The Columbus Blue Jackets placed forward Sean Monahan on injured reserve Thursday because of an upper body injury sustained in the 4-3 shootout win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Adam Fantilli is expected to move up to center the top line when the Blue Jackets host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

"Guys have watched how [Monahan] conducts himself, and hopefully they try to do the exact same thing," coach Dean Evason said Thursday. "Our bench is calm in large part because of him up front and [defenseman Zach Werenski] on the back end. They're both very calming influence players, but we have other guys that do that as well.

"But if the guys that are playing in tonight's hockey game have learned anything from 'Monny,' it's that he's even-keeled. He doesn't get too high, too low, all those clichés. He just goes about his business. We expect our team to do that here tonight."

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jackets added rookie forward Owen Sillinger on an emergency recall from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Monahan, 30, has 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-17 rating in 41 games this season. He ranks second on the team in plus/minus rating and third in goals, assists and points.

He has 579 career points (258 goals, 321 assists) in 805 games with the Calgary Flames (2013-22), Montreal Canadiens (2022-24), Winnipeg Jets (2024) and Blue Jackets, who signed him as a free agent in July. The Flames selected him sixth overall in the 2013 NHL draft.

Sillinger, 27, is on a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with the Blue Jackets. He has eight goals and 17 assists with 18 penalty minutes in 34 games with Cleveland this season.