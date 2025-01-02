Jalen Milroe slings it to Robbie Ouzts for the opening Alabama TD (0:42)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and linebacker Jihaad Campbell each declared for the NFL draft Thursday.

Milroe, a redshirt junior and Alabama's starter the past two years, announced the news via an Instagram post. He thanked Nick Saban, Kalen DeBoer and his teammates, among others.

"To the entire Alabama family, thank you for embracing a kid from Texas and allowing me the honor of wearing the script 'A.' Representing this university has been one of the greatest honors of my life " Milroe wrote.

Milroe finished sixth in Heisman Trophy balloting a year ago and played an integral role in Alabama winning the SEC championship and getting to the College Football Playoff.

But he had an up-and-down 2024 season, passing for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns but also throwing 11 interceptions. A dynamic running threat, Milroe led Alabama with 726 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, ranking second nationally among quarterbacks. His 33 career rushing touchdowns is tied for eighth in Alabama history.

Off the field this season, Milroe was the recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy, commonly known as the academic Heisman.

Milroe is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect for the 2025 NFL draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Campbell led the Tide in total tackles (117), sacks (5) and tackles for loss (11.5) this season, while adding two forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

"These last three years in Tuscaloosa have molded me into a better player and a better man," Campbell said as part of an Instagram post. "And this experience has been special and something that I will never forget.

"I feel like I am ready now to take the next step in my career."

A first-team All-SEC selection and a Butkus Award semifinalist, Campbell ranks No. 20 on Kiper's latest Big Board for the draft. Kiper ranks Campbell as the No. 2 draft-eligible off-ball linebacker, behind Georgia's Jalon Walker.

Campbell led Alabama with 11 tackles in Tuesday's ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan. The New Jersey native became a starter in 2023 and finished third on the team with 66 tackles.

In addition to Milroe and Campbell, offensive guard Tyler Booker, a three-year starter, will enter April's draft. According to Kiper Jr., Booker is the draft's No. 3-ranked guard prospect.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.