Alabama takes an 8-point lead with under two minutes left as Jalen Milroe slings one to an open Germie Bernard for a 34-yard touchdown. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

Alabama receiver Germie Bernard, who led the team in catches in 2024, will return to the Crimson Tide in 2025, he told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1, 209-pound receiver considered entering the NFL draft, but the allure of graduating and a belief in what's being built at Alabama led to his decision to stay.

Bernard told ESPN he knows "the people coming back and the newcomers coming in" and is looking forward to being a leader for the Tide next season.

Alabama failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff and then struggled offensively in a 19-13 loss to Michigan last month in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

"I think we'll make it really far this year," Bernard said of next season's prospects.

Bernard transferred to Alabama from Washington on the heels of Kalen DeBoer's move to Tuscaloosa after Nick Saban retired.

Bernard was first on the team with 50 receptions, and second in receiving yards (794) and receiving touchdowns (2) this season behind star freshman Ryan Williams.