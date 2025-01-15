Open Extended Reactions

Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren practiced with the team on Wednesday for the first time since his upper-body injury on Friday.

He will travel with the team to Ottawa but is still on injured reserve and isn't eligible to play in Thursday's game against the Senators. Lindgren, 31, can be activated on Saturday, when Washington hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Not quite ready with being on the IR and that, but another positive step being on the ice today," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said.

Lindgren took a hit to the head and left the Capitals' home game against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. In the first minute of the second period, he was struck in the side of the head by Montreal's Nick Suzuki, who was checked into the goalie by Brandon Duhaime. The game resumed, but Lindgren was pulled approximately two minutes later, and the Canadiens went on to win 3-2 in overtime.

Lindgren is 10-8-2 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in 21 starts.

He has a career record of 63-47-14 with a .277 GAA and .907 save percentage in 131 regular-season games (123 starts) for the Montreal Canadiens (2015-20), St. Louis Blues (2021-22) and Capitals.

Washington forward Sonny Milano participated in his first full practice since sustaining an upper-body injury on Nov. 6 against the Nashville Predators. Milano, 28, wore a non-contact jersey as he continues his recovery. Milano has played in three games this season.

He has 137 career points (62 goals, 75 assists) in 313 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets (2015-20), Anaheim Ducks (2020-22) and Capitals.