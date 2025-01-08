NBA Power Rankings: Under-the-radar trade moves for all 30 teams

Open Extended Reactions

All eyes will be on Wednesday's big matchup (and a possible NBA Finals preview) between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a clash between the league's top two teams.

Both boast the best records in their conferences and both are riding impressive winning streaks (OKC's 15 to Cleveland's 10). Both have All-Star talent in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

Off the court, the buzz around the NBA has been on Jimmy Butler and what the Miami Heat will do with the disgruntled player ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline after suspending him for seven games last week. The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers got the trade action started in December, and with less than a month to go until the deadline, expect deals to pick up as teams jockey for postseason push or rebuilding plans.

This week, we asked our NBA insiders to look at one trade option -- some sneaky, some less so -- for all 30 teams, whether it's to fill a glaring roster hole or add some depth ahead of the second half of the season.

Here are the updated rankings for all 30 clubs.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Michael Wright, Tim MacMahon, Dave McMenamin, Ohm Youngmisuk, Chris Herring and Kevin Pelton) think teams belong this season.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Oct. 30 | Nov. 5 | Nov. 13 | Nov. 20 | Nov. 27 | Dec. 4 | Dec. 11 | Dec. 18 | Dec. 25 | Jan. 1

After six seasons with the Heat, Jimmy Butler is one of the biggest names this trade season after requesting to be traded out of Miami. ESPN

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WAS

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

2024-25 record: 31-4

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: vs. OKC (Jan. 8), vs. TOR (Jan. 9), vs. IND (Jan. 12), @ IND (Jan. 14)

Acquiring Cameron Johnson and Maxwell Lewis from the Nets for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and draft capital would give the Cavs a coveted two-way player. Johnson is on a reasonable contract for years to come, while LeVert is on an expiring deal. Cleveland has been so good that this isn't an absolute must move -- the Cavs front office is reluctant to disturb the chemistry in that locker room for any marginal deal, sources told ESPN, but Johnson seems like he could fit in anywhere with his game and demeanor. -- Dave McMenamin

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

2024-25 record: 30-5

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: @ CLE (Jan. 8), @ NYK (Jan. 10), @ WAS (Jan. 12), @ PHI (Jan. 14)

Oklahoma City will be tied to much splashier trade candidates because the Thunder have the assets to deal for anyone. But for a team projected to win 70 games, an argument can be made against making a core-altering deal midseason, especially considering that OKC will need to go through an adjustment period when Chet Holmgren returns. The Thunder could use another shooter for the bench, though. How about Sacramento's Doug McDermott, who's played in 25 games this season for the Kings and had a brief stint in OKC earlier in his career? -- Tim MacMahon

3. Boston Celtics

2024-25 record: 27-10

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: vs. SAC (Jan. 10), vs. NO (Jan. 12)

The Celtics, with a roster that's basically set, will either stand pat or trim salary between now and the trade deadline. The most obvious candidate for the latter option is guard Jaden Springer, who is in the final year of his deal making a little north of $4 million. If the Celtics send Springer to another team and don't take back salary in the deal, they can save roughly $16 million. -- Tim Bontemps

4. New York Knicks

2024-25 record: 24-13

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: vs. TOR (Jan. 8), vs. OKC (Jan. 10), vs. MIL (Jan. 12), vs. DET (Jan. 13)

The Knicks have gotten fewer minutes and less scoring production out of their bench than any other team and could benefit from another reserve big man. Wing minutes are largely covered by Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart. But having a big, reliable center behind Karl-Anthony Towns -- other than 6-foot-8 Precious Achiuwa -- will be vital, and Mitchell Robinson's health has been a question for a while. A 7-footer like Washington's Jonas Valanciunas is far from perfect on defense, but would fill a need. -- Chris Herring

5. Houston Rockets

2024-25 record: 24-12

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: @ MEM (Jan. 9), @ ATL (Jan. 11), vs. MEM (Jan. 13)

