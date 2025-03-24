Open Extended Reactions

Half of the women's Sweet 16 is set, with Notre Dame, TCU and Tennessee among the teams to seal their spots on Sunday. Now, it's time to complete the field, with eight more games Monday. After dominant performances in the first round, will the Texas Longhorns and the USC Trojans join fellow No. 1 seeds UCLA and South Carolina for the second weekend? Will the UConn Huskies roll to their fifth straight Sweet 16 appearance? Will we get any drama that matched the end of Kentucky-Kansas State? We'll have all that and more.

With updates from writers on site and analysis of every game, this is your one-stop shop for coverage of the conclusion of the women's tournament opening weekend.

Jump to: Full schedule | Follow live

(8) Illinois Fighting Illini vs. (1) Texas Longhorns, 2 p.m., ESPN

(6) Iowa Hawkeyes vs. (3) Oklahoma Sooners, 4 p.m., ESPN

(5) Alabama Crimson Tide vs. (4) Maryland Terrapins, 5 p.m., ESPN2

(6) Florida State Seminoles vs. (3) LSU Tigers, 6 p.m., ESPN

(6) West Virginia Mountaineers vs. (3) North Carolina Tar Heels, 7 p.m., ESPN2

(10) South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. (2) UConn Huskies, 8 p.m., ESPN

(9) Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. (1) USC Trojans, 10 p.m., ESPN