot streak -- winning their final five games of the regular season. They boast the second-best defense in the league, allowing opponents to score just 60.4 points and holding them to a league-best 29.6% from 3-point range. -- Andrews

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks

After three seasons away in the WAC, the Ladyjacks (28-5) picked up right where they left off by winning the Southland Conference tournament. SFA last won the Southland in 2021. The Ladyjacks then left for the WAC, winning that tournament in 2022. After beating regular-season champ SE Louisiana, they are back in the NCAA tournament for the third time in five years. Faith Blackstone, who started her career at Syracuse and has played at a new school each year, leads the best offense in the Southland at 14.8 points per game. But 3-pointers are the Ladyjacks' calling card. They rank ninth in the country with 9.5 makes per game from behind the arc. -- Creme

NO. 15 SEEDS

Arkansas State Red Wolves

After winning the Sun Belt Conference championship, Arkansas State is heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history. The Red Wolves (21-10) were picked to finish 13th in the league but entered the conference tournament as the No. 2 seed. Arkansas State is known for its 3-point shooting, hitting a league-high 328 3s throughout the season, and its 32.6% from beyond the arc ranks fourth in the conference. -- Andrews

FDU Knights

Another first-timer is in our midst: FDU (29-3) will make its first NCAA tournament appearance, representing the NEC by advancing to the championship game, where opponent Stonehill is ineligible for the Big Dance as a reclassifying institution (the Knights then proceeded to beat the Skyhawks in Sunday's final for good measure). Under second-year coach Stephanie Gaitley, FDU has made history all season, notching the most wins in program history (29, more than double last season's total) and a perfect regular-season league record (16-0). The team dominated in the process, winning those games by an average margin of 17.6 points to clinch its third regular-season title in four years. The Knights haven't lost since mid-December, when they fell to Rutgers, giving them one of the longest win streaks (22 games) in the nation. First-team All-NEC picks Teneisia Brown and Ava Renninger won the league's Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors, respectively. -- Philippou

Lehigh Mountain Hawks

The Mountain Hawks (27-6) were one of the final teams to book their ticket to the NCAA tournament after taking down Army on Sunday in the Patriot League tournament final. It will be their fifth overall appearance in the Big Dance and first since 2021. Third-year coach Addie Micir was tabbed Patriot League Coach of the Year after leading the squad to a 15-3 conference record, which featured a 12-game win streak, and their first outright regular-season title since 2008-09. In nonconference play, the Mountain Hawks also took down their first Power 4 opponent since 2010 when they beat Northwestern by 17. They have experience on their side, returning seven of their top scorers from last season, including first-team all-conference pick Maddie Albrecht (15.7 PPG) and second-team selection Ella Stemmer (11.3 PPG). The Mountain Hawks also are one of the top free throw shooting teams in the country (80.7%) and have made 32.8% of their 3-point attempts. -- Philippou

Vermont Catamounts

Vermont spent the entire America East season chasing Albany and finally caught the regular-season champs and beat them when it counted most: in the conference tournament title game. The Catamounts did it the same way they have succeeded all season: slow the pace and defend in the half court. Albany scored 55 points in that game, which is more than Vermont (21-12) usually allows. Opponents averaged just 51.7 points per game against the Catamounts, which was the third-lowest number in the country, and no team in the nation had fewer possessions per game than Vermont. Forward Ana Olson has been a mainstay for five years and led the team with 12.6 points per game. -- Creme

NO. 16 SEEDS

UC San Diego Tritons

The program moved to Division I in 2020, so this was the first season UC San Diego was eligible for the NCAA tournament. The Tritons punched their ticket with their first Big West tournament title, beating UC Davis 75-66 in the final after splitting games with the Aggies in the regular season. The No. 4 seed Tritons made the title game by upsetting Big West regular-season champion and tournament No. 1 seed Hawaii 51-49 in the semifinals on a last-second layup by sophomore guard Sumayah Sugapong. She leads the team in scoring (14.7 PPG) and assists (3.6 APG). The Tritons are coached by Heidi VanDerveer, younger sister of former Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. Former Stanford player and WNBA coach Vanessa Nygaard is a Tritons assistant. UC San Diego started the season 1-8 but is 20-15 heading in the NCAA tournament. -- Voepel

High Point Panthers

High Point (21-11) returns to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2021 after winning the Big South tournament. The team was led by junior Nevaeh Zavala, who averaged a team high in points (10.6) and rebounds (4.1). Nakyah Terrell has been the floor general for the Panthers, finishing second in the conference in assists (3.4 per game); she had the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio (1.3). -- Andrews

UNC Greensboro Spartans

UNC Greensboro put together a historic season, going undefeated at home on its way to a 13-1 conference record and culminating in the Spartans' first NCAA tournament berth since 1998. And they did it behind the strong play of Nya Smith, who was named SoCon Freshman of the Year and Sixth Woman of the Year. Smith averaged a team-high 13.6 points in conference play while shooting 40.1% from the field. The Spartans also have a strong defense led by Khalis Cain, who was named to the SoCon second team and all-defensive team. She ranked 13th nationally with 4.2 offensive rebounds per game and fourth overall in the SoCon with 34 total blocks and 1.2 blocks per game. -- Andrews

Southern Jaguars

Southern (20-14) is back in the NCAA tournament after recent appearances in 2019 and 2023. Coach Carlos Funchess didn't back away from scheduling tough: The Jaguars faced nine Power 4 teams in nonconference play -- where some games, such as a 12-point loss to Illinois, were more competitive than others, such as a 58-point loss to Texas -- and they didn't pick up a win over a Division I program until early January. Those challenges paid off once Southern moved into league play, where it went 15-3 and won the SWAC regular-season crown. Then, after knocking off defending champion Jackson State in the semifinals of the league tournament, the Jags took care of business against 6-seed Alcorn State in the title game, securing their second 20-win season in the past 10 years in the process. Second-team all-conference pick Aniya Gourdine paces the squad with 11.9 points per game. -- Philippou

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

The Golden Eagles (26-5) are appearing in their 12th NCAA tournament but making just their second appearance in the last 20 years (they also advanced in 2023). The Eagles ride a 17-game winning streak into March Madness, including two wins in the Ohio Valley tournament. The Golden Eagles led the league in scoring, averaging 72 points per game, and also held their opponents to the second-fewest points (62.1). Balance is a plus; four starters -- led by Reghan Grimes' 12.9 points per game -- average double-figure scoring, and the fifth just misses the cut at 9.9 PPG. -- Andrews

William & Mary Tribe

The last auto-bid punched for the 2025 women's NCAA tournament was responsible for the greatest Cinderella storyline this Champ Week. Led by third-year coach Erin Dickerson Davis, William & Mary entered the CAA tournament with an 11-18 record (8-10 in conference) before rattling off four wins in four days to clinch its first appearance in the Big Dance. The team's path included overcoming a 12-point deficit in the quarterfinals to knock off 1-seed North Carolina A&T in overtime, and then on Sunday -- in the school's first championship game appearance since 1993 -- erasing a 14-point deficit to beat 3-seed Campbell. The Tribe are the seventh team in this century to make the NCAA tournament with a record at least three games under .500, and first since 2022, and as the No. 9 seed, are the lowest seed to win the CAA tournament. Second-team All-CAA selection Bella Nascimento etched her name in program history on Sunday, dazzling with 33 points and 11 boards. -- Philippou