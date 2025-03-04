Jorge Sedano and Frank Isola react to a deal between "Hard Knocks" and Bill Belichick and North Carolina falling through. (0:55)

North Carolina and new coach Bill Belichick will not be the subject of HBO's "Hard Knocks: Offseason," a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Front Office Sports reported last week that North Carolina would be featured on this year's show, which would have given viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how Belichick would manage his first offseason as a college head coach.

When asked about it on "The Pat McAfee Show," Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi said that nothing had been signed with the university but that the program was receiving "a lot of offers from people all over to come in and look at our program."

But, as CBS Sports first reported earlier Tuesday, a deal could not be reached.

UNC hired Belichick in December after he had spent his entire career in the NFL, where he won six Super Bowls as coach of the New England Patriots. The Patriots never were selected to appear on "Hard Knocks."