The Rockets could use a go-to wing scorer capable of fitting into coach Ime Udoka's defense-first philosophy, but general manager Rafael Stone doesn't appear to be interested in disrupting the club's young core (at least for now). Houston seems ready to take the next step in its ascension. But the summer might be the best time to do something major (De'Aaron Fox?) for a team that possesses plenty of young prospects and draft assets to pull off big moves. A move for Jimmy Butler feels unlikely. -- Michael Wright

6. Memphis Grizzlies

2024-25 record: 24-13

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: vs. HOU (Jan. 9), @ MIN (Jan. 11), @ HOU (Jan. 13)

Another team rumored to be involved in the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes, Memphis ranks third in the West with one of the NBA's deepest rosters, making players such as Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, John Konchar and Brandon Clarke attractive options in potential trades. The Grizzlies have the resources to acquire a star such as Butler, and they've been looking to grab a two-way wing who can create. But at 35, Butler appears to be more of a potential solution to current goals than the bright future in Memphis. -- Wright

7. Denver Nuggets

2024-25 record: 20-15

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: vs. LAC (Jan. 8), vs. BKN (Jan. 10), @ DAL (Jan. 12), @ DAL (Jan. 14)

Russell Westbrook has worked out a lot better than expected when the Nuggets added him in the offseason. But Nikola Jokic could use more help to alleviate some of the burden on his and Jamal Murray's shoulders. While the Nuggets could desperately use a two-way wing to help improve the defense, they also need another scorer. Bulls guard Zach LaVine has scored 30 or more in four of his previous five games entering Tuesday, and the Nuggets can use another big-time scorer like him, but it would almost certainly cost Michael Porter Jr. in return. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

8. Los Angeles Lakers

2024-25 record: 20-16

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: vs. CHA (Jan. 9), vs. SA (Jan. 11), vs. SA (Jan. 13)

If L.A. could keep its best three players in Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Austin Reaves while adding a two-time All-Star like Zach LaVine -- for a package of Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino and draft capital -- it would give JJ Redick's offense a much-needed boost, while not sacrificing too much on the defensive end. Dorian Finney-Smith could step into Hachimura's role, and L.A. could be a destination for buyout players for the stretch run. LaVine, averaging 23.1 points on 51/45/82% splits this season, and still just 29, can help L.A. now and in the future. -- McMenamin

9. LA Clippers

2024-25 record: 20-16

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: @ DEN (Jan. 8), vs. CHA (Jan. 11), vs. MIA (Jan. 13)

The Clippers just got Kawhi Leonard back to join a roster that has been built around having complimentary defensive-minded players. While they could use another scorer to help Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac, the Clippers also could use a young player with potential. They need some consistent help behind Zubac at center. Portland's Robert Williams III has been injured, but he's still only 27 and the kind of young talented player with potential that the Clippers can use more of. And he would only make Jeff Van Gundy's defense even stingier. Of course, Portland's price tag for Williams might be too much for the Clippers. -- Youngmisuk

10. Orlando Magic

2024-25 record: 22-16

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: vs. MIN (Jan. 9), vs. MIL (Jan. 10), vs. PHI (Jan. 12)

Since Franz Wagner joined Paolo Banchero on the sidelines, the Magic's offensive rating ranks 29th, ahead of only the Hornets. Orlando's top-five defense has helped the team stay in the East's top four, and Banchero could return soon, but the Magic will still be in the market for more offensive punch at the deadline. With Cole Anthony falling to the fringes of Orlando's rotation at times, would the Magic be willing to add a veteran scorer off the bench like Utah's Jordan Clarkson? -- Kevin Pelton

11. Dallas Mavericks

2024-25 record: 21-16

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. POR (Jan. 9), vs. DEN (Jan. 12), vs. DEN (Jan. 14)

Can the Mavs find a trade to replace the offensive production they're missing while Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are sidelined by injuries? Of course not. If healthy, Dallas will be considered a dangerous playoff matchup regardless of seeding, but the Mavs could use a disruptive on-ball defender such as the Pelicans' Javonte Green, who is on a minimum contract. -- MacMahon

