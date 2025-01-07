Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Wild signed goaltender Dylan Ferguson to a one-year, two-way contract on Tuesday.

The deal is for $775,000/$130,000 and runs through the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Ferguson, 26, is 3-4-0 with a 3.30 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in seven starts this season with the AHL's Iowa Wild.

A seventh-round pick by the Dallas Stars in 2017, Ferguson played in one game for the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017-18 and two games for the Ottawa Senators in 2022-23. He is 1-1-0 in the NHL with a 2.81 GAA and a .929 save percentage.