The past week has been up and down for Iowa State fans. The men's hoops team beat top-ranked Purdue on Saturday and replaced the Boilermakers as a 1-seed as a result. But longtime football coach Matt Campbell also left for Penn State, and the university faces a hefty fine from the Big 12 for the Cyclones declining to play in a bowl game.

So even more school spirit might be on display for Wednesday's women's basketball game against Iowa at Hilton Coliseum (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET).

Iowa State junior forward Addy Brown referenced the emotions fans might be feeling in a social media post Sunday, inviting them to come to the Cy-Hawk Series/Jimmy V Classic game. But even without all the outside issues, this is a big matchup. Both teams are in the top 10 of the ESPN Power Rankings, and both are No. 3 seeds in Charlie Creme's Bracketology.

By Iowa State's count, this is the 57th meeting between the programs -- the 56th in Iowa's record book. The discrepancy is Feb. 23, 1974, a 62-49 Iowa victory at Iowa State. The Cyclones, who officially began women's basketball as a varsity program in 1973-74, count that game as the teams' first meeting. Iowa, which went varsity in 1974-75, doesn't count it. (Although since the Hawkeyes won, maybe it should.)

Thus, the Cyclones say their rivals lead the series 33-23, while the Hawkeyes say their edge is 32-23. What's not in dispute: Iowa has dominated 8-2 the past decade, and both teams are playing really well now.

This will be the third matchup with both as undefeated teams, after 1987 and 2004, although both were earlier in the season when neither team had more than four victories at the time.

Previous ranking: 1

Next seven days: vs. UT Rio Grande Valley (Dec. 10), vs. Baylor in Fort Worth, Texas (Dec. 14)

The Longhorns earned their fourth victory of the season against a ranked team, beating North Carolina 79-64 in the ACC/SEC Challenge last week. They followed that with a 101-42 rout of Prairie View A&M. This Sunday's matchup will be against another ranked foe, former Big 12 rival Baylor, in the espnW Invitational at Dickies Arena, which will host an NCAA regional in March.

Previous ranking: 2

Next seven days: @ USC (Dec. 13)

UConn clobbered DePaul 102-35 on Sunday, the largest margin of victory in its longtime mastery of the Blue Demons. The Huskies had 23 steals, their third game this season with at least 20. Next is USC, which gave UConn one of its three losses last season: 72-70 last December in Hartford, Connecticut. But JuJu Watkins was leading the way for the Trojans then; she is out this season recovering from a knee injury.

Previous ranking: 3

Next seven days: vs. Penn State (Dec. 14)

After their first loss of the season -- by two points on Nov. 27 vs. Texas -- the Gamecocks were on the ropes again last Thursday at Louisville in the ACC/SEC Challenge. But this time, they won by two, after a huge game from transfer center Madina Okot (23 points, 13 rebounds). They followed that with a 106-42 blowout over North Carolina Central, in which transfer guard Ta'Niya Latson had a season-high 32 points.

Previous ranking: 4

Next seven days: vs. Cal Poly (Dec. 16)

The Bruins opened Big Ten play Sunday against longtime former Pac-12 foe Oregon, winning 80-59. Senior center Lauren Betts got back into a groove, leading UCLA with 24 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks, all season highs.

Previous ranking: 5

Next seven days: vs. Louisiana Tech in New Orleans (Dec. 13), vs. Morgan State (Dec. 16)

The Tigers missed making 100 points for the first time this season in their ACC/SEC Challenge victory at Duke last Thursday, beating the Blue Devils 93-77. Senior guard Flau'jae Johnson carried a little extra sauce into the matchup, as she wasn't happy with her playing time this summer on Team USA's AmeriCup roster -- coached by Duke's Kara Lawson. Johnson led the Tigers with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. LSU then went back to the century mark Sunday with its highest point total of the season in a 126-62 win at New Orleans.

Previous ranking: 6

Next seven days: vs. Little Rock (Dec. 11), vs. Oklahoma State (Dec. 13)

The Sooners won the most entertaining game to watch of last week's ACC/SEC Challenge: a back-and-forth 103-98 overtime battle against NC State. Freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez had 33 points, and Oklahoma blocked 10 shots. There was far less drama in Sunday's 90-37 rout of Maryland Eastern Shore. This Saturday, the Sooners resume their longtime rivalry with Oklahoma State, which paused last season when Oklahoma moved to the SEC. They meet at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City in a doubleheader with the schools' men's teams.

