Maryland doesn't let Alabama get a shot off on the final play of double overtime to move on to play South Carolina in the Sweet 16. (0:29)

Open Extended Reactions

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Sarah Te-Biasu made a tying 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, then scored eight of her 26 points in the second overtime to help fourth-seeded Maryland outlast fifth-seeded Alabama 111-108 on Monday to advance to the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.

The Terrapins (25-7) advance to play top-seeded South Carolina, but to get there they had to overcome a career-high 45 points by Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker -- and a 17-point Crimson Tide lead in the third quarter.

After Te-Biasu forced the first overtime with her 3-pointer, Barker was fouled shooting a 3 with 0.7 seconds left in OT. She calmly swished all three attempts to tie it at 96 and send the game to a second extra session.

It was surely the game of the tournament so far, and the only time in four second-round matchups that a No. 4 seed was able to take advantage of home court and beat the No. 5 seed. There has never been a Sweet 16 in the women's NCAA tournament without at least one No. 4 seed.

It almost happened this year, but with Maryland up three, Diana Collins missed a 3-pointer for the Crimson Tide (24-9). The ball went out of bounds to Alabama with 1.8 seconds left, but Te-Biasu broke up the inbound pass -- which was headed in Barker's direction -- to seal the game.

Only three players in tournament history have scored more points than Barker's 45: Drake's Lorri Bauman had 50 against Maryland in a 1982 regional final, Texas Tech's Sheryl Swoopes scored 47 in the 1993 title game against Ohio State, and Stanford's Jayne Appel had 46 in a 2009 regional final against Iowa State.

After coming alive offensively in the fourth, the Terps finally tied it at 80 on two free throws by Shyanne Sellers with 1:01 to play. Barker put Alabama back ahead with a 3-pointer with 38.6 seconds left, and then Barker blocked a 3 by Kaylene Smikle at the other end.

But the Terps came up with the ball, and Te-Biasu's 3 tied it with 12 seconds left. Karly Weathers missed a midrange shot for Alabama, and the Crimson Tide had to go to overtime with two of their top players -- Zaay Green and Aaliyah Nye -- having already fouled out.

Up next, Maryland gets another shot at South Carolina after losing to the Gamecocks in the Elite Eight two years ago.