It's legacy-making time in college basketball, when what players do over the next few weeks can put them in the NCAA tournament history book forever. From Cheryl Miller to Sheryl Swoopes, from Chamique Holdsclaw to Diana Taurasi, from Candace Parker to Breanna Stewart, from A'ja Wilson to Arike Ogunbowale, and from Aliyah Boston to Angel Reese, March has been a time for stars winning the ultimate championship.

But even standout players who don't win the NCAA title can steal the show with great performances during March Madness, as Caitlin Clark did the past two seasons in leading Iowa to the national championship game.

This year, for those considered front-runners for national player of the year -- USC's JuJu Watkins, UConn's Paige Bueckers, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo and UCLA's Lauren Betts -- there is a chance to win their first national championship.

Other players' goals might be to advance past the tournament's first weekend, or to make their program's first Final Four. Bottom line: We're about to see the best of the best hoping to keep their seasons going as long as possible.

We ranked the best players in women's college hoops in the preseason, and players have moved on and off the list since. But not at the top, where Watkins stays at No. 1. But no freshmen were considered for the preseason rankings. Now three freshmen make the cut as for the top 25 players entering the women's NCAA tournament, as determined by ESPN's Michael Voepel, Charlie Creme, Alexa Philippou and Kendra Andrews.

Come back before the Sweet 16 and ahead of the Final Four, when we'll update our rankings. But this is where the rankings start headed into the first round, which tips Friday (11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2).

Guard | 6-foot-2 | sophomore

Stats: 24.6 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.5 APG

The front-runner for national player of the year, Watkins lifted the Trojans to their first Big Ten regular-season title and a No. 1 seed for the second consecutive year. Her 38-point, 11-rebound, 5-assist and 8-block game in mid-February in a win over rival UCLA was one of the best all-around individual performances the sport has seen in some time and showcased just how capable Watkins is of carrying her team. Only Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson averaged more points this season, and the advanced metrics show that Watkins rates higher as a defensive player than she does on offense. -- Charlie Creme

Guard | 6-foot | redshirt senior

Stats: 19.0 PPG, 4.9 APG, 2.0 SPG

Bueckers will be appearing in her last NCAA tournament with her sights set on finally clinching a national championship. She wasn't as prominent a face in the national player of the year race this season after UConn struggled in some big nonconference games, but the 2021 NPOY has continued to be a hallmark of efficiency this season: She's one free throw away from a 90% clip from the line, which would give her a 50-40-90 season, and is tops in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Bueckers also showed an aggressive mentality of putting the team on her back offensively during the Big East tournament, the sort of mindset coach Geno Auriemma wants her to embrace for the rest of March. -- Alexa Philippou

Guard | 5-foot-6 | sophomore

Stats: 24.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.7 SPG

Hidalgo followed a spectacular freshman season by being a national player of the year candidate this season. Her assists, rebounds and steals numbers dropped just a bit, which can be attributed to the return of fellow guard Olivia Miles, who sat out 2023-24 because of injury. Hidalgo's scoring average and shooting percentage -- both inside and beyond the arc -- improved. Last season, Hidalgo's NCAA tournament experience was marred in the Irish's Sweet 16 loss to Oregon State: She was forced to sit more than four minutes in the second quarter as officials insisted her nose ring be removed, per NCAA rules. No explanation was given as to why Hidalgo had played the entire season and the first quarter that day last March with the nose ring, but then it became imperative to remove it during the game. -- Michael Voepel

Center | 6-foot-7 | junior

Stats: 19.7 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 2.9 BPG

In her second season at UCLA, Betts has become one of the most dominant post players in the country. Her mobility, combined with an ability to seemingly catch every pass thrown her way -- good or bad -- allows her to fight through and over almost any double-team thrown her way. On the defensive end, Betts is the Bruins' anchor. She recorded UCLA's single-game record for blocks (nine on Jan. 20) and produced a program-best 81 blocks this season. -- Kendra Andrews

Guard | 6-foot-1 | senior

Stats: 18.5 PPG, 13.6 RPG, 2.6 SPG

Morrow leads Division I in rebounding average and double-doubles (27) this season, as she adjusted to playing without fellow rebounding machine Angel Reese, who's now in the WNBA. Morrow reached 18-plus rebounds six times as a senior, with a season high of 21. Morrow left the Tigers' SEC tournament semifinal loss to Texas because of a foot sprain, but coach Kim Mulkey said she was expected back healthy for the NCAA tournament. Morrow had 14 points and 14 rebounds last season in the Tigers' Elite Eight loss to Iowa. -- Voepel

