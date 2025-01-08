Paul Finebuam says the CFP championship game will be a battle between Ohio State and Notre Dame. (0:32)

DANIA BEACH, Fla. -- Penn State anticipates All-America defensive end Abdul Carter playing against Notre Dame in Thursday's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl, though coach James Franklin said Wednesday that it will be a game-time decision.

Carter left the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against Boise State last week in the first quarter with an apparent left arm injury and did not return to the game. His status for Thursday has become a big source of intrigue, something Franklin acknowledged when asked about Carter.

"We anticipate Abdul playing," Franklin said. "He's doing everything he possibly can to play. His approach has been awesome. He's lived in the training room. But it'll be a game-time decision, and we'll see."

Carter was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year after racking up 11 sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries and 63 total tackles.

He has posted multiple messages on social media with clips from Star Wars indicating his possible return. In his latest post Monday, Carter posted "Revenge of the ST1X," a reference to his No. 11 jersey.

"Abdul's approached this the right way. He wants to play," Franklin said. "He's put a ton of cryptic messages out on social media. I learn as much from those as I do from our trainers. But we are hopeful and expecting Abdul to play, and we'll see how that plays out."