12. Milwaukee Bucks

2024-25 record: 18-16

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: vs. SA (Jan. 8), @ ORL (Jan. 10), @ NYK (Jan. 12), vs. SAC (Jan. 14)

The Bucks have been one of the most aggressive teams in the league looking for deals throughout the season, scouring the trade market as early as the start of November after a slow start. But Milwaukee is up against the second apron, meaning the Bucks can't aggregate salaries in a trade or bring back a single dollar more than it sends out. That hasn't stopped Bucks general manager Jon Horst, who has been one of the most active general managers at the deadline the past few seasons. The Bucks could even make a long-shot play for Butler but that would require some salary management moves with MarJon Beauchamp, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis. -- Jamal Collier

13. Golden State Warriors

2024-25 record: 18-18

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: @ DET (Jan. 9), @ TOR (Jan. 10), @ TOR (Jan. 13)

The Warriors might wait until closer to the trade deadline to not only give their current roster more time to get out of their recent struggles but also see what the market will be for other deals. One player who could help the Warriors -- and might not cost them as much as a bigger star -- is Chicago's Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls' big man would seem to be a nice fit for Steve Kerr's offense and could give Stephen Curry another scoring option as well as stretch the floor and help on the glass. Golden State, though, won't want to part with young assets like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski unless it brings back a franchise-altering player. -- Youngmisuk

14. San Antonio Spurs

2024-25 record: 18-18

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: @ MIL (Jan. 8), @ LAL (Jan. 11), @ LAL (Jan. 13)

Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox makes plenty of sense in San Antonio, given how the 27-year-old fits within the timeline of the young Spurs roster and his potential on-court fit alongside French phenom Victor Wembanyama. But the Spurs are still trying to figure out what combinations work best with Wembanyama, making it unlikely they will make a legit play for Fox at the deadline unless the right deal falls into place. San Antonio probably won't make a real push for Fox until the summer. Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones and Zach Collins appear to be on the team's list of most tradeable players. -- Wright

15. Indiana Pacers

2024-25 record: 19-18

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: vs. CHI (Jan. 8), vs. GS (Jan. 10), @ CLE (Jan. 12), vs. CLE (Jan. 14)

Indiana made a big splash last season by acquiring Pascal Siakam before the trade deadline en route to the Eastern Conference finals. Is there a similar splash that could propel them there again this year? It's unlikely, but the Pacers -- who have won three in a row and seven of their past 10 games -- could use some help on the wings, which is why they have been connected to Nets sharpshooter Cameron Johnson. -- Collier

16. Miami Heat

2024-25 record: 18-17

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: @ UTAH (Jan. 9), @ POR (Jan. 11), @ LAC (Jan. 13)

With Jimmy Butler suspended for their entire West Coast road trip, which began Monday in Sacramento, the Heat have a couple of weeks to let the temperature cool between the two sides. Butler's future will dominate in Miami until he's traded, or the deadline passes. It's hard to see Miami focusing on anything else until that massive piece of business is resolved. -- Bontemps

17. Atlanta Hawks

2024-25 record: 19-18

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: @ PHX (Jan. 9), vs. HOU (Jan. 11), vs. PHX (Jan. 14)

After acquiring Dyson Daniels -- whose defensive prowess earned him the nickname the Great Barrier Thief -- via trade last summer, the Hawks would be wise to target a player like Chicago's Jevon Carter, who also prioritizes defense. Carter isn't known for his scoring ability, but the 29-year-old exploded for 26 points -- including 19 in the first quarter, during which he drilled six triples -- in a Dec. 26 loss to Atlanta. Carter likely wouldn't cost the Hawks much, given that he doesn't play every night for the Bulls. -- Herring

18. Minnesota Timberwolves

2024-25 record: 19-17

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: @ ORL (Jan. 9), vs. MEM (Jan. 11), @ WAS (Jan. 13)

