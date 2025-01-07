Winnipeg Jets defenseman Colin Miller will be sidelined at least two weeks due to a fractured larynx, coach Scott Arniel said Tuesday.

Miller sustained the injury after taking a puck to the throat during the first period of Winnipeg's 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. He immediately clutched at his throat, retreated to the locker room and did not return.

"A dangerous situation, but he's doing better now," Arniel said.

Miller, 32, has eight points (two goals, six assists) and a plus-8 rating in 34 games this season.

He has totaled 174 points (41 goals, 133 assists) in 546 career games with the Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils and Jets. He was selected by the Kings in the fifth round of the 2012 draft.