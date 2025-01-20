Penn State holds on for the upset win over Ohio State as Chance Gray misses a 3 at the buzzer. (0:28)

No. 9 Ohio State upset by Penn State as final 3 rattles out (0:28)

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out, and as of its release Monday afternoon there are only two undefeated teams left: UCLA and LSU.

Ohio State fell from that exclusive club with a shocking loss to unranked Penn State on Sunday. The Buckeyes had a 92.1% chance of winning that game, according to ESPN Analytics, and had won 28 consecutive regular-season games against unranked foes.

LSU will face a big challenge as it tries to remain on the list, meeting No. 2 South Carolina on Thursday in the most anticipated game of the week.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

New this week: Michigan, Baylor

Out: Utah, Oklahoma State

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 17-0

Stat to know: Lauren Betts has five games with 20 points and 10 rebounds this season and 12 for her career, which is the fourth most for a UCLA player over the past 25 seasons. Betts tied a team record with seven blocks in the Bruins' win over Penn State.

What's next: Monday vs. No. 25 Baylor, 3 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 18-1

Stat to know: With Sunday's 101-60 rout of Oklahoma, South Carolina became the first team with multiple 40-point wins over AP top-15 opponents in a season since UConn did it in 2015-16.

What's next: Thursday vs. No. 5 LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 16-2

Stat to know: Hannah Hidalgo, who has scored at least 20 points in eight straight games, has reached that mark in 40 of her 51 career games (78.4%).

What's next: Thursday at Boston College, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 17-1

Stat to know: In Sunday's win at Indiana, USC trailed 55-51 in the fourth quarter before taking the lead for good with a 12-0 run that featured seven points by JuJu Watkins.

What's next: Wednesday at Purdue, 7 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 20-0

Stat to know: Aneesah Morrow registered her 92nd career double-double in Sunday's win over Florida, matching Jillian Alleyne for the second most in Division I women's basketball history.

What's next: Thursday at No. 2 South Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 17-2

Stat to know: UConn's 96-36 drubbing of Seton Hall on Sunday was the Huskies' 11th conference win of 60 or more points over the past 10 seasons. No other team has more than three such wins in that span.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Villanova, 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 17-2

Stat to know: In Texas' win over Auburn last Thursday, Shay Holle became the winningest player in program history in the NCAA era. Texas is 126-34 with Holle on the roster, 120-31 in games she has played and 60-13 in games she has started.

What's next: Monday vs. No. 8 Maryland, 5:30 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 16-1

Stat to know: Entering Maryland's game against Minnesota last Tuesday, only two teams had scored 60 points against the Golden Gophers. The Terps had 73 after three quarters.

What's next: Monday at No. 7 Texas, 5:30 p.m., Fox

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 19-1

Stat to know: Sedona Prince has scored at least 20 points in five straight games, the longest streak of her career and tied for the second-longest 20-point streak by a TCU player in the past 25 seasons (Sandora Irvin, six games, 2004).

What's next: Wednesday at Oklahoma State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 19-1

Stat to know: The Wildcats have won 14 straight games, the fourth-longest active streak in Division I.

What's next: Saturday at Colorado, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 16-1

Stat to know: In the first quarter of Sunday's 78-64 win, Georgia Amoore outscored the Georgia Bulldogs 11-4. Kentucky's 19-point lead (23-4) after one matched its largest in SEC play since quarters were adopted a decade ago.

What's next: Thursday at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SECN

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 17-1

Stat to know: Ohio State's first loss of the season, to unranked Penn State, snapped the Nittany Lions' 26-game losing streak to ranked teams.

What's next: Thursday vs. No. 8 Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 17-3

Stat to know: The Tar Heels' 17-3 start is their best through 20 games since the 2013-14 season.

What's next: Thursday vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 16

2024-25 record: 15-4

Stat to know: In ACC play, Duke has held each opponent well below their season scoring average, holding foes to 49.2 points on 35.2% shooting.

What's next: Thursday at SMU, 8 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 15-4

Stat to know: Oklahoma's 41-point loss to South Carolina was the largest in conference play in program history.

What's next: Sunday vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 20

2024-25 record: 15-3

Stat to know: West Virginia scored 26 points off 25 turnovers by Iowa State on Sunday. The Mountaineers have forced at least 15 turnovers in every game this season.

What's next: Wednesday at Arizona State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 15

2024-25 record: 15-3

Stat to know: On Sunday, Tennessee lost to Vanderbilt for just the 11th time in 90 games and fell at Vandy for the first time since Jan. 12, 2014.

What's next: Thursday at No. 7 Texas, 9 p.m., SECN

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 16-3

Stat to know: In Sunday's win over Clemson, Tonie Morgan became the third player in ACC history to have 12 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in a game. She joins Olivia Miles (December 2022 vs. Merrimack) and Alyssa Thomas (February 2014 vs. Florida State).

What's next: Thursday at Virginia, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 19

2024-25 record: 17-3

Stat to know: With Sunday's win over Arkansas, the Tide have back-to-back victories over the Razorbacks for the first time since 2001-02.

What's next: Sunday vs. Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SECN

Previous ranking: 21

2024-25 record: 14-4

Stat to know: In Sunday's win over Virginia, Tilda Trygger had nine rebounds in the fourth quarter, tying the program record.

What's next: Thursday at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 22

2024-25 record: 15-3

Stat to know: The Spartans scored 52 points in the paint in Sunday's 86-68 win over Illinois.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Penn State, 6:30 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 18

2024-25 record: 17-3

Stat to know: Cal bounced back from an ugly 72-38 loss to Duke by hitting 10 of 24 3-point shots in Sunday's 67-55 win over Wake Forest.

What's next: Thursday at Stanford, 10 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 24

2024-25 record: 17-2

Stat to know: Minnesota overcame a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit in beating Northwestern on Sunday. The Gophers closed the game on a 29-8 run, making seven of their last eight shots and 14 of 17 free throws.

What's next: Wednesday vs. No. 24 Michigan, 8 p.m., BTN+

Previous ranking: NR

2024-25 record: 15-4

Stat to know: All five of Michigan's losses have come against teams that were ranked in the AP top 10 at the time of the game.

What's next: Wednesday at No. 23 Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN+

Previous ranking: NR

2024-25 record: 16-3

Stat to know: As Baylor returns to the Top 25 for the first time since Week 4, the Bears face a pair of tall tasks in top-10 foes UCLA and TCU this week.

What's next: Monday vs. No. 1 UCLA, 3 p.m., Fox