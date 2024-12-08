The Jets score three unanswered goals to defeat the Blackhawks 4-2. (1:57)

CHICAGO -- The Blackhawks placed goaltender Petr Mrazek on injured reserve on Sunday with a left groin injury.

Mrazek was replaced by Arvid Soderblom in the first period of Saturday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg. The 32-year-old Mrazek is 7-11-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 20 games this season.

Chicago also rested defensemen Alex Vlasic (maintenance) and Alec Martinez (neck), along with forward Craig Smith (maintenance), during practice on Sunday.

The last-place Blackhawks recalled goaltender Drew Commesso and defenseman Kevin Korchinski from Rockford of the American Hockey League.

Commesso likely will back up Soderblom while Mrazek is sidelined. Veteran goaltender Laurent Brossoit signed a two-year contract with Chicago in free agency, but he has been sidelined by a right knee issue.

The Blackhawks begin a three-game trip on Monday night at the New York Rangers.

The 20-year-old Korchinski was selected by Chicago with the No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft. He had five goals and 10 assists in 76 games with the Blackhawks last season.