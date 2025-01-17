Open Extended Reactions

The Allegheny County (Pa.) Police Department said Thursday night that Evgeni Malkin's three Stanley Cup rings, which had gone missing following a burglary at his home last weekend, were located in the Pittsburgh Penguins star's residence.

An investigation into the burglary remains ongoing, according to police, who did not say whether any suspects had been identified.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the Allegheny County Police, the Sewickley Heights Police and the entire Penguins organization," Malkin said in a statement put out by the team Thursday night. "The outpouring of support and concern from my teammates and fans over the past few days means so much to my family and I."

The burglary at Malkin's residence in the Pittsburgh suburb of Sewickley took place Saturday, the same day the Penguins hosted the Ottawa Senators -- with a 911 call coming in a few hours after the 4 p.m. puck drop. Malkin sat out the 5-0 loss because of an upper-body injury.

KDKA-TV reported at the time of the burglary, Malkin's home security system was down and his safe was left open.

The incident was the latest in a series of burglaries at the residences of professional athletes, with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow and Luka Doncic among those affected.

The FBI has warned sports leagues about crime organizations targeting professional athletes, it said in a Liaison Information Report obtained by ABC News late last month. The NFL and NBA also issued security alerts to their players after the break-ins, some of which occurred when players were away with their teams for road games.