Minnesota made a major trade before the start of the season by sending Karl-Anthony Towns to New York in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. After such a major shake-up, the Wolves are more likely to be quiet at the deadline. But if they wanted to make a move, the Wolves could move Randle and use his $33 million salary to pursue a superstar to fit alongside Anthony Edwards. -- Collier

19. Detroit Pistons

2024-25 record: 18-18

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: @ BKN (Jan. 8), vs. GS (Jan. 9), vs. TOR (Jan. 11), @ NYK (Jan. 13)

The Pistons are in an unusual position as the only NBA team with cap space leading up to the trade deadline. Ordinarily, teams with cap room are near the bottom of the standings, but a recent four-game winning streak has Detroit in a battle for a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons could use that flexibility to add to their core, perhaps by bringing in another guard following Jaden Ivey's fibula fracture. Marcus Sasser has moved into the rotation after playing well in spot opportunities, but Detroit has little depth in the backcourt beyond him. -- Pelton

20. Sacramento Kings

2024-25 record: 18-19

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: @ BOS (Jan. 10), @ CHI (Jan. 12), @ MIL (Jan. 14)

A five-game winning streak under interim coach Doug Christie won't likely do much to change the Kings' pursuit of a deadline upgrade, although it might change their target. With Keon Ellis excelling in a starting role and rookie Devin Carter debuting after shoulder surgery, adding a guard may no longer be important for Sacramento. The Kings could use help in the frontcourt, where they lack a reliable backup for Domantas Sabonis and have limited size at the forward spots. Jerami Grant, Brandon Ingram, Cameron Johnson and Kyle Kuzma are logical targets to fill that void. -- Pelton

21. Philadelphia 76ers

2024-25 record: 14-20

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: vs. WAS (Jan. 8), vs. NO (Jan. 10), @ ORL (Jan. 12), vs. OKC (Jan. 14)

Daryl Morey is always aggressive at the trade deadline, and don't expect this year to be any different with a win-now 76ers roster that has been beset by injuries. It's been a steady climb back into the East playoff picture over the past few weeks after Philadelphia's disastrous 3-14 start. Armed with some mid-tier salaries and several first-round picks, the 76ers could make multiple moves to improve their standing and use KJ Martin -- he becomes trade eligible next week -- if the opportunities arise. -- Bontemps

22. Chicago Bulls

2024-25 record: 17-19

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ IND (Jan. 8), vs. WAS (Jan. 10), vs. SAC (Jan. 12), vs. NO (Jan. 14)

The Bulls have not been an active team at the trade deadline in recent years, going three straight seasons without making a deal during deadline week. However, Chicago seems likely to change that this season with veterans Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine off to terrific starts but not fitting in with the long-term vision for the team's rebuild. Currently in 10th place in the East but with a 2025 draft pick due to the Spurs if it falls outside the top 10, the Bulls are likely to target young players with upside rather than a collection of draft picks. -- Collier

23. Phoenix Suns

2024-25 record: 16-19

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: vs. ATL (Jan. 9), vs. UTAH (Jan. 11), vs. CHA (Jan. 12), @ ATL (Jan. 14)

This is not so sneaky but acquiring Jimmy Butler should be the move Phoenix obsesses over until it is completed or it becomes clear it will not happen -- either because of Miami's unwillingness to send Butler to a preferred destination or Bradley Beal's refusal to waive his no-trade clause. Butler would shake things up for a Suns team that just can't find a rhythm, and the move would signal to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker the franchise's continued urgency to capitalize on their time together. -- McMenamin

24. Portland Trail Blazers

2024-25 record: 12-23

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: @ NO (Jan. 8), @ DAL (Jan. 9), vs. MIA (Jan. 11), vs. BKN (Jan. 14)

If the Blazers trade one of their veteran starters, Jerami Grant or Anfernee Simons, expect them to target players who can help now rather than draft picks. That approach paid off with Deni Avdija, who's been Portland's most efficient perimeter scorer after being acquired on draft night for two first-round picks. As flush as the Blazers are with young guards, they could stand to upgrade their shooting by adding a player like Sacramento's Kevin Huerter as matching salary in such a trade.-- Pelton

