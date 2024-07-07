Open Extended Reactions

The NBA offseason is here, and teams are wasting no time gearing up for the upcoming season.

The first two-night NBA draft brought us plenty of trades but it was the action before the draft that got the offseason rolling. A day after the second-round of the NBA draft that brought one of the biggest deals of the early offseason as the Atlanta Hawks traded guard Dejounte Murray to New Orleans for forward Larry Nance Jr., guard Dyson Daniels, forward E.J. Liddell and two future first round picks.

One night ahead of the 2024 draft, the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks made a splash. The Nets traded forward Mikal Bridges and a 2026 second-rounder to the Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031), a 2025 protected first-rounder via the Milwaukee Bucks, a 2028 unprotected pick swap and a 2025 second-rounder, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Soon after the Bridges deal, the Houston Rockets turned a draft pick and swap into two future draft picks and two future swaps. The draft assets give the Rockets the flexibility to possibly trade for a star player to add to their young roster. The trades for both of those pre-draft deals can be found here.

Earlier in the offseason, the Chicago Bulls landed Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Alex Caruso in the first trade of the offseason. Caruso is in the last year of his current deal and in six months will be eligible for a four-year, $80 million extension. The Thunder's goal in bringing Caruso in is to keep him for the long term, according to Wojnarowski.

These might be the first trades this summer, but there are plenty more to come as teams look to solidify their rosters for next season, so stay tuned as we grade them all below:

FREE AGENCY TRADES