Etiwanda completed its quest for a threepeat in the CIF Open Division, defeating Archbishop Mitty on March 15. Arynn Finley (2026 ESPNW No. 53) led all scorers with 21 points. The third consecutive championship for the Stan Delus-coached team ends the high school careers of McDonald's All-Americans Grace Knox (LSU) and Aliyahna "Puff" Morris (Cal).

UCLA-bound Sienna Betts took Grandview (CO) all the way to the state championship for a third career 6A title. The McDonald's All-American is now the all-time leading rebounder in Colorado high school basketball history.

Maddyn Greenway had a cool 40-piece for Providence Academy as the program won its fourth straight Class AA championship in Minnesota. The 18th-ranked player in the 2026 class, Greenway is a Kentucky commit.

Brandie Harrod (2025 ESPNW 100 No. 59) took Putnam City North (OK) to the 6A state championship trophy. Previously signed with Auburn, Harrod has re-opened her recruitment due to a coaching change. She is currently considering Florida State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Kentucky.

This week's rankings include 15 state champions featuring 13 McDonald's All-Americans. That game will be played April 1 (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2( in Brooklyn.

Fishers (IN) will host the Chipotle Nationals April 3-5, and feature top-10 teams Montverde, Westtown and IMG. Those games will be on ESPN networks. The No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class, Saniyah Hall, plays for Montverde. Texas commit Aaliyah Crump (Montverde), Tennessee commit Deniya Prawl (IMG) and Stanford commit Lara Somfai (IMG) -- all also McDonald's All-Americans and ranked in the 2025 ESPNW 100 -- will also compete in this event.