25. Brooklyn Nets

2024-25 record: 13-23

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: vs. DET (Jan. 8), @ DEN (Jan. 10), @ UTAH (Jan. 12), @ POR (Jan. 14)

Brooklyn already dealt two starters in Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith in recent weeks, indicating that the Nets -- hoping to land a top pick in the lottery -- are still more likely to trade away talent. (Nets forward Cameron Johnson figures to be on several teams' wish lists leading up to the deadline.) The club isn't concerned about finding win-now players. Still, with floor generals and free-agents-to-be D'Angelo Russell and Ben Simmons on the roster, Brooklyn could inquire about a solid young guard like San Antonio's Tre Jones as the Nets take the next steps in their rebuild. -- Herring

26. Utah Jazz

2024-25 record: 9-26

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: vs. MIA (Jan. 9), @ PHX (Jan. 11), vs. BKN (Jan. 12)

Any trade the Jazz make will likely be more about picks than players in terms of compensation, but perhaps Utah can acquire a young prospect. Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is the type of player who might fit that mold, as he's shown potential but has a murky future in Memphis, which declined his fourth-year player option. The third-year guard has had a good season -- 8.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists in 22.2 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the floor and 45.3% from 3-point range -- and the salary cap rules might hamper the Grizzlies on what they can offer if they do want to keep him. -- MacMahon

27. Toronto Raptors

2024-25 record: 8-28

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: @ NYK (Jan. 8), @ CLE (Jan. 9), @ DET (Jan. 11), vs. GS (Jan. 13)

After years of contention, Toronto is entering into a rebuild centered around All-Star forward Scottie Barnes. The biggest question for the Raptors over the next month is the future of guard Bruce Brown, who is finally back on the court and is on a $23 million expiring contract, making him a prime candidate to be moved if Toronto. -- Bontemps

28. New Orleans Pelicans

2024-25 record: 7-30

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: vs. POR (Jan. 8), @ PHI (Jan. 10), @ BOS (Jan. 12), @ CHI (Jan. 14)

NBA on ESPN+ Get access to exclusive original series, premium articles from our NBA insiders, the full 30 for 30 library and more. Sign up now to unlock everything ESPN+ has to offer.

Brandon Ingram is about to be an unrestricted free agent on a team that doesn't appear to be close to making a real push for the postseason. Trading the 27-year old is a priority for the Pelicans, who also appear open to potentially moving veteran guard CJ McCollum. Zion Williamson isn't exactly untouchable here, but he's still 24 and dripping with superstar potential that the Pelicans aren't ready to give up on yet. -- Wright

29. Charlotte Hornets

2024-25 record: 8-27

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: @ LAL (Jan. 9), @ LAC (Jan. 11), @ PHX (Jan. 12)

Far more likely to lean into its solid lottery odds than to push for more wins in the second half, Charlotte doesn't need to take an aggressive swing for a contributor. If anything, it'd be best served by finding solid veterans to serve as examples for star youngsters like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, who figure to lead the organization for years to come. That could potentially be accomplished by the Hornets using their cap space to help to facilitate deals as a third party -- and collecting spare draft picks by doing so -- the way they did to help the Knicks and Wolves close the blockbuster deal involving Karl-Anthony Towns.-- Herring

30. Washington Wizards

2024-25 record: 6-28

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: @ PHI (Jan. 8), @ CHI (Jan. 10), vs. OKC (Jan. 12), vs. MIN (Jan. 13)

Washington has been more connected to who they could trade -- Kyle Kuzma -- rather than who they could get. The Wizards will keep collecting as many assets as they can as they continue to build for the future. But if they do land any players in trades, Memphis veteran point guard Marcus Smart could be someone who could help them in a variety of ways. Smart is more suitable for a team ready to win now, so that could serve Washington well in relocating the veteran in exchange for more assets. But if the Wizards were to land someone like Smart and hold onto him for a bit, he could help mentor young talent like Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George. -- Youngmisuk