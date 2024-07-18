NBA trade tracker: Details for all deals for 2024-25

The NBA draft is done and free agency is in high gear, but there will be key trades materializing throughout the offseason.
Klay Thompson's move to the Dallas Mavericks from Golden State Warriors was part of a six-team deal that saw the Warriors bring in Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade from the Philadelphia 76ers and acquire Kyle Anderson from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Charlotte Hornets picked up Reggie Jackson and Josh Green, while the Timberwolves, 76ers, and Denver Nuggets received second-round picks.
Other notable moves included the Atlanta Hawks trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal that includes two future first-round draft picks, and the Chicago Bulls sending two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey.
The Brooklyn Nets also finalized the trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks -- with the Nets getting a package that includes five first-round draft picks. The Nets also completed a separate deal with the Houston Rockets involving several future first-round picks.
We'll be keeping tabs on every trade as they occur, including grades from ESPN NBA Insider Kevin Pelton.
July 18: Westbrook to Nuggets after Clippers-Jazz trade
Utah Jazz get:
G Russell Westbrook (to join Denver after contract buyout)
Second-round swap
Cash considerations
LA Clippers get:
G Kris Dunn
July 6: Kings land DeRozan in 3-team sign-and-trade
Sacramento Kings get:
F DeMar DeRozan
San Antonio Spurs get:
F Harrison Barnes
2031 pick swap (from Sacramento)
Chicago Bulls get:
G Chris Duarte
Two future second-round picks (from Sacramento)
Cash considerations
July 6: Spurs deal Graham to Hornets, create cap space
Charlotte Hornets get:
G Devonte' Graham (will be waived)
2025 second-round pick (via New Orleans)
San Antonio Spurs get:
Cash considerations
July 2: Hield-to-Warriors gives 76ers a second-rounder
Note: Updated with finalized details following the six-team trade announced on July 6 between Charlotte, Denver, Philadelphia, Golden State, and Dallas involving Klay Thompson and Buddy Hield.
Philadelphia 76ers get:
2031 second-round pick
Golden State Warriors get:
G Buddy Hield (signed as part of sign-and-trade deal)
July 2: Anderson to Warriors in sign-and-trade deal with Wolves
Note: Updated with finalized details following the six-team trade announced on July 6 between Charlotte, Denver, Philadelphia, Golden State, and Dallas involving Klay Thompson and Buddy Hield.
Golden State Warriors get:
F Kyle Anderson
Minnesota Timberwolves get:
2025 second-round pick
2031 secound-round pick swaps
Cash considerations
July 1: Klay Thompson's Mavs move part of sign-and-trade deal
Note: Updated with finalized details following the six-team trade announced on July 6 between Charlotte, Denver, Philadelphia, Golden State, and Dallas involving Klay Thompson and Buddy Hield.
Dallas Mavericks get:
G Klay Thompson (signed from Golden State)
2025 second-round pick
2025 second-round pick (via Dallas; least favorable of Philadelphia/Denver; traded to Minnesota)
2031 second-round pick (via Dallas; traded to Philadelphia)
Charlotte Hornets get:
F Josh Green (from Dallas)
June 29: Hawks trade Murray to Pelicans for two first-rounders
New Orleans Pelicans get:
G Dejounte Murray
Atlanta Hawks get:
F Larry Nance Jr.
G Dyson Daniels
2025 first-round pick (via Lakers)
2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Milwaukee/New Orleans)
June 28: Mavericks trade Hardaway for Grimes
Dallas Mavericks get:
G Quentin Grimes
Detroit Pistons get:
G Tim Hardaway Jr.
2025 second-round pick (via Toronto)
Two 2028 second-round picks
DRAFT TRADES (DAY 2)
June 27: Knicks, Mavs swap late picks Ajinca, Hukporti
Dallas Mavericks get:
G Melvin Ajinca
New York Knicks get:
C Ariel Hukporti
June 27: Nuggets send Jackson, three picks to Hornets
Note: Updated with finalized details following the six-team trade announced on July 6 between Charlotte, Denver, Philadelphia, Golden State, and Dallas involving Klay Thompson and Buddy Hield.
