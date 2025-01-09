Here is everything you need to know about the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off beginning on Feb. 12. (0:59)

Guess who's back? After skating solo for about a week, goaltender Frederik Andersen participated in a full team practice Wednesday afternoon. While we're not anticipating an imminent return for the Carolina Hurricanes, this serves as a promising, and necessary, start. Andersen told reporters on Wednesday that it "feels good" to be back, calling it a "good first step." It was a "good day for him," said coach Rod Brind'Amour. After missing seven weeks since undergoing knee surgery, so far, so good indeed.

Andersen's stats this past season, and in two previous years in Carolina, have been solid-to-terrific, as were his Andersen's numbers in the four starts preceding his latest injury. Tiny sample size, sure, but 3-1 with a 1.49 GAA and .941 SV% is outstanding.

If he can stay healthy for a spell -- and ifs don't get much more amplified than this considering his injury history -- the veteran netminder is capable of serving as a top-five fantasy netminder. Current 'Canes starter Pyotr Kochetkov has looked more wobbly of late, with an .897 save percentage in his past five starts.. Available in almost half of ESPN Fantasy leagues, Anderson should be on the radar for any manager unsatisfied with their own goaltending corps.

On the blue line, while yet to practice with his club after suffering an upper-body injury Dec. 27, Shayne Gostisbehere has worked out individually with an assistant coach. Another "good" first step. As the 'Canes power play stinks without their top anchor -- fourth-worst in the league at 10.9% -- managers can only hope Gostisbehere isn't out too much longer. Especially those invested in other members of Carolina's top special teams' unit.

Other key injury notes from around the league:

Vancouver Canucks: Assigned to an AHL conditioning stint, Filip Hronek shouldn't be long for rejoining his NHL club. While the defender's singular fantasy value remains limited, he inarguably makes his club better; with Hronek in the lineup this season, the Canucks are 11-7-3 while averaging 3.19 goals per game, and they are 7-6-7 (2.85 per game) without him. With Hronek back in action, I might give Conor Garland a fantasy whirl in deeper leagues. After a more impressive start, the top-six winger has slowed of late, which speaks to his increased availability.

As for the Canucks' more pressing issue up front, Elias Pettersson is now presumably eyeing a return at Carolina on Friday. Out since just before Christmas, the former 100- point player was a game-time decision, but did not play ahead of Wednesday's loss to the Capitals. Whether he's traded, or perceived adversary J.T. Miller is dealt, or the two figure out how to co-exist as professional adults with an eye to on-ice success, Pettersson needs to figure it out once more. If you believe he does, then think about lobbing his fantasy managers a "buy low" trade offer. If frustrated enough, they might bite.

Between the pipes, Thatcher Demko suited up once more as backup to Kevin Lankinen Wednesday. To be perfectly honest, the back spasms bother me. With everything Demko has and continues to endure this year on the injury front, it's difficult to remain optimistic. He's 2-1-3, with a 3.34 GAA and .881 SV%. Not great.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Since the Jackets' top line deserves a hefty share of credit for the team's recent run of success and current grip on a wild card spot, the recent wrist injury suffered by Sean Monahan feels all the more crummy. Fortunately, Monahan is expected to miss only some, and not a lot, of time. Rocking and rolling between wingers Dmitri Voronkov and Kirill Marchenko, the veteran center is pacing out at a point pergame, including 14 goals in total and nine of his 41 points coming with the extra skater. Look for Adam Fantilli (13.5%) to tap in for Monahan on that sizzling unit in the meanwhile.

New York Rangers: If any team could use a dose of good news, it's Peter Laviolette's troubled gaggle in New York. Hearing that Igor Shesterkin is starting against New Jersey after participating in full practice Wednesday should provide a welcome boost. Same applies to word that Chris Kreider is back skating. In the three games before suffering this latest upper-body injury, Kreider appeared more akin to his productive self, scoring a pair of goals and an assist while logging upwards of 19 minutes a contest. Whether he wraps up this season with the Rangers or ends up dealt elsewhere, the power forward boasts a high fantasy ceiling as one of the game's more well-rounded performers.

Colorado Avalanche: The Avs are a bit banged up again. With Scott Wedgewood labelled week-to-week (lower-body injury), Trent Miner made his first NHL start -- Miner had previously made a relief appearance in November -- losing to a superb Petr Mrazek and the Blackhawks 3-1 on Wednesday. Since Colorado's crease belongs to Mackenzie Blackwood, the rookie's fantasy value appears limited to the odd outing before Wedgewood returns. The Avs have only two back-to-back sets scheduled before the Four Nations break, so other options around the league sport more appeal.

Up front, Jonathan Drouin is expected back in the lineup Thursday versus Minnesota, while Valeri Nichushkin could make his healthy return over the weekend. Available in more than half of ESPN Fantasy leagues, Nichushkin, scored four goals and two assists in the five contests leading up to his New Year's Eve injury.

Dallas Stars: Winners of five straight, the Stars are figuring out how to make it work without Tyler Seguin (hip) and Mason Marchment (face), who remain shelved long-term and week-to-week, respectively. This is with no small thanks to Matt Duchene and Evgenii Dadonov, who are both benefiting from roles in the Stars' reshuffled top six. While Duchene -- three goals and five assists in five games -- is less likely to be available, Dadonov -- three goals and four assists in six contests -- should very well be. Competing on a top unit with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz, the veteran winger is averaging 2.0 fantasy points/game since Christmas.

Minnesota Wild: Fantasy managers have every right to appreciate the cautious wisdom and foresight of shelving Kirill Kaprizov for as long as necessary while still feeling a sense of frustration. The enduring day-to-day status is annoying. But we have little choice but to toss the Hart candidate on IR and remain patient ... and check on the availability of Marco Rossi in the meanwhile. Skating on a top power play, along with serving in his usual spot on the No. 1 line, Rossi has three goals and six assists in six games, including two points with the extra skater.

We continue to await an update on Brock Faber, after the defender left Tuesday's tilt against St. Louis with an upper-body injury. If this ends up being anything serious, fantasy managers would do well to suss out who ends up serving on the Wild's top power play in Faber's stead. With Jared Spurgeon also hurt, blueliner Declan Chisholm is an option. Goodness knows he's widely available right across the ESPN Fantasy spectrum.

Ottawa Senators: We now know that Linus Ullmark, freshly labelled as week-to-week, is out for the foreseeable future. We also know that Ottawa's other netminders aren't to be relied upon on a consistent basis. So until/unless the Senators deal for a more dependable body, look to others elsewhere for goaltending help in replacing Ullmark. Like LA's Darcy Kuemper or Dustin Wolf of the Flames. San Jose's Yaroslav Askarov appeals in deeper leagues.

