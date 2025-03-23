Women's March Madness: Day 3 analysis, scores, highlights

Open Extended Reactions

Ready for more? We're down to 32 teams in the 2025 women's NCAA tournament as the second round tips off Sunday. March Madness has meant plenty of records so far: For the first time, six teams topped 100 points in the first round, and five teams won by more than 50 points.

All of it made for a chalky first round. The round of 32 includes just two double-digit seeds, and all 16 host teams advanced. Are upsets in store as the Sweet 16 starts to take shape?

We're capturing all of Sunday's action here, with reporters on site and analysis of every matchup. Find out what's next for the winners or relive the day's action. And be sure to check out ESPN's ranking of the 32 teams remaining in the field.

Sunday's schedule (all tips ET):

(6) Michigan Wolverines vs. (3) Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 1 p.m., ABC

(5) Kansas State Wildcats vs. (4) Kentucky Wildcats, 2 p.m., ESPN

(9) Indiana Hoosiers vs. (1) South Carolina Gamecocks, 3 p.m. ABC

(5) Ole Miss Rebels vs. (4) Baylor Bears, 4 p.m., ESPN

(7) Louisville Cardinals vs. (2) TCU Horned Frogs, 6 p.m., ESPN

(5) Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs. (4) Ohio State Buckeyes, 8 p.m., ESPN

(8) Richmond Spiders vs. (1) UCLA Bruins, 10 p.m., ESPN