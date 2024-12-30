Dan Orlovsky breaks down how impressive of a season Joe Burrow is having and how bad it would be if the Bengals don't make the playoffs. (1:35)

Just 17 games remain in the 2024 NFL regular season, with "Monday Night Football" and the Week 18 slate setting up a hectic finish to the playoff picture. Twelve teams have clinched postseason spots, leaving an opening apiece in the AFC and NFC, but there's a lot to be worked out with seeding.

The NFC North and 1-seed in the NFC is up for grabs, with the winner of the Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions finale getting a first-round bye. The AFC North and NFC South titles will come down to Week 18, as well.

Here are the clinching scenarios for Week 18, along with projected seeds and matchups from ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI):

Week 18 clinching scenarios in the AFC

Already clinched: Kansas City Chiefs (1-seed), Buffalo Bills (2-seed), Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers

The matchup: vs. Cleveland on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

How the Ravens can clinch the AFC North title:

Win/tie OR

Pittsburgh loss/tie vs. Cincinnati

The matchup: vs. Cincinnati on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

How the Steelers can clinch the AFC North title:

Win + Baltimore loss vs. Cleveland

The matchup: at Pittsburgh on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

How the Bengals can clinch a playoff berth:

The matchup: vs. Kansas City on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

How the Broncos can clinch a playoff berth:

The matchup: at N.Y. Jets on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth:

Win + Denver loss vs. Kansas City

Week 18 clinching scenarios in the NFC

Already clinched: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles (2-seed), Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders

The matchup: vs. Carolina on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

How the Falcons can clinch the NFC South:

Win + Tampa Bay loss vs. New Orleans

The matchup: vs. New Orleans on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

How the Bucs can clinch the NFC South:

Win/tie OR

Atlanta loss/tie vs. Carolina

The matchup: vs. Minnesota on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

How the Lions can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage:

Win

The matchup: at Detroit on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

How the Vikings can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage:

Win

AFC seeding chances, per ESPN's FPI

No. 1: KC

No. 2: BUF

No. 3: BAL 94.2%; PIT 5.8%

No. 4: HOU

No. 5: PIT 67.9%; LAC 26.3%; BAL 5.8%

No. 6: LAC 73.7%; PIT 26.3%

No. 7: DEN 64.9%; MIA 25.1%; CIN 9.9%

NFC seeding chances, per ESPN's FPI

No. 1: DET 64.1%; MIN 35.9%

No. 2: PHI

No. 3: LAR 66.5%; TB 33.5%

No. 4: TB 51%; LAR 33.5%; ATL 15.5%

No. 5: MIN 64.1%; DET 35.9%

No. 6: WSH 74.6%; GB 25.4%

No. 7: GB 75.6%; WSH 25.4%

Projected NFL playoff bracket, per ESPN's FPI

AFC

NFC