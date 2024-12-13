The Miami Heat have agreed on a trade to send center Thomas Bryant to the Indiana Pacers, sources told ESPN.
The Pacers will send a swap of a future second-round pick to the Heat for Bryant, who becomes trade-eligible on Sunday, sources said.
The Pacers scoured the trade market for a backup center after losing big men Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman to torn Achilles tendons.
The 6-foot-10 Bryant is in his eighth NBA season, averaging 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11 minutes a game this season.
An Indiana University alum, Bryant has averaged 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in his career after being a second-round pick acquisition by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017. Additionally, he played four years for the Washington Wizards before splitting the 2022-23 season with the Lakers and Denver Nuggets.