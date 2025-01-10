Here is everything you need to know about the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off beginning on Feb. 12. (0:59)

Everything you need to know about the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

There is no official midseason mark of the NHL season. But with a number of teams at (or beyond) their individual 41-game marks, it's time for another look at how every club has performed thus far in the context of preseason expectations.

As a proxy for "expectations," we have the over-under point total for each team, courtesy of ESPN BET sportsbook.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday, which generates our master list.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Jan. 3. Points percentages and paces are through Thursday's games.

ESPN Illustration

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 71.95%

Preseason O/U: 97.5

Current points pace: 118.0

Death, taxes and the Vegas Golden Knights being near the top of the Western Conference. Vegas remains well ahead of its preseason point total pace, eyeing a deeper playoff run this spring than their first-round exit in 2024.

Next eight days: vs. NYR (Jan. 11), vs. MIN (Jan. 12), @ NSH (Jan. 14)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 70.73%

Preseason O/U: 89.5

Current points pace: 116.0

The 2024-25 season was supposed to be all about Alex Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record. Someone forgot to tell the Capitals, who sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, well ahead of their expected point total pace.

Next eight days: vs. MTL (Jan. 10), @ NSH (Jan. 11), vs. ANA (Jan. 14), @ OTT (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 69.05%

Preseason O/U: 95.5

Current points pace: 113.2

One month in, the Jets were on pace for 153.2 points. They've since cooled, but are on top of the Central Division and still way ahead of preseason expectations.

Next eight days: vs. LA (Jan. 10, vs. COL (Jan. 11), vs. VAN (Jan. 14), vs. SEA (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 65.12%

Preseason O/U: 102.5

Current points pace: 106.8

Although the Maple Leafs did not make any bold changes to the on-ice personnel this summer, they did bring in a new voice behind the bench in Craig Berube. Despite injuries to key players (including Auston Matthews), the Leafs sit atop the Atlantic Division at midseason.

Next eight days: vs. VAN (Jan. 11), vs. DAL (Jan. 14), vs. NJ (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 66.67%

Preseason O/U: 93.5

Current points pace: 109.3

One of the NHL's biggest early-season surprises, the Wild have proven they belong on the list of legit contenders, with or without Hart Trophy candidate Kirill Kaprizov on the ice.

Next eight days: @ SJ (Jan. 11), @ VGK (Jan. 12), vs. EDM (Jan. 15)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 67.11%

Preseason O/U: 96.5

Current points pace: 110.1

Yet another first-round playoff loss to the Oilers seemed to carry bad vibes into the Kings' 2024-25 season. But they've been a wagon since American Thanksgiving, going 11-2-2 since feasting on turkey and all the fixings. Maybe it's the Oilers who should be looking to avoid them?

Next eight days: @ WPG (Jan. 10), @ CGY (Jan. 11), @ EDM (Jan. 13), @ VAN (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 64.63%

Preseason O/U: 108.5

Current points pace: 106.0

The Oilers came within one victory of the Stanley Cup this past season. Although they sit behind some other Western powers in the standings, on any given night Connor McDavid & Co. look as strong as anyone in the league.

Next eight days: @ CHI (Jan. 11), vs. LA (Jan. 13), @ MIN (Jan. 15), @ COL (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 66.25%

Preseason O/U: 103.5

Current points pace: 108.7

Following multiple trips to the Western Conference finals in recent seasons, the Stars' ultimate goal in this one is to make it to the Cup Final (and win, obviously). With a points pace well into triple digits, they're on track to give themselves a shot.

Next eight days: @ MTL (Jan. 11), @ OTT (Jan. 12), @ TOR (Jan. 14), vs. MTL (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 61.36%

Preseason O/U: 101.5

Current points pace: 100.6

A lackluster 2023-24 campaign has given way to a return to contention for Jack Hughes & Co. Was it all the result of upgrades in goal in the form of Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen?

Next eight days: vs. TB (Jan. 11), vs. FLA (Jan. 14), @ TOR (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 61.91%

Preseason O/U: 102.5

Current points pace: 101.5

Stanley Cup hangover? What Stanley Cup hangover? The Cats have bullied their way to a spot near the top of the Atlantic Division, and will once again be a tough out for anyone in the postseason.

