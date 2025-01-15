Open Extended Reactions

The home of Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin was burglarized this past weekend, the latest in a series of robberies at the residences of professional athletes.

The Penguins confirmed that Malkin's home was burglarized, saying in a statement to WPXI-TV on Tuesday night that they're working with local authorities and team security. Malkin's home is in Sewickley, a Pittsburgh suburb.

According to KDKA-TV, Malkin's home was broken into Saturday -- the same day the Penguins hosted the Ottawa Senators -- with a 911 call coming in a few hours after the 4 p.m. puck drop. Malkin missed the 5-0 loss with an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Sunday. He returned from a four-game absence Tuesday night and had an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Malkin spoke after the game but did not mention the incident.

The KDKA report, which cited multiple sources, said Malkin's three Stanley Cup rings are missing, and that, at the time of the robbery, his home security system was down and his safe was left open.

The Penguins, in the statement released to WPXI, said "Malkin has requested that his privacy be respected during this time." The team said it will have no further comment.

Several athletes' homes have been targeted in recent months, including those of NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow; NBA counterparts Luka Doncic, Bobby Portis and Mike Conley; and NHL player Tyler Seguin.

The FBI has warned sports leagues about crime organizations targeting professional athletes, it said in a Liaison Information Report obtained by ABC News late last month. The athletes' homes are targeted due to the perception they may contain high-end goods, such as designer handbags, jewelry, watches and cash, the FBI said in the report.

The NFL and NBA also issued security alerts to their players after the break-ins, some of which occurred when players were away with their teams for road games. The NFL's alert says homes of professional athletes across multiple sports have become "increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.