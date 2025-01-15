College baseball preseason top 25 and how to watch

The 2025 college baseball season is just around the corner with games starting on Feb. 14, and with that, it's time to start getting excited about what's in store.
Can Tennessee, the 2024 national champion, become just the seventh team to repeat in Omaha? The last time a team went back-to-back was in 2010-11 when the South Carolina Gamecocks did it. Entering the year, the Volunteers rank at No. 4. But what about the team they beat in that final series?
After leading Texas A&M to the championship series against Tennessee, Jim Schlossnagle is now in Austin coaching the Texas Longhorns. But with Jace LaViolette in the fold, the Aggies won't be missing a beat. They're at the top of the preseason rankings with the Longhorns coming in at No. 19. And while those two squads won't face off until late April, their progression will be as interesting as ever.
As we gear up for everything else college baseball, here's what you need to know to stay up to date, plus the complete preseason ranking.
How to watch
Everything college baseball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.
What's the full schedule
You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.
Preseason top 25
Here is D1baseball.com's preseason top 25 ranking, plus information on each team's first game for the 2025 season.
All games are on Friday Feb. 14. All times Eastern.
1. Texas A&M Aggies
2024 record: 53-15
2024 finish: MCWS runner-up
First game for 2025: vs. Elon at 7 p.m.
2. Virginia Cavaliers
2024 record: 46-17
2024 finish: Lost in MCWS Game 5
First game for 2025: vs. Michigan at 1 p.m. (Ponce, Puerto Rico)
3. LSU Tigers
2024 record: 43-23
2024 finish: Lost in regionals
First game for 2025: vs. Purdue Fort Wayne at 3 p.m.
4. Tennessee Volunteers
2024 record: 60-13
2024 finish: Won MCWS
First game for 2025: vs. Hofstra (time TBA)
5. Arkansas Razorbacks
2024 record: 44-16
2024 finish: Did not reach tournament
First game for 2025: vs. Washington State at 3 p.m.
6. North Carolina Tar Heels
2024 record: 48-16
2024 finish: Lost in MCWS Game 9
First game for 2025: vs. Texas Tech at 4 p.m.
7. Oregon State Beavers
2024 record: 45-16
2024 finish: Lost in super regionals
First game for 2025: vs. Xavier at 2 p.m. (Surprise, Arizona)
8. Georgia Bulldogs
2024 record: 43-17
2024 finish: Lost in super regionals
First game for 2025: vs. Quinnipiac at noon (Wilmington, North Carolina)
9. Florida State Seminoles
2024 record: 49-17
2024 finish: Lost in MCWS semifinal
First game for 2025: vs. James Madison at 5 p.m.
10. Florida Gators
2024 record: 36-30
2024 finish: Lost in MCWS semifinal
First game for 2025: vs. Air Force (time TBA)
11. Duke Blue Devils
2024 record: 40-20
2024 finish: Lost in regionals
First game for 2025: vs. Cincinnati at 4 p.m.
12. Oregon Ducks
2024 record: 40-20
2024 finish: Lost in super regionals
First game for 2025: vs. Toledo at 7:05 p.m.
13. NC State Wolfpack
2024 record: 38-23
2024 finish: Lost in MCWS Game 7
First game for 2025: vs. Fordham at 3 p.m.
14. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
2024 record: 38-22
2024 finish: Lost in regionals
First game for 2025: vs. LIU at 4 p.m.
15. Clemson Tigers
2024 record: 44-16
2024 finish: Lost in super regionals
First game for 2025: vs. Oklahoma State at noon (Arlington, Texas)
16. Vanderbilt Commodores
2024 record: 38-23
2024 finish: Lost in regionals
First game for 2025: vs. Grand Canyon at 7 p.m.
17. Oklahoma State Cowboys
2024 record: 42-19
2024 finish: Lost in regionals
First game for 2025: vs. Clemson at noon (Arlington, Texas)
18. Mississippi State Bulldogs
2024 record: 40-23
2024 finish: Lost in regionals
First game for 2025: vs. Manhattan (time TBA)
19. Texas Longhorns
2024 record: 36-24
2024 finish: Lost in regionals
First game for 2025: vs. Louisville at 7 p.m. (Arlington, Texas)
20. Dallas Baptist Patriots
2024 record: 45-15
2024 finish: Lost in regionals
First game for 2025: vs. North Dakota State at 4:05 p.m.
21. Arizona Wildcats
2024 record: 36-23
2024 finish: Lost in regionals
First game for 2025: vs. Ole Miss at 4 p.m. (Arlington, Texas)
22. UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
2024 record: 44-14
2024 finish: Lost in regionals
First game for 2025: vs. Campbell at 7:05 p.m.
23. TCU Horned Frogs
2024 record: 33-21
2024 finish: Did not make tournament
First game for 2025: at San Diego at 9 p.m.
24. Nebraska Cornhuskers
2024 record: 40-22
2024 finish: Did not make tournament
First game for 2025: vs. UC Irvine at 3 p.m. (Scottsdale, Arizona)
25. Troy Trojans
2024 record: 37-22
2024 finish: Did not make tournament
First game for 2025: vs. Bellarmine at 4 p.m.