Next eight days: vs. BOS (Jan. 11), @ PHI (Jan. 13), @ NJ (Jan. 14), vs. DET (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 61.91%

Preseason O/U: 100.5

Current points pace: 101.5

The hockey world knows just what to expect out of the Rod Brind'Amour Hurricanes -- and apparently the sportsbooks now do too!

Next eight days: vs. VAN (Jan. 10), vs. ANA (Jan. 12), @ BUF (Jan. 15)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 61.63%

Preseason O/U: 102.5

Current points pace: 101.1

An injury-based slow start for the Avs has given way to a resumption of their role among the league's elite. Have they found a diamond in the rough in recently acquired netminder Mackenzie Blackwood?

Next eight days: @ WPG (Jan. 11), vs. NYR (Jan. 14), vs. EDM (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 58.97%

Preseason O/U: 98.5

Current points pace: 96.7

One of these years, the Lightning may finally miss the playoffs. But it's not looking like it'll be this one, as Tampa Bay continues to rack up points (and a gaudy goal differential).

Next eight days: @ NJ (Jan. 11), @ PIT (Jan. 12), @ BOS (Jan. 14), vs. ANA (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 57.50%

Preseason O/U: 99.5

Current points pace: 94.3

Reports of internecine strife have characterized the Canucks in 2024-25, despite some continuation of their strong performance as division champs in 2023-24. Is a blockbuster trade in the works -- and would that really help them this spring?

Next eight days: @ CAR (Jan. 10), @ TOR (Jan. 11), @ WPG (Jan. 14), vs. LA (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 56.25%

Preseason O/U: 81.5

Current points pace: 92.3

The Flames traded away many of their top players in the past 12 months -- only to find themselves in the thick of the Western playoff hunt. A big reason is standout rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf, who remains in the mix for the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.

Next eight days: vs. LA (Jan. 11), @ CHI (Jan. 13), @ STL (Jan. 14), @ STL (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 51.25%

Preseason O/U: 90.5

Current points pace: 84.1

Of the three "Atlantic rising" teams -- which also includes the Red Wings and Sabres -- the Sens appear closest to a playoff return, though an extended absence for goaltender Linus Ullmark will influence that journey.

Next eight days: @ PIT (Jan. 11), vs. DAL (Jan. 12), @ NYI (Jan. 14), vs. WSH (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 51.25%

Preseason O/U: 76.5

Current points pace: 84.1

From an exciting group of young players -- led by Calder candidate Lane Hutson -- to the resurgent Patrik Laine, the Canadiens are one of the most fun teams to watch, whether they remain in the playoff hunt or not.

Next eight days: @ WSH (Jan. 10), vs. DAL (Jan. 11), @ UTA (Jan. 14), @ DAL (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 52.38%

Preseason O/U: 69.5

Current points pace: 85.9

The Blue Jackets were not expected to make much of a mark in the Eastern playoff race this season, but at the midseason point they are right in the battle for a wild-card spot.

Next eight days: @ STL (Jan. 11), vs. PHI (Jan. 14), vs. SJ (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 51.14%

Preseason O/U: 99.5

Current points pace: 83.9

The chaos began in the preseason for the Bruins, as Jeremy Swayman's contract situation wasn't resolved until quite late in the process. Then, a slow start resulted in Jim Montgomery being fired. And yet, Boston remains in the playoff mix, albeit behind their expected pace.

Next eight days: @ FLA (Jan. 11), vs. TB (Jan. 14)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 51.16%

Preseason O/U: 86.5

Current points pace: 83.9

After narrowly missing the playoffs last season, the sportsbooks expected the Blues to be around that same neighborhood, and at midseason ... that's where they remain.

Next eight days: vs. CBJ (Jan. 11), vs. CGY (Jan. 14), vs. CGY (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 51.25%

Preseason O/U: 87.5

Current points pace: 84.1

An early-season surge had fans thinking the Hockey Club's inaugural season would conclude with a playoff run. Uneven results in the time since have tempered that idea, but another winning streak could put them back in a wild-card spot.

