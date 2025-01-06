Open Extended Reactions

Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

Forwards

Jason Zucker, F, Buffalo Sabres (1.8 FPPG, 83.0% available): Extending his scoring streak to four games, Zucker followed up Thursday's hat-trick in Colorado by potting a power-play goal against Vegas Saturday. The top-line winger also skated nearly 22 minutes in that 3-1 regulation loss. With seven goals and three assists through seven contests, seven of those points counting with the extra skater, Zucker is averaging 3.6 fantasy points/game in standard leagues. Up front, the veteran is my favorite fantasy add this week. (At least until his production dries up once more.)

Dmitri Voronkov, F, Columbus Blue Jackets (2.0 FPPG, 74.2% available): Never mind that the casual hockey fan outside of Columbus likely hasn't heard of him, seven goals in six games can't be ignored. Particularly when Voronkov is averaging 3.9 fantasy points/contest in standard competition. There's also the 22 shots through that stretch to appreciate. The Blue Jackets' unit including Voronkov, Sean Monahan, and Kirill Marchenko is absolutely humming right now. Take advantage.

Patrick Kane, F, Detroit Red Wings (1.3 FPPG, 48.1% available): The veteran scorer has three goals and four assists during the Red Wings' current four-game win streak. That correlation is no coincidence. While it's taken him too long to warm up, on a forward unit with Andrew Copp and Alex DeBrincat, Kane might finally be back to putting up numbers to which we've become accustomed.

Warren Foegele, F, Los Angeles Kings (1.5 FPPG, 93.9% available): Is Quinton Byfield already accounted for? If so, give his linemate a fantasy gander. Enjoying great chemistry with the 22-year-old, Foegele has quietly collected four goals and six assists in his past nine contests. He also blocks more shots than your average forward, particularly of late.

Matthew Knies, F, Toronto Maple Leafs (1.7 FPPG, 63.1% available): Maple Leafs Nation isn't alone in appreciating the return of Auston Matthews to the club's lineup. After a rather arid spell altogether, the sophomore forward earned his first NHL hat trick, and added two assists, once reunited with his star linemate -- and Mitch Marner -- against Boston. Then followed up that explosive performance with a goal in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Philadelphia.

Defensemen

Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles Kings (67.5% available): Post ankle surgery, he's back to skating and could return to competitive ice as soon as late this month. Doughty potted fifty points, including 20 with the extra skater, while averaging 2.1 in fantasy play through 82 games in 2023-24. He's must-grab soon, if you need blue-line help.

Goaltenders

Darcy Kuemper, G, Los Angeles Kings (3.4 FPPG, 66.6% available): All he does is win games for one of the better teams in the West. Since returning to the Kings' crease Dec. 7, Kuemper is 7-0-2 with a .937 SV% and 1.76 GAA. Those numbers are better than Connor Hellebuyck's over the same stretch. Unlike the Winnipeg star, Kuemper remains confoundingly available across ESPN's fantasy spectrum.

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks (2.9 FPPG, 92.5% available): Yes, yes, he tends net for the rebuilding Sharks, but Askarov has been outstanding to start 2025. Consecutive victories over the Lightning and Devils, in which the rookie goalie surrendered three goals total, rewarded his (few) managers to the tune of 12.4 fantasy points in ESPN standard leagues. No bad for a stretch of three days. The 22-year-old even managed to scrape out a couple of fantasy points in an earlier loss to Calgary. And how about that 2.30 GAA and .923 SV% through seven NHL appearances altogether? San Jose's goalie of the future and now won't be widely available much longer. Not in deeper leagues, anyway.

Short-term streamers

Jonathan Drouin, F, Colorado Avalanche (1.9 FPPG, 79.6% available): Recovered from an upper-body injury, and -- extra enticingly -- back on a scoring line with Nathan MacKinnon, Drouin has a goal and three helpers (plus-five) in his past three games, while averaging more than 21 minutes of ice-time. This week, the Avalanche face the Panthers and Blackhawks on Monday and Wednesday, when only three other games are scheduled, before visiting Minnesota and Winnipeg. Consider popping Drouin into your deep-league lineup, at least through that stretch.

Tyler Myers, D, Vancouver Canucks (1.4 FPPG, 94.5% available): Subbing in for Quinn Hughes on the club's top power play, the towering defender merits streaming while the Canucks travel out east with scheduled tilts against the Canadiens, Capitals, Hurricanes, and Maple Leafs. Just keep a view of Hughes' return, which could happen during this road trip.

Jakub Dobes, G, Montreal Canadiens (10.00 FPPG, 97.3% available): The rookie netminder shut out the Stanley Cup champion Panthers before holding the Avalanche to one goal in the weekend's stingy 2-1 SO win. A tiny, but nearly flawless, resume to launch his NHL career. Yes, I would absolutely toss Dobes out there against the Capitals or Stars when the Canadians play back-to-back games this week. And against all other comers until the 23-year-olds flounders.

Dylan Holloway, F, St. Louis Blues (1.9 FPPG, 64.5% available): Collecting four goals and six assists in his past six contests, the former Oiler merits rostering until he cools off. For now, Holloway appears to be making the most of his assignment on a second line and power play with Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou.

Washington Capitals : The Capitals play the Sabres, Canucks, and Canadiens on so-called "off" days this week, when few other teams are engaged in on-ice action, before visiting the Predators Saturday. Is Aliaksei Protas available? If so, know that that young second-line skater has six goals in his past eight contests. What about his center, current assists machine Pierre-Luc Dubois? And if you've been contemplating corralling goalie Logan Thompson onto your roster, now would be the time.