Previous ranking: 7

Next seven days: vs. Akron (Dec. 13)

Two more blowouts in the last week for the Wolverines: 82-40 over Central Michigan and 104-56 against Purdue in their Big Ten opener. Sophomore guard Olivia Olson had a combined 47 points, 18 rebounds and 6 assists in the victories.

Previous ranking: 8

Next seven days: vs. Jacksonville (Dec. 14), vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Dec. 16)

The Frogs remain unbeaten and have won all of their games by double digits, including last week's routs of Incarnate Word (84-56) and UTEP (95-40). TCU has two more nonconference games, and then focuses on trying to defend its Big 12 title.

Previous ranking: 11

Next seven days: @ Iowa State (Dec. 10), vs. Lindenwood (Dec. 13)

The Hawkeyes had their season-best defensive effort in their Big Ten opener, a 79-36 victory at Rutgers. Sophomore center Ava Heiden leads the team in scoring (16.1), rebounding (9.2), blocks (1.3) and field goal percentage (63.7). Watching her battle Iowa State center Audi Crooks should be one of the highlights of Wednesday's showdown in Ames.

Previous ranking: 12

Next seven days: vs. Iowa (Dec. 10), vs. Northern Iowa (Dec. 14)

Speaking of Crooks: She had 30 points in the Cyclones' 105-52 win over Northern Illinois on Sunday, making 13 of 19 shots. Crooks leads Division I in scoring average (27.6) and is second in field goal percentage (73.2). She has received strong support from Addy Brown (12.6 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.6 APG) and junior guard Jada Williams (10.8 PPG, 6.7 APG).

Previous ranking: 9

Next seven days: vs. Delaware State (Dec. 10)

The Terrapins beat Mount St. Mary's 92-44 last Wednesday, then played their first true road game Sunday at Minnesota. They pulled off two great escape acts in the latter, erasing a five-point deficit in the last 13 seconds of the first overtime, and a nine-point deficit in the last 44 seconds of the second overtime. Maryland's 100-99 win was a strong pick-me-up for the team after it announced earlier Sunday that guard Kaylene Smikle, the team's leading scorer last season, would sit out the rest of this season because she needs knee surgery.

Previous ranking: 10

Next seven days: vs. Louisville (Dec. 14)

North Carolina's two toughest games so far -- Nov. 13 vs. UCLA and last Thursday at Texas in the ACC/SEC Challenge -- had similar outcomes. The Tar Heels had strong first quarters in both but couldn't sustain the momentum, losing 78-60 to the Bruins and 79-64 to the Longhorns. UNC followed the Texas loss with an 82-40 win at home Sunday over Boston University, but has a tough foe again this week with its ACC opener against fellow ranked team Louisville.

Previous ranking: 13

Next seven days: vs. Texas in Fort Worth (Dec. 14)

The Bears cruised to three victories at home in the past week: vs. SE Louisiana (112-47), UTSA (73-55) and Alabama State (90-36) as guard Taliah Scott scored a combined 72 points. But things will get a lot tougher as Baylor faces former Big 12 rival Texas on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Previous ranking: 14

Next seven days: vs. South Florida (Dec. 15)

Sophomore guard Mikayla Blakes had 28 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in leading Vanderbilt past Virginia 81-68 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Commodores remain undefeated, but they won't face a ranked team until Jan. 4 against LSU.

Previous ranking: 15

Next seven days: vs. Winthrop (Dec. 14)

Tennessee and Stanford have played many times; this season, the game was part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Lady Vols, who had lost Nov. 30 at UCLA, made it a .500 trip to the West Coast by beating the Cardinal 65-62 behind junior guard Talaysia Cooper's 19 points, 10 steals and 6 assists. Tennessee forced 30 turnovers, while committing 16. The turnover battle decided the game.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Next seven days: at Belmont (Dec. 14)

The ACC/SEC Challenge was dominated by the SEC 13-3 -- including Kentucky's 64-48 win at Miami. The Wildcats then beat Central Michigan 82-55 at home Sunday. Kentucky has been alternating with Ole Miss in the Power Rankings the past couple of weeks. Though the Rebels also won their ACC/SEC Challenge game 69-62 over Notre Dame, they fall from the Power Rankings (for now) after a 61-60 loss to Kansas State on Sunday.

Dropped out: Ole Miss Rebels (No. 16)