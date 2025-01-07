Boise State star RB Ashton Jeanty reflects on his stellar season after the Broncos' loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. (1:16)

After a historic season, Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty is declaring for the 2025 NFL draft, he announced Tuesday.

"The opportunity to play in the NFL is a dream of mine," Jeanty wrote in social media post. "I'm proud to represent Boise State and all of those who have helped me along the way at the next level."

Over the course of 14 games this season, Jeanty totaled 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, averaging seven yards per carry on 374 total carries. Jeanty's rushing total is the second highest for a running back in FBS history, behind only Barry Sanders' 1988 campaign (2,628 yards).

The junior is projected as the top running back in the upcoming draft, according to ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid.

At 21 years old, Jeanty has had a unique path to the pros. The Jacksonville, Florida native moved to a naval base in Naples, Italy at 12 years old and played football there for one season as a high school freshman. He returned stateside and played high school football in Texas for three years before committing to the Broncos.

Jeanty saw limited snaps during his freshman campaign in Boise but made a leap in his sophomore season (1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns) that set up his iconic junior year.

It was clear once the 2024 season began that Jeanty was going to be the fulcrum of the Broncos' offense. In the season opener, Jeanty had 267 yards and six touchdowns. He didn't look back, barreling his way through nearly every defender and defense he saw on his way to jaw-dropping runs and a College Football Playoff appearance.

After carrying the ball a whopping 750 times over three seasons, Jeanty finished his college career with 4,769 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns.