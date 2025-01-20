Open Extended Reactions

Marquette has promoted Mike Broeker to athletic director, replacing Bill Scholl who announced his plan to retire last year.

Broeker has been the school's deputy athletic director for the past 18 years, and he also serves as the athletic department's COO. An introductory news conference is scheduled for Thursday.

He joined the athletic department's media relations team in 2003 after four years at the NBA, working his way up to the No. 2 position in the athletic department with oversight of the men's basketball program.

"Marquette has played a pivotal role in shaping both my personal and professional journey over the past 21 years, and I am excited to continue working alongside our exceptional student-athletes, coaches and staff," Broeker said in a statement Tuesday. "Together, we will ensure that our athletics program remains a strong reflection of our Jesuit values of excellence, faith, leadership and service."

During Broeker's time at the school, the men's basketball team has won two Big East regular-season championships and advanced past the first weekend of the NCAA tournament on four occasions.

"As a former student-athlete, Mike understands the demands our student-athletes face and creates an environment that supports every aspect of their Marquette experience," Marquette president Kimo Ah Yun said in a statement. "He has been involved in a number of campus initiatives and appreciates the role athletics plays within the university community."

Scholl announced in May he planned to retire as soon as the school finds his successor. Scholl took over in 2014 and made the program-changing hire of Shaka Smart in 2021. Smart led the Golden Eagles to a Big East regular-season title in 2023 and a Sweet 16 appearance last season.

Marquette paused its athletic director search this past summer when school president Michael Lovell died from cancer.