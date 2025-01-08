Open Extended Reactions

For the first time in history, the United States has successfully defended gold at the IIHF world junior championship.

Outstanding performances were the story of the tournament this year. For the first time in recent memory, there were no complaints of "too many blowouts" or "not enough parity." Every team in the tournament was capable of a competitive game, making for a very unpredictable round robin and medal round.

From surprise upsets to last-minute goals to overtime thrillers and a shootout that lasted far too long, Ottawa put on a fantastic tournament from top to bottom.

In addition to the team competition, this was also a showcase for top prospects (both drafted and those who will be selected in 2025 and 2026), with execs and scouts from all 32 NHL teams in attendance. Here's a look at players who stood out the most for each team, along with my take on each country's overall performance:

Jump to a team:

Canada | Czechia

Finland | Germany

Latvia | Slovakia

Sweden | Switzerland

United States