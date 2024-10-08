Which player has the most career points in NHL history?

Open Extended Reactions

Wayne Gretzky owns a laundry list of NHL records, including the mark for the most career points. A player earns a point by either scoring a goal or getting an assist, which is credited to up to two players who pass the puck toward a teammate who scores. Gretzky's 894 career goals plus his 1,963 career assists give him a grand total of 2,857 points over his illustrious 20-year career. That's nearly 1,000 more than any other player.

Here's a look at the players with the most career points in NHL history:

Wayne Gretzky, 2,857 (894 goals + 1,963 assists)

Jaromir Jagr, 1,921 (766 goals + 1,155 assists)

Mark Messier, 1,887 (694 goals + 1,193 assists)

Gordie Howe, 1,850 (801 goals + 1,049 assists)

Ron Francis, 1,798 (549 goals + 1,249 assists)

Marcel Dionne, 1,771 (731 goals + 1,040 assists)

Steve Yzerman, 1,755 (692 goals + 1,063 assists)

Mario Lemieux, 1,723 (690 goals + 1,033 assists)

Joe Sakic, 1,641 (625 goals + 1,016 assists)

Sidney Crosby, 1,596 (592 goals + 1,004 assists)

Phil Esposito, 1,590 (717 goals + 873 assists)

Ray Bourque, 1,579 (410 goals + 1,169 assists)

Alex Ovechkin, 1,550 (853 goals + 697 assists)

Joe Thornton, 1,539 (430 goals + 1,109 assists)

Mark Recchi, 1,533 (577 goals + 956 assists)