Forward/guard | 6-foot-1 | sophomore

Stats: 16.2 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.8 APG

After being voted co-Big 12 player of the year as a freshman, Booker won the award outright in the first season of SEC play for her and Texas. She adjusted to the return of point guard Rori Harmon, who sat out most of last season because of a knee injury. Booker helped lead the Longhorns to a tie for the SEC regular-season championship, the SEC tournament final and a second consecutive No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Last season, Texas lost in the Elite Eight to NC State. Booker had 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in that game but struggled from the field (8 of 21). If Texas is to make its first Final Four since 2004, Booker must be front and center. -- Voepel

7. Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

Guard | 5-foot-10 | junior

Stats: 16.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.8 APG

Playing in her first NCAA tournament since 2022 (she sat out all of last season because of injury), Miles will be a key to getting the Irish back on track. During Notre Dame's 2-3 record in its past five games, Miles shot just 35.4% from the field (49.6% on the season) and her assists per game dropped to 4.2 (5.8 APG on the season). She became a much-improved 3-point shooter this season (40.9%) and teamed with Hidalgo to help push Notre Dame to the top of the rankings less than a month ago. Miles' playmaking is among the best in the country, and she fuels an electric Irish transition game. -- Creme

8. Kiki Iriafen, USC

Guard | 6-foot-3 | senior

Stats: 18.2 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.9 APG

In her final college season -- and first at USC -- Iriafen has thrived as the Trojans' No. 2 option next to Watkins. She's a high-level scorer, and her physical and athletic ability, as well as her length has allowed her to have a strong presence on the glass. She also provides a needed defensive versatility to help guard the perimeter. -- Andrews

9. Sarah Strong, UConn

Forward | 6-foot-2 | freshman

Stats: 16.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.4 SPG

This season, Strong quickly established herself not only as the best freshman, but one of the best players in the country, a Swiss Army knife-type who has already earned comparisons to Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart. She leads the Huskies or comes in second in the major statistical categories, and has already taken over big games despite her youth. With Bueckers ending her college career in the coming weeks, there's no doubt that Strong is the heir apparent as UConn's next superstar. -- Philippou

10. Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

Guard | 5-foot-6 | graduate student

Stats: 19.1 PPG, 6.9 APG, 32.4% 3FG

Amoore has said how much the move to Kentucky and the SEC has helped elevate her game. And this was her best season, hitting career highs in points and assists. Often referred to as an extension of coach Kenny Brooks, few players will have the ball in their hands more in the NCAA tournament than Amoore. She controls all phases of the Wildcats' attack. Her Final Four experience with Virginia Tech from two seasons ago should help Amoore and Brooks as they lead a program -- with nine new players -- that hadn't reached the NCAA tournament since 2022. -- Creme

Guard | 5-foot-8 | junior

Stats: 24.9 PPG, 4.7 APG, 35.8% 3FG

The top scorer in the country, Latson remains one of the best finishers in the game and improved her 3-point shooting considerably over last season (27%). She struggled in the Seminoles' past two games, totaling 22 points on combined 6-of-35 shooting against Duke and North Carolina. Otherwise, Latson has been the catalyst in what has been Florida State's best season since 2020 and highest NCAA tournament seed since 2019. -- Creme

Guard | 5-foot-9 | graduate student

Stats: 17.9 PPG, 5.3 APG, 33.9% 3FG

During her three years at Louisville, Van Lith was at her best in the NCAA tournament. She averaged 18.1 points on 48.1% shooting, and the Cardinals reached three Elite Eights and one Final Four. Throw in last season at LSU and Van Lith has never failed to reach the regional finals. Now she's coming off the best season of her career as the Big 12 player of the year and has led the Horned Frogs to their best NCAA tournament seed. -- Creme

Guard | 5-foot-9 | senior

Stats: 17.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.7 APG

James helped lead NC State to an ACC regular-season co-championship this season and the conference tournament final. In a college world of so many transfers, James made Raleigh home for the past four years: She saw limited time as a Wolfpack freshman, doubled her minutes as a sophomore, and has been the team's leading scorer as a junior and senior. A key part of the Wolfpack's run to the Final Four last season, she averaged 23.4 points in their five NCAA tournament games. -- Voepel

Guard | 5-foot-10 | junior

Stats: 18.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.4 APG

Johnson led the Tigers in scoring this season but hasn't played since an overtime loss to Alabama on Feb. 27 because of shin inflammation. She is expected to be ready for the NCAA tournament. Johnson's return is much-needed, especially with the potential of a second-round matchup against Florida State. She has been a starter since her freshman season when LSU won the national championship. Last season, Johnson had a combined 47 points, 18 rebounds and 5 blocks in the regional semifinals and final, where LSU beat UCLA and lost to Iowa. -- Voepel

15. Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Forward | 6-foot-3 | freshman

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 55.0% FG

Much has been put on Edwards' shoulders in her first college season, and she has responded. With Kamilla Cardoso moving on to the WNBA and Ashlyn Watkins out because of injury since January, Edwards has been a focal point of the defending national champion Gamecocks' balanced offense and leads them in scoring. Her quickness to the basket and finishing ability stand out, as does her willingness to be a go-to presence in the clutch. For now, she doesn't shoot the 3-pointer, but that will make her even harder to stop if she adds it. -- Voepel

