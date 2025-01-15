Open Extended Reactions

The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed starting goaltender Tristan Jarry on waivers.

General manager Kyle Dubas signed Jarry to a five-year extension in July 2023. His contract, which carries a 12-team no-trade clause, runs through 2027-28 with a salary cap hit of $5.375 million.

Jarry, 29, is 8-8-4 in 22 games this season with an .886 save percentage and a 3.31 goals-against average. He has a minus- 5.3 goals saved above expected this season per Stathletes.

Jarry has been the Penguins' primary starting goaltender for the past four seasons. He is 144-93-29 in 279 career games for Pittsburgh beginning in 2016-17, with a .910 save percentage and a 2.75 goals-against average. But he has been particularly maligned for his playoff performances: 2-6 in eight career games, with a .891 save percentage.

The breaking point for the Penguins was Tuesday night's 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken at home, in which they blew a third-period lead. Jarry gave up goals to Seattle defenseman Jamie Oleksiak and forward Eeli Tolvanen just 50 seconds apart. Jarry surrendered three goals on 17 shots.

Barring another move, Pittsburgh's goaltending battery will feature veteran Alex Nedeljkovic (7-7-4, .886 save percentage in 19 games) and rookie Joel Blomqvist (3-5-0, .904 save percentage in 8 games). The Penguins have the third-worst team save percentage (.882) in the NHL, ahead of only Columbus and Philadelphia.

The Penguins have struggled to find consistency in a tightly packed Eastern Conference playoff race despite a veteran core that includes Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Pittsburgh entered Wednesday trailing Columbus by four points for the final wild-card spot in the conference, although the Blue Jackets had two games in hand.