        <
        >

          NFL Week 18 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings

          play
          Orlovsky: Bengals have wasted a great Burrow season if they don't make playoffs (1:35)

          Dan Orlovsky breaks down how impressive of a season Joe Burrow is having and how bad it would be if the Bengals don't make the playoffs. (1:35)

          • ESPN staffDec 30, 2024, 04:00 PM

          Just 17 games remain in the 2024 NFL regular season, with "Monday Night Football" and the Week 18 slate setting up a hectic finish to the playoff picture. Twelve teams have clinched postseason spots, leaving an opening apiece in the AFC and NFC, but there's a lot to be worked out with seeding.

          The NFC North and 1-seed in the NFC is up for grabs, with the winner of the Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions finale getting a first-round bye. The AFC North and NFC South titles will come down to Week 18, as well.

          Here are the clinching scenarios for Week 18, along with projected seeds and matchups from ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI):

          More NFL playoff race coverage:
          Tracking the playoff picture
          FPI ratings for every team
          Full standings for all 32 teams

          Week 18 clinching scenarios in the AFC

          Already clinched: Kansas City Chiefs (1-seed), Buffalo Bills (2-seed), Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers

          Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

          The matchup: vs. Cleveland on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

          How the Ravens can clinch the AFC North title:

          Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

          The matchup: vs. Cincinnati on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

          How the Steelers can clinch the AFC North title:

          Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

          The matchup: at Pittsburgh on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

          How the Bengals can clinch a playoff berth:

          Denver Broncos (9-7)

          The matchup: vs. Kansas City on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

          How the Broncos can clinch a playoff berth:

          Miami Dolphins (8-8)

          The matchup: at N.Y. Jets on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

          How the Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth:

          Week 18 clinching scenarios in the NFC

          Already clinched: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles (2-seed), Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders

          Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

          The matchup: vs. Carolina on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          How the Falcons can clinch the NFC South:

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

          The matchup: vs. New Orleans on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

          How the Bucs can clinch the NFC South:

          Detroit Lions (13-2)

          The matchup: vs. Minnesota on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

          How the Lions can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage:

          • Win

          Minnesota Vikings (14-2)

          The matchup: at Detroit on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

          How the Vikings can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage:

          • Win

          AFC seeding chances, per ESPN's FPI

          No. 1: KC
          No. 2: BUF
          No. 3: BAL 94.2%; PIT 5.8%
          No. 4: HOU
          No. 5: PIT 67.9%; LAC 26.3%; BAL 5.8%
          No. 6: LAC 73.7%; PIT 26.3%
          No. 7: DEN 64.9%; MIA 25.1%; CIN 9.9%

          NFC seeding chances, per ESPN's FPI

          No. 1: DET 64.1%; MIN 35.9%
          No. 2: PHI
          No. 3: LAR 66.5%; TB 33.5%
          No. 4: TB 51%; LAR 33.5%; ATL 15.5%
          No. 5: MIN 64.1%; DET 35.9%
          No. 6: WSH 74.6%; GB 25.4%
          No. 7: GB 75.6%; WSH 25.4%

          Projected NFL playoff bracket, per ESPN's FPI

          AFC

          NFC