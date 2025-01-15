College baseball preseason top 25 and how to watch

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 college baseball season is just around the corner with games starting on Feb. 14, and with that, it's time to start getting excited about what's in store.

Can Tennessee, the 2024 national champion, become just the seventh team to repeat in Omaha? The last time a team went back-to-back was in 2010-11 when the South Carolina Gamecocks did it. Entering the year, the Volunteers rank at No. 4. But what about the team they beat in that final series?

After leading Texas A&M to the championship series against Tennessee, Jim Schlossnagle is now in Austin coaching the Texas Longhorns. But with Jace LaViolette in the fold, the Aggies won't be missing a beat. They're at the top of the preseason rankings with the Longhorns coming in at No. 19. And while those two squads won't face off until late April, their progression will be as interesting as ever.

As we gear up for everything else college baseball, here's what you need to know to stay up to date, plus the complete preseason ranking.

How to watch

Everything college baseball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.

What's the full schedule

You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.

Preseason top 25

Here is D1baseball.com's preseason top 25 ranking, plus information on each team's first game for the 2025 season.

All games are on Friday Feb. 14. All times Eastern.

1. Texas A&M Aggies

2024 record: 53-15

2024 finish: MCWS runner-up

First game for 2025: vs. Elon at 7 p.m.

2. Virginia Cavaliers

2024 record: 46-17

2024 finish: Lost in MCWS Game 5

First game for 2025: vs. Michigan at 1 p.m. (Ponce, Puerto Rico)

3. LSU Tigers

2024 record: 43-23

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Purdue Fort Wayne at 3 p.m.

4. Tennessee Volunteers

2024 record: 60-13

2024 finish: Won MCWS

First game for 2025: vs. Hofstra (time TBA)

5. Arkansas Razorbacks

2024 record: 44-16

2024 finish: Did not reach tournament

First game for 2025: vs. Washington State at 3 p.m.

6. North Carolina Tar Heels

2024 record: 48-16

2024 finish: Lost in MCWS Game 9

First game for 2025: vs. Texas Tech at 4 p.m.

7. Oregon State Beavers

2024 record: 45-16

2024 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Xavier at 2 p.m. (Surprise, Arizona)

8. Georgia Bulldogs

2024 record: 43-17

2024 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Quinnipiac at noon (Wilmington, North Carolina)

9. Florida State Seminoles

2024 record: 49-17

2024 finish: Lost in MCWS semifinal

First game for 2025: vs. James Madison at 5 p.m.

10. Florida Gators

2024 record: 36-30

2024 finish: Lost in MCWS semifinal

First game for 2025: vs. Air Force (time TBA)

11. Duke Blue Devils

2024 record: 40-20

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Cincinnati at 4 p.m.

12. Oregon Ducks

2024 record: 40-20

2024 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Toledo at 7:05 p.m.

13. NC State Wolfpack

2024 record: 38-23

2024 finish: Lost in MCWS Game 7

First game for 2025: vs. Fordham at 3 p.m.

14. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

2024 record: 38-22

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. LIU at 4 p.m.

15. Clemson Tigers

2024 record: 44-16

2024 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Oklahoma State at noon (Arlington, Texas)

16. Vanderbilt Commodores

2024 record: 38-23

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Grand Canyon at 7 p.m.

17. Oklahoma State Cowboys

2024 record: 42-19

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Clemson at noon (Arlington, Texas)

18. Mississippi State Bulldogs

2024 record: 40-23

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Manhattan (time TBA)

19. Texas Longhorns

2024 record: 36-24

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Louisville at 7 p.m. (Arlington, Texas)

20. Dallas Baptist Patriots

2024 record: 45-15

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. North Dakota State at 4:05 p.m.

21. Arizona Wildcats

2024 record: 36-23

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Ole Miss at 4 p.m. (Arlington, Texas)

22. UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

2024 record: 44-14

2024 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2025: vs. Campbell at 7:05 p.m.

23. TCU Horned Frogs

2024 record: 33-21

2024 finish: Did not make tournament

First game for 2025: at San Diego at 9 p.m.

24. Nebraska Cornhuskers

2024 record: 40-22

2024 finish: Did not make tournament

First game for 2025: vs. UC Irvine at 3 p.m. (Scottsdale, Arizona)

25. Troy Trojans

2024 record: 37-22

2024 finish: Did not make tournament

First game for 2025: vs. Bellarmine at 4 p.m.