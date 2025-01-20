Open Extended Reactions

Are you serious, folks? It's that time of the year when yours truly unveils the midseason All-Rolls Royce teams!

These are the cream of the crop, the best of the best, the real PTPers (Prime Time Players), baby! These guys have been lighting it up, dominating the hardwood and making fans jump out of their seats.

Let's dive in -- Vitale style!

First team

This guy's been an absolute Windex man, cleaning the glass, baby! Johni is a shot-blocking, board-crashing machine. Once he returns from injury, he'll once again be a double-double waiting to happen every night. If you're playing Auburn, you'd better bring your lunch pail because Johni Broome is bringing the work, baby!

Oh, are you kidding me? A diaper dandy of the highest order! Cooper Flagg has come into Cameron Indoor and looked like a seasoned vet. He's versatile, electric and a walking highlight reel. Watch out, ACC, because this kid is only scratching the surface. He's like a young Larry Bird -- are you serious?!

This guy is smokin' from deep! Kam Jones has been the heart and soul of a Marquette team that's making noise nationally. He's got range for days and ice water in his veins. When the game's on the line, you want Kam with the rock, baby!

Villanova basketball has always been about toughness and execution, and Eric Dixon is the embodiment of that. He's been the go-to guy in clutch moments, hitting big shots and locking down opponents defensively. Whether it's in the paint or stretching the floor, Dixon is proving he's a matchup nightmare. A true blue-collar baller, baby!

Roll Tide, baby! Mark Sears is a dynamic scorer who can fill it up in a hurry. He's been a key cog for Alabama, showing he has the skills to play at the highest level. This guy's got All-SEC written all over him!

Second team

Another diaper dandy lighting up the scene! Dylan Harper is the real deal, baby. He's making Rutgers basketball must-watch TV, showing poise and skill beyond his years. He's got handles, vision and a scoring touch that screams "future star." Rutgers fans, get excited -- this kid is special!

Braden Smith is running the show for Purdue, baby! He's a maestro on the court, dishing out dimes and keeping that Boilermakers offense humming. He's got the IQ, the leadership and the moxie to take Purdue deep in March.

The Volunteers have a weapon in Chaz Lanier! This guy is tough as nails, baby, and he's delivering in crunch time. Whether it's a clutch 3 or a key stop on defense, Chaz has been Mr. Dependable for Tennessee. Give him some love, folks!

The big man in the middle, baby! Hunter Dickinson is a dominant force in the paint. He's got size, skill and a soft touch around the rim. Kansas is a title contender with this guy anchoring the team. Rock Chalk, Jayhawk!

The Tigers are roaring, and PJ Haggerty is a big reason. He's got that scoring punch Memphis needs and plays with an edge that gets the crowd fired up. This guy is a baller, plain and simple!

Honorable mention

Hey, it's tough to leave anyone off this list! Shoutout to some other PTPers who are knocking on the Rolls Royce door. Keep grinding, and you might make the postseason squad, baby!

Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State

Alex Karaban, UConn

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Tre Johnson, Texas

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

So there you have it, folks, my midseason All-Rolls Royce Teams. These players are shining brighter than the lights in Vegas. Can't wait to see how these stars perform as the season heats up and March Madness gets closer. Stay tuned, hoops junkies. This season is awesome, baby!