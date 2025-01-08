Paul Finebaum joins "SportsCenter" to preview the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups between Texas and Ohio State and Penn State and Notre Dame. (2:45)

DANIA BEACH, Fla. -- Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said star running back Jeremiyah Love "will be good to go" against Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Speaking at a joint news conference Wednesday with Penn State coach James Franklin, Freeman noted that "nobody feels 100 percent" -- a nod to the long season both teams have played -- but added that Love will be in position to play Thursday night.

Love tweaked a knee injury in the third quarter of Notre Dame's 23-10 victory over Georgia in the quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl last week and did not return to the game.

"Jeremiyah has had a good week of practice," Freeman said. "We have to be smart in terms of how much we're asking him to do in practice. We've got to get him ready for the game, but he's confident. Nobody feels 100 percent right now because we're in Week 15, but J-Love will be good to go."

Freeman echoed comments offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock made Tuesday, when he said Love "feels like he's going to be ready to go."

Love leads the Irish with 1,076 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He initially hurt his knee in the regular-season finale against USC, and was limited him to six carries for 19 yards against Georgia as quarterback Riley Leonard led the team in rushing with 80 yards on 14 carries.