Guard | 5-foot-8 | freshman

Stats: 23.2 PPG, 3.2 APG, 2.3 SPG

Blakes made history in her first season in college -- and she did it twice. First, she scored an SEC women's basketball-record 53 points in January, making 16 field goals and 15 free throws against Florida. That also broke the NCAA record for most points scored in a game by a freshman in Division I history. Then, she bettered the mark, scoring 55 points in a February overtime victory over Auburn. -- Andrews

17. Azzi Fudd, UConn

Guard | 5-foot-11 | graduate

Stats: 12.8 PPG, 43.4% 3FG, 1.5 APG

Fudd's season-long stats might not pop off the page. But she showed she's capable of an offensive outburst against top competition as she did last month at South Carolina with a game-high 28 points on 6-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc. After sitting out all but two games last season because of an ACL injury, Fudd will be playing in her first NCAA tournament since 2023, when Ohio State stunned the Huskies in the Sweet 16. But if the Fudd we saw in Columbia shows up now, the Huskies will be difficult to beat. -- Philippou

Guard | 6-foot | sophomore

Stats: 17.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.4 APG

The Tigers don't rely on 3-point shooting as much as many other teams; they were 11th in the SEC in total 3s (159) this season. But when they need to hit from long range, they often look to Williams, who has led LSU in 3-pointers this season (58) and last (57). The SEC's freshman of the year in 2024, Williams bumped up her scoring and assist averages this season. She averaged 15.0 points in the Tigers' four NCAA tournament games last season. -- Voepel

Center | 6-foot-4 | junior

Stats: 17.5 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 66% FG

The Sooners needed more size going into the SEC and Beers was the perfect fit. The transfer from Oregon State led the team in points, rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage, and finished in the top 10 in the SEC in all of those categories. Her post presence opens the perimeter for Oklahoma shooters Peyton Verhulst and Lexy Keys, and she brings winning NCAA tournament experience after helping lead the Beavers to the Elite Eight a season ago. -- Creme

20. Sonia Citron, Notre Dame

Guard | 6-foot-1 | senior

Stats: 13.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.8 APG

Described as Notre Dame's "glue" by coach Niele Ivey, Citron's role has consistently evolved as Hidalgo and Miles developed into a star duo. She's a true 3-and-D -- excelling at 3-point shooting and defense -- with her main offensive role playing to her strength as an off-ball shooter. Many of Citron's shots come off of the catch-and-shoot, and she's shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc this season. On defense, she's usually assigned to the opponent's best wing. -- Andrews

Guard | 5-foot-10 | sophomore

Stats: 12.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 1.6 SPG

Fulwiley has been an impact player despite starting only three games in her two seasons at South Carolina. Coach Dawn Staley talked throughout this season about Fulwiley's growth and maturity. When the Gamecocks need a spark, Fulwiley can provide it with both her offense and defense. Her best NCAA tournament game as a freshman was 20 points and nine rebounds in a second-round win over North Carolina. -- Voepel

Center | 6-foot-3 | sophomore

Stats: 23.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 60.2% FG

Crooks led the Big 12 in scoring and shooting percentage this season. And while things didn't go as well for the Cyclones as predicted -- they were No. 8 in the AP preseason poll but finished seventh in the Big 12 -- Crooks had an outstanding season and Iowa State still earned an NCAA tournament berth. Last season in the NCAA tournament, Crooks had a career-high 40 points in the Cyclones' first-round victory over Maryland. -- Voepel

Center | 6-foot-7 | graduate

Stats: 17.5 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.0 BPG

Prince began college in 2018 at Texas, a school she never actually played for because of injury. Seven years, more injuries and two transfers later, she is completing her second strong season for TCU. The Horned Frogs won the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles and have their highest NCAA tournament seed -- No. 2 -- in program history. Prince has dealt with off-court issues involving her personal life but has been a key part of making TCU a top program. -- Voepel

Forward | 5-foot-11 | junior

Stats: 12.8 PPG, 4.6 APG, 49.8% FG

Rice has been key in UCLA's run to the No. 1 overall seed, both through her scoring and setting up her teammates. She has recorded over 100 assists for three consecutive seasons. -- Andrews

Guard| 5-foot-10 | senior

Stats: 22.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.4 APG

Turner was first in the Ivy League and ninth in Division I in scoring, plus she led the conference in steals (2.8). She capped off her final season with Harvard winning the league tournament title as the No. 3 seed, sending the Crimson to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2007. Turner has scored 30 or more points five times this season, including a school-record 44 in the Crimson's league tournament semifinal win over Princeton. -- Voepel