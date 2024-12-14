Check out Dennis Schroder's best plays from this season with the Nets as he is set to head to the Warriors. (1:51)

The Golden State Warriors have agreed on a deal to acquire Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schroder for De'Anthony Melton, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

The Warriors are also receiving one second-round pick from the Nets and sending three second-round picks to Brooklyn in the deal, sources said.

Schroder has been one of the best guards in the NBA this year, pushing the Nets into play-in contention in the Eastern Conference early in the season.

In his first full season in Brooklyn since being traded from the Raptors last year, Schroder is averaging 18.4 points and a career-high 6.6 assists in 33.6 minutes. He has taken strides as an outside shooter as well, attempting a career-high 6.5 3-pointers per game on nearly 39% shooting.

The Nets entered the weekend in 10th place in the conference and four losses back of the No. 6 seed.

Melton, signed to a one-year deal this offseason, went down with a torn ACL last month and is out for the remainder of the season. The Warriors have struggled without him; after a hot start to the year, Golden State has lost seven of their past nine games.

Schroder, 31, is on an expiring contract worth $13 million.