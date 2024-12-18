Open Extended Reactions

Which NBA contenders are looking to add players for a postseason or championship push? Which teams are looking to acquire draft picks or financial flexibility? And which teams could stand pat, either by choice or because they face the strict team-building restrictions of the league's new collective bargaining agreement?

Along with identifying the big trade questions all 30 teams must answer leading up to the Feb. 6 deadline, we've listed the players who are off the board (either due to contract restrictions or because the team wouldn't trade them in any situation), potential trade targets, value deals and the tough-to-move contracts for every team.

KEY: Player = player option; RFA = restricted free agent; UFA = unrestricted free agent; team = team option; ETO = early termination option

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WAS

The big question: Are Atlanta's 2025 and 2027 first-round picks available in deals?

Considering the Hawks don't control their first-round pick until 2029, their unprotected first-round picks (via the Lakers in 2025 and the Pelicans or Bucks in 2027) are worth monitoring. Would Atlanta consider packaging one or both picks with the expiring contract of pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) center Clint Capela? One glaring need for Atlanta, which is seventh in the East, is perimeter defense; the Hawks are second worst in the league in 3-point field goal percentage allowed.