When the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets take the ice for the NHL Stadium Series on March 1 at the Ohio State University, it'll be difficult to locate the octopi and buckeyes on their respective jerseys.

But trust us -- they're there.

Those Easter eggs are two of the quirks on these aesthetically unique uniform sets -- designed by Fanatics with input from the NHL and the participating teams -- for the league's latest outdoor game, at Ohio Stadium.

"The Stadium Series is an opportunity to really take a leap, take a chance, try something different and celebrate local hockey culture," Dom Fillion, creative director for Fanatics, told ESPN.

It's the first outdoor game for the Blue Jackets. Their jerseys draw inspiration from Union Army soldiers' uniforms, from the chevron sleeve stripe to a new 'CBJ' logo on the shoulder that Fillion said was meant to resemble a pin on a soldier's slouch cap.

Then there's the cannon. The Blue Jackets are famous for firing a cannon inside their arena after goals. While they've incorporated a cannon into a previous third jersey crest, the team has never had the cannon as its primary logo -- until the Stadium Series.

"There's wasn't a moment when the cannon had its own space on the jersey. We thought this was the perfect fit," Fillion said. "It's a stadium environment. Let's make it bold."

Tying the jerseys to the team's home state: The Ohio silhouette patches that identify the team's captain and alternate captains.

"I think that state pride element was something that really fueled our inspiration," Fillion said. "We've got the state shape, and inside the back neck we have this Buckeye pattern as well."

The Blue Jackets Stadium Series jersey features a new 'CBJ' logo on the shoulder. Fanatics

Inside the jersey's collar are the words "Columbus Blue Jackets" over an unofficial Ohio State Easter egg: a buckeye leaf pattern that stretches across the neck of the sweater.

As for incorporating other Ohio State iconography onto the Blue Jackets uniforms, that was a no-go. Specifically, the Jackets weren't allowed to use Buckeyes stickers on their helmets to mimic the football team, according to Fanatics and the NHL.

"That was off limits for us," Fillion lamented. "There's definitely some trademarks that you've got to navigate and be aware of."

Brian Jennings, NHL senior executive VP for marketing and chief branding officer, said the school's "initial trademark" prevented the Blue Jackets from using Buckeyes stickers on their helmets.

Obviously with the game at the Horseshoe between a team from Ohio and a team from Michigan, there was some expectation that the uniforms could fit the aesthetic of the Buckeyes and Wolverines, their NCAA counterparts. Fillion said there were discussions about incorporating those designs, but the colors didn't sync up.

Columbus' primary color is blue rather than Ohio State red. The NHL asked the Jackets if they'd consider wearing white jerseys for the game, with Detroit wearing red to evoke the Buckeyes' aesthetic, but Columbus wanted to wear blue as the home team.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan's colors (maize and blue) were too different from the Red Wings' colors to be considered.

"I think at some point there's a threshold that you cross," Fillion explained. "It doesn't feel like it's the team anymore, it's somebody else's team."

The Red Wings jerseys are meant to "celebrate the world-renowned automotive industry and hockey culture of Detroit." They incorporate elements like debossed speed stripes on the sleeves and a front crest that features the word "Detroit" in a script font inspired by automotive insignias. Using a laser perforation technique, the crest and the numbers system on the jersey have a texture that's meant to mimic the upholstery of classic car seats.

Mortiz Seider shows off the Red Wings jersey for their Stadium Series matchup with the Blue Jackets Fanatics

This is the fifth outdoor game for the Red Wings. The designers had to be cognizant of previous designs, but also Detroit's classic look.

"There's an element of pure minimalism that speaks to what Detroit is. So this jersey is a way to amplify that and keep it authentic to the team, to their DNA, and then just make it a little bit unique for the event," said Fillion.

Jennings said that while Stadium Series jerseys typically have "that progressive, futuristic look" in contrast to the more historic inspirations of the Winter Classic, there's "a little bit more simplicity" for Detroit's look, which was by design.

"Detroit being an Original Six team, that have very strong feelings, and [owner] Chris Ilitch and the team communicated that to us," he said.

What the jerseys lack in boldness, the Red Wings' helmets make up for it. Detroit's buckets have a large white stripe down the middle like a football helmet -- plus Red Wings logos on each side, making them look a little like Mercury when they're skating.

"It starts with the sweater, but then it's how you compliment it. In this case, it's the helmet that catches that collegiate and youthful look," Jennings said.

The Red Wings did come to the designers with one unique request: They wanted their octopus mascot represented in some small way. So on the bottom of the jersey in the back, right at the hem, there's small loop tag with the purple octopus's eyes on it -- a cheeky new innovation for NHL outdoor game jerseys.

"We've never, never had this kind of treatment on the jersey before," Fillion noted. "It's a nice little Easter egg to discover."

A familiar set of eyes is included in a small -- but fun -- way on the Red Wings' uniforms. Courtesy of Fanatics

The jerseys for the Red Wings and Blue Jackets are available for pre-order at their official team store locations. Columbus fans can also order them on the team's official online store.