Next eight days: vs. SJ (Jan. 10), vs. NYI (Jan. 11), vs. MTL (Jan. 14), vs. NYR (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 50.00%

Preseason O/U: 90.5

Current points pace: 82.0

One of these years, the boisterous Red Wings faithful will have a playoff team to support. If it's going to be this season, they'll have to keep stringing together W's beyond the current streak of five games.

Next eight days: vs. CHI (Jan. 10), vs. SEA (Jan. 12), vs. SJ (Jan. 14), @ FLA (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 51.16%

Preseason O/U: 90.5

Current points pace: 83.9

Is this the proverbial last dance for Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang? The Penguins remain in the mix for a wild card, but must find more consistency in the second half.

Next eight days: vs. OTT (Jan. 11), vs. TB (Jan. 12), vs. SEA (Jan. 14)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 46.43%

Preseason O/U: 85.5

Current points pace: 76.1

Like any John Tortorella-coached team, the Flyers are a tough out. But they've had trouble stringing together many wins, and need to jump ahead of a handful of teams to get into a playoff spot.

Next eight days: vs. ANA (Jan. 11), vs. FLA (Jan. 13), @ CBJ (Jan. 14), @ NYI (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 48.78%

Preseason O/U: 100.5

Current points pace: 80.0

Were it not for the Predators, the Rangers would be the biggest flop of the season. Though given their Presidents' Trophy in 2023-24, many would put them first on that ignominious list.

Next eight days: @ VGK (Jan. 11), @ COL (Jan. 14), @ UTA (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 47.56%

Preseason O/U: 91.5

Current points pace: 78.0

A brief appearance in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs led to a summer where the team made few modifications to the roster. That hasn't been the right formula thus far.

Next eight days: @ UTA (Jan. 11), vs. OTT (Jan. 14), vs. PHI (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 47.56%

Preseason O/U: 72.5

Current points pace: 78.0

It's probably too early to say that the rebuild is over -- with multiple players' names mentioned in trade rumors -- but the arrow is pointing up for the Ducks.

Next eight days: @ PHI (Jan. 11), @ CAR (Jan. 12), @ WSH (Jan. 14), @ TB (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 44.05%

Preseason O/U: 87.5

Current points pace: 72.2

Underperformance in 2023-24 cost Dave Hakstol his job, so the Kraken tapped Dan Bylsma -- architect of the team's successful AHL affiliate -- to take over. It hasn't been a total turnaround yet, as the club stares down another season outside the playoff mix.

Next eight days: @ BUF (Jan. 11), @ DET (Jan. 12), @ PIT (Jan. 14), @ WPG (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 44.05%

Preseason O/U: 88.5

Current points pace: 72.2

Can the Sabres salvage their season and avoid a 14th straight spring outside the playoffs? Time is running short to string together the wins necessary to do so.

Next eight days: vs. SEA (Jan. 11), vs. CAR (Jan. 15)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 40.24%

Preseason O/U: 98.5

Current points pace: 66.0

There's no sugar-coating it: the Predators are -- by a wide margin -- the biggest disappointment in the NHL this season, at least according to their preseason expectations. Could bigger changes be on the way by the trade deadline?

Next eight days: vs. WSH (Jan. 11), vs. VGK (Jan. 14), vs. CHI (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 36.59%

Preseason O/U: 73.5

Current points pace: 60.0

No one was realistically expecting a playoff run for Connor Bedard in his second season, but the Blackhawks' results so far earned coach Luke Richardson his walking papers, and the team plenty of questions to answer as they remain near the basement of the standings.

Next eight days: @ DET (Jan. 10), vs. EDM (Jan. 11), vs. CGY (Jan. 13), @ NSH (Jan. 16)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 37.21%

Preseason O/U: 63.5

Current points pace: 61.0

The Sharks have been the epitome of a "fun bad" team this season, running up a minus-41 goal differential but seeing Macklin Celebrini make highlight-reel plays on a near-nightly basis.

Next eight days: @ UTA (Jan. 10), vs. MIN (Jan. 11), @ DET (Jan. 14), @ CBJ (Jan. 16)