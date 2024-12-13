        <
          NBA trade deadline: Intel on Warriors, Heat and major decisions

          • Tim Bontemps
            Tim Bontemps
            ESPN Senior Writer
          • Brian Windhorst
            Brian Windhorst
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • ESPN.com NBA writer since 2010
            • Covered Cleveland Cavs for seven years
            • Author of two books
          Dec 13, 2024, 01:00 PM

          NBA trade season begins Sunday, when 87% of players become eligible to be dealt.

          With the majority of the contracts signed this summer becoming trade eligible on Dec. 15 -- most others become eligible on Jan. 15 -- the first two weeks of December are the typical line of demarcation for teams to begin making calls to get a sense of the trade landscape.

          With that in mind, our latest look around the league focuses on seven teams with massive roster decisions heading into the Feb. 6 trade deadline, including why a flurry of opposing scouts are showing up at New Orleans Pelicans games, the futures for trade targets Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler and what league decision-makers are saying about LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers' plans.

          Jump to a team:
          Lakers | Warriors | Pelicans
          Heat | Hawks | Bulls | 76ers

          Los Angeles Lakers