Charlotte Hornets get:
Reggie Jackson
2029 second-round pick
2030 second-round pick
Denver Nuggets get:
Cash considerations
June 27: Warriors get No. 52 pick back after Waters trade
Golden State Warriors get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 52; select C Quinten Post)
Portland Trail Blazers get:
Cash considerations
June 27: Magic trade No. 47 to Pelicans for future swaps
New Orleans Pelicans get:
No. 47 second-round pick (select G Antonio Reeves)
Orlando Magic get:
2030 second-round pick swap
2031 second-round pick swap
June 27: Hawks, Heat swap second-rounders
Atlanta Hawks get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 43; select F Nikola Đurišić)
Miami Heat get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 44, select G Pelle Larsson)
June 27: Wolves trade late second-rounder to Raptors
Toronto Raptors get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 57; select C Ulrich Chomche)
Minnesota Timberwolves get:
Cash considerations
June 27: Grizzlies, Timberwolves swap second-rounders
Memphis Grizzlies get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 53; select G Cam Spencer)
Minnesota Timberwolves get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 57; traded to Toronto)
Future second-round pick
Suns move up in second round after Knicks swap
Phoenix Suns get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 40; select C Oso Ighodaro)
New York Knicks get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 56; select F Kevin McCullar)
June 27: OKC, Knicks trade second-rounders
Oklahoma City Thunder get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 38; select G Ajay Mitchell)
New York Knicks get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 40; traded to Phoenix)
June 27: Portland, OKC exchange second-rounders
Oklahoma City Thunder get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 40; traded to New York)
Portland Trail Blazers get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 52; traded to Warriors)
June 27: Spurs trade down, get Nunez; Furphy to Pacers
Indiana Pacers get:
No. 35 second-round pick (select G Johnny Furphy)
San Antonio Spurs get:
No. 36 second-round pick (select G Juan Nunez)
June 27: Koleck to Knicks; Blazers get picks
New York Knicks get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 34, select G Tyler Koleck)
Portland Trail Blazers get:
Future second-round picks (2027, 2029, 2030)
June 27: Raptors get Mitchell, Vezenkov; McDaniels to Kings
Toronto Raptors get:
G Davion Mitchell
F Sasha Vezenkov
2024 second-round pick (No. 45; select G Jamal Shead)
Sacramento Kings get:
F Jalen McDaniels
June 27: Wolves trade down, send Moore to Pistons
Minnesota Timberwolves get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 53; traded to Memphis)
Detroit Pistons get:
G Wendell Moore Jr.
2024 second-round pick (No. 37; select F Bobi Klintman)
June 27: Waters to Warriors from OKC
Golden State Warriors get:
F Lindy Waters III
Oklahoma City Thunder get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 52; traded to Portland)
June 27: Hawks send Griffin to Rockets
Atlanta Hawks get:
2024 second-round pick (No. 44; traded to Miami)
Houston Rockets get:
F AJ Griffin
DRAFT TRADES (DAY 1)
June 26: Knicks, Wizards, Thunder trade late first-rounders
New York Knicks get:
2024 first-round pick (No. 26 from Washington; traded to Oklahoma City)
2024 second-round pick (No. 51 from Washington; select G Melvin Ajinca)
Washington Wizards get:
2024 first-round pick (No. 24 from New York; select F Kyshawn George)
Oklahoma City Thunder get:
2024 first-round pick (No. 26 from New York via Washington; select F Dillon Jones)
June 26: Nuggets swap with Suns to move up in first round
Denver Nuggets get:
2024 first-round pick (No. 22; select C DaRon Holmes)
Phoenix Suns get:
2024 first-round pick (No. 28; select F Ryan Dunn)
2024 second-round pick (No. 56; traded to New York)
Two future second-round picks
June 26: Timberwolves acquire No. 8 pick Dillingham from Spurs
Minnesota Timberwolves get:
G Rob Dillingham
San Antonio Spurs get:
2030 top-one protected pick swap
2031 unprotected first-round pick
June 26: Wizards trade Avdija for Brogden, No. 14 pick to get Carrington
Washington Wizards get:
G Malcolm Brogdon
2024 first-round pick (No. 14; select G Bub Carrington)
2029 first-round pick (second-most favorable of Boston/Milwaukee/Portland)
Two second-round picks
Portland Trail Blazers get:
F Deni Avdija
PRE-DRAFT TRADES
June 25: Bridges to Knicks; Nets get five first-round picks
Note: Updated on July 6 to include full details on trade.
New York Knicks get:
F Mikal Bridges
F Keita Bates-Diop
Draft rights to F Juan Pablo Vaulet
2026 second-round pick
Brooklyn Nets get:
F Bojan Bogdanovic
F Mamadi Diakite
G Shake Milton
Four unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031)
2025 protected first-round pick (via Milwaukee)
2025 second-round pick
2028 unprotected pick swap
June 25: Nets, Rockets trade future first-rounders after Bridges deal
Brooklyn Nets get:
Return of 2025 first-round pick (negates swap with Houston)
Return of 2026 first-round pick
Rights to 2029 first-round pick (least favorable of Dallas/Houston/Phoenix)
Houston Rockets get:
2025 first-round swap (Houston/Oklahoma City for Phoenix)
2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix)
Rights to 2029 first-round picks (two most favorable of Dallas/Houston/Phoenix)
June 20: Caruso to the Thunder; Giddey joins the Bulls
Oklahoma City Thunder get:
G Alex Caruso
Chicago Bulls get:
G Josh Giddey