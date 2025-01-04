Zay Flowers hauls in the short pass and picks up a first down, but grabs his knee after the play. (0:25)

BALTIMORE -- The NFL's No. 1 offense faces an injury concern as the Baltimore Ravens head into the playoffs.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers was ruled out for the rest of the game after suffering a right knee injury early in the second quarter of his team's 35-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night -- two days after Flowers was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team will know more about Flowers' availability in the playoffs after he has an MRI on Sunday. Baltimore will host a wild-card game next weekend after winning the AFC North title on Saturday.

"It's something that he has a chance to be OK with," Harbaugh said of Flowers.

About three minutes into the second quarter, Flowers was falling forward following a 12-yard catch when his right leg whipped against Ravens guard Andrew Vorhees just as Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate hit Flowers' knee. Flowers limped off the field and eventually headed to the locker room. Flowers has proved durable, missing one game in his two-year career due to injury. He was sidelined for the 2023 regular-season finale with a calf injury.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he was "hurt" when he saw Flowers get injured. Others were just as shaken.

"It was super tough seeing a guy like that go down," Baltimore offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "Just to see him in pain, it just sucked. We're hopeful that he's going to be with us."

A first-round pick in 2023, Flowers has become Jackson's No. 1 wide receiver. Flowers leads Baltimore with 74 receptions for 1,059 yards.

Flowers became the first Ravens player to reach the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver in the team's 29-year history.

In Flowers' absence, wideout Rashod Bateman had five receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

"I'm not surprised," Jackson said of Bateman. "I've been seeing what Bate was capable of doing, and we just got a glimpse. I'm not [going to] toot his horn. We've got things to do. We've got things to do. I already knew what type of player he was. We all knew; we see him every day. But we just got something to do; we've got things to finish."