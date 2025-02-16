TCU basketball player Sedona Prince was involved in a physical altercation last month with a woman she used to date, and both women filed police reports alleging they were assaulted.

Prince's lawyer, A. Boone Almanza, acknowledged that campus police responded to a disturbance Jan. 18 at Prince's off-campus residence after a call from the player. Almanza said no charges have been filed.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday other abuse allegations against Prince, including one by a former girlfriend last year that prompted a social media storm and a petition to have Prince removed from the TCU team.

The 24-year-old Prince denied all the allegations made against her through her attorney and said she has never "abused anyone in her life, whether mentally, emotionally or physically."

"Unfortunately, others have decided to use Sedona as a launch point for their careers," Almanza said.

Prince is playing in her seventh and final year of college basketball. She has drawn headlines in the past, and she posted a video on social media while in the NCAA tournament bubble in 2021 asking for equity between how the men's and women's teams were treated. She played a role in a landmark antitrust lawsuit that will help get money for college athletes.

She has averaged 17.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game this season for No. 11 TCU (23-3). The Horned Frogs take on Arizona on Sunday.