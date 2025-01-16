Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz will not play in Thursday's game against the visiting Montreal Canadiens due to an upper-body injury.

Hintz sustained his injury after being hit by Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews in the first period of Dallas' 4-1 win against Toronto on Tuesday.

Hintz, 28, has a team-leading 19 goals to go along with eight assists in 42 games this season.

He has totaled 337 points (166 goals, 171 assists) in 434 career games since being selected by the Stars in the second round of the 2015 NHL draft.