PITTSBURGH -- Penguins center Evgeni Malkin missed Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury.

It was the first time the 38-year-old Malkin had missed a game since the 2021-22 season, a streak of 209 contests, which was the 12th longest in team history.

The team announced before the game that Malkin was considered day-to-day. Malkin participated in Tuesday's morning skate but not the pregame warmup.

Veteran forward Anthony Beauvillier drew into the Pittsburgh lineup for coach Mike Sullivan, replacing Malkin. Beauvillier had nine goals and 12 points leading into the game, but he didn't score Tuesday.

Sullivan had no further update on Malkin in his postgame media availability.

Malkin, who scored his 500th goal and 1,300th NHL point earlier this season and has eight goals and 32 points in 41 games played so far, was missed.

Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko scored in the shootout as the Blue Jackets won for the third time in four games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.