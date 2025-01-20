Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- From Hollywood to classic literature to high-stakes football, there has long been a truism that tension drives narratives.

Notre Dame enters the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Ohio State as a prohibitive underdog, as the Buckeyes are favored by 8.5 points after finding a groove in the postseason. And though X's and O's analysis of a championship game typically hinges on split opinions and compelling matchups, Monday's game looms more as a search for tension.

The 10 coaches and NFL scouts/executives whom ESPN interviewed for this breakdown all picked Ohio State to win the national title. Many of them expect the Buckeyes to win handily because they hold a clear talent advantage.

Notre Dame's run through the CFP has been fueled by opportunistic special teams, a ferocious defense that is tied for the FBS lead in defensive touchdowns (6) and an offense that has adjusted well and mustered enough success to advance. One veteran NFL scout summed up the Irish this way: "They are like a basketball team on one of those magical NCAA tournament runs right now."

Will that run continue? No one in our unscientific poll was willing to pick the upset. "I can't see Ohio State losing, unless Ohio State beats themselves," said an assistant coach who has studied both teams. "If Ohio State goes out there and stays steady, doing what they do, and doesn't turn the ball over, they should beat them pretty handily."

So what are the potential tension points for Notre Dame? We looked at the matchup through the prism of what Notre Dame will need to do to keep the game close and potentially pull an upset.