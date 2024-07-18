NBA trade tracker: Details for all deals for 2024-25

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to break down what owning a team with high expectations feels like when they don't live up to expectations. (1:53)

The NBA draft is done and free agency is in high gear, but there will be key trades materializing throughout the offseason.

Klay Thompson's move to the Dallas Mavericks from Golden State Warriors was part of a six-team deal that saw the Warriors bring in Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade from the Philadelphia 76ers and acquire Kyle Anderson from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Charlotte Hornets picked up Reggie Jackson and Josh Green, while the Timberwolves, 76ers, and Denver Nuggets received second-round picks.

Other notable moves included the Atlanta Hawks trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal that includes two future first-round draft picks, and the Chicago Bulls sending two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey.

The Brooklyn Nets also finalized the trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks -- with the Nets getting a package that includes five first-round draft picks. The Nets also completed a separate deal with the Houston Rockets involving several future first-round picks.

We'll be keeping tabs on every trade as they occur, including grades from ESPN NBA Insider Kevin Pelton.

Utah Jazz get:

G Russell Westbrook (to join Denver after contract buyout)

Second-round swap

Cash considerations

LA Clippers get:

G Kris Dunn

Sacramento Kings get:

F DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs get:

F Harrison Barnes

2031 pick swap (from Sacramento)

Chicago Bulls get:

G Chris Duarte

Two future second-round picks (from Sacramento)

Cash considerations

Charlotte Hornets get:

G Devonte' Graham (will be waived)

2025 second-round pick (via New Orleans)

San Antonio Spurs get:

Cash considerations

Philadelphia 76ers get:

2031 second-round pick

Golden State Warriors get:

G Buddy Hield (signed as part of sign-and-trade deal)

Golden State Warriors get:

F Kyle Anderson

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

2025 second-round pick

2031 secound-round pick swaps

Cash considerations

Dallas Mavericks get:

G Klay Thompson (signed from Golden State)

2025 second-round pick

Golden State Warriors get:

2025 second-round pick (via Dallas; least favorable of Philadelphia/Denver; traded to Minnesota)

2031 second-round pick (via Dallas; traded to Philadelphia)

Charlotte Hornets get:

F Josh Green (from Dallas)

New Orleans Pelicans get:

G Dejounte Murray

Atlanta Hawks get:

F Larry Nance Jr.

G Dyson Daniels

2025 first-round pick (via Lakers)

2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Milwaukee/New Orleans)

June 28: Mavericks trade Hardaway for Grimes

Dallas Mavericks get:

G Quentin Grimes

Detroit Pistons get:

G Tim Hardaway Jr.

2025 second-round pick (via Toronto)

Two 2028 second-round picks

DRAFT TRADES (DAY 2)

June 27: Knicks, Mavs swap late picks Ajinca, Hukporti

Dallas Mavericks get:

G Melvin Ajinca

New York Knicks get:

C Ariel Hukporti

Charlotte Hornets get:

Reggie Jackson

2029 second-round pick

2030 second-round pick

Denver Nuggets get:

Cash considerations

June 27: Warriors get No. 52 pick back after Waters trade

Golden State Warriors get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 52; select C Quinten Post)

Portland Trail Blazers get:

Cash considerations

June 27: Magic trade No. 47 to Pelicans for future swaps

New Orleans Pelicans get:

No. 47 second-round pick (select G Antonio Reeves)

Orlando Magic get:

2030 second-round pick swap

2031 second-round pick swap

June 27: Hawks, Heat swap second-rounders

Atlanta Hawks get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 43; select F Nikola Đurišić)

Miami Heat get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 44, select G Pelle Larsson)

June 27: Wolves trade late second-rounder to Raptors

Toronto Raptors get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 57; select C Ulrich Chomche)

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

Cash considerations

June 27: Grizzlies, Timberwolves swap second-rounders

Memphis Grizzlies get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 53; select G Cam Spencer)

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 57; traded to Toronto)

Future second-round pick

Suns move up in second round after Knicks swap

Phoenix Suns get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 40; select C Oso Ighodaro)

New York Knicks get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 56; select F Kevin McCullar)

June 27: OKC, Knicks trade second-rounders

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 38; select G Ajay Mitchell)

New York Knicks get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 40; traded to Phoenix)

June 27: Portland, OKC exchange second-rounders

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 40; traded to New York)

Portland Trail Blazers get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 52; traded to Warriors)

June 27: Spurs trade down, get Nunez; Furphy to Pacers

Indiana Pacers get:

No. 35 second-round pick (select G Johnny Furphy)

San Antonio Spurs get:

No. 36 second-round pick (select G Juan Nunez)

June 27: Koleck to Knicks; Blazers get picks

New York Knicks get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 34, select G Tyler Koleck)

Portland Trail Blazers get:

Future second-round picks (2027, 2029, 2030)

Toronto Raptors get:

G Davion Mitchell

F Sasha Vezenkov

2024 second-round pick (No. 45; select G Jamal Shead)

Sacramento Kings get:

F Jalen McDaniels

June 27: Wolves trade down, send Moore to Pistons

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 53; traded to Memphis)

Detroit Pistons get:

G Wendell Moore Jr.

2024 second-round pick (No. 37; select F Bobi Klintman)

June 27: Waters to Warriors from OKC

Golden State Warriors get:

F Lindy Waters III

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 52; traded to Portland)

June 27: Hawks send Griffin to Rockets

Atlanta Hawks get:

2024 second-round pick (No. 44; traded to Miami)

Houston Rockets get:

F AJ Griffin

DRAFT TRADES (DAY 1)

June 26: Knicks, Wizards, Thunder trade late first-rounders

New York Knicks get:

2024 first-round pick (No. 26 from Washington; traded to Oklahoma City)

2024 second-round pick (No. 51 from Washington; select G Melvin Ajinca)

Washington Wizards get:

2024 first-round pick (No. 24 from New York; select F Kyshawn George)

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

2024 first-round pick (No. 26 from New York via Washington; select F Dillon Jones)

June 26: Nuggets swap with Suns to move up in first round

Denver Nuggets get:

2024 first-round pick (No. 22; select C DaRon Holmes)

Phoenix Suns get:

2024 first-round pick (No. 28; select F Ryan Dunn)

2024 second-round pick (No. 56; traded to New York)

Two future second-round picks

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

G Rob Dillingham

San Antonio Spurs get:

2030 top-one protected pick swap

2031 unprotected first-round pick

Washington Wizards get:

G Malcolm Brogdon

2024 first-round pick (No. 14; select G Bub Carrington)

2029 first-round pick (second-most favorable of Boston/Milwaukee/Portland)

Two second-round picks

Portland Trail Blazers get:

F Deni Avdija

PRE-DRAFT TRADES

New York Knicks get:

New York Knicks get:

F Mikal Bridges

F Keita Bates-Diop

Draft rights to F Juan Pablo Vaulet

2026 second-round pick

Brooklyn Nets get:

F Bojan Bogdanovic

F Mamadi Diakite

G Shake Milton

Four unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031)

2025 protected first-round pick (via Milwaukee)

2025 second-round pick

2028 unprotected pick swap

Brooklyn Nets get:

Return of 2025 first-round pick (negates swap with Houston)

Return of 2026 first-round pick

Rights to 2029 first-round pick (least favorable of Dallas/Houston/Phoenix)

Houston Rockets get:

2025 first-round swap (Houston/Oklahoma City for Phoenix)

2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix)

Rights to 2029 first-round picks (two most favorable of Dallas/Houston/Phoenix)

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

G Alex Caruso

Chicago Bulls get:

G Josh Giddey