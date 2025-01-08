Open Extended Reactions

CONWAY, S.C. -- Grayson McCall, the record-setting Coastal Carolina quarterback who was forced to give up football because of concussions, is joining the Chanticleers' staff.

Coach Tim Beck announced this week that McCall would work as an offensive analyst under new coordinator Drew Hollingshead.

"So fired up to come back home!" McCall said in a statement. "I'm very thankful for Coach Beck and Coach Hollingshead for giving me such a great opportunity. Can't wait to light up the scoreboard in Brooks (Stadium) just like old times!!! Chants Up!"

McCall threw for 10,005 yards in 42 games at Coastal Carolina from 2019 to '23 with 88 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. He was Sun Belt Conference player of the year in 2020, '21 and '22 and threw a touchdown pass in 23 straight games over two seasons.

He transferred to NC State for the 2024 season and appeared in only four games. He had concussion issues dating to his time at Coastal Carolina, and in October he announced he was finished playing after getting knocked out of two games.

"Thrilled to be able to welcome Grayson McCall back home to Teal Nation," Beck said. "I have spoken before on the immeasurable impact he made here -- both on the game and in our community -- and we couldn't be more excited that he will start his coaching career at Coastal."

On the other side of the ball, Chanticleers defensive coordinator Craig Naivar will not return next season, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Naivar, who was also the safeties coach, was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2023 as one of the nation's top assistants.

