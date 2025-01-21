Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana University has laid off 25 athletic department employees as it prepares for revenue sharing with athletes that is expected to begin this year, according to multiple reports.

The Indianapolis Star reported the employees were notified of the decision in a letter on Thursday, a story that was confirmed by The Associated Press on Monday. The person who confirmed the news to the AP requested anonymity because the school has not yet made a public announcement.

School officials are attempting to trim the budget in each division of the athletic department, such as compliance and communications, by roughly 10%.

The Hoosiers will not be eliminating any sports programs, and no coaches or team staff members have been affected by the cuts.

The news comes a month after the Hoosiers advanced to the first 12-team College Football Playoff. On Dec. 20, Indiana lost to Notre Dame 27-17 in South Bend, Indiana.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.