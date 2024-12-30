Just 17 games remain in the 2024 NFL regular season, with "Monday Night Football" and the Week 18 slate setting up a hectic finish to the playoff picture. Twelve teams have clinched postseason spots, leaving an opening apiece in the AFC and NFC, but there's a lot to be worked out with seeding.
The NFC North and 1-seed in the NFC is up for grabs, with the winner of the Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions finale getting a first-round bye. The AFC North and NFC South titles will come down to Week 18, as well.
Here are the clinching scenarios for Week 18, along with projected seeds and matchups from ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI):
Week 18 clinching scenarios in the AFC
Already clinched: Kansas City Chiefs (1-seed), Buffalo Bills (2-seed), Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers
Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
The matchup: vs. Cleveland on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
How the Ravens can clinch the AFC North title:
Win/tie OR
Pittsburgh loss/tie vs. Cincinnati
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)
The matchup: vs. Cincinnati on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
How the Steelers can clinch the AFC North title:
Win + Baltimore loss vs. Cleveland
Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)
The matchup: at Pittsburgh on Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
How the Bengals can clinch a playoff berth:
Win + Denver loss vs. Kansas City + Miami loss/tie at N.Y. Jets
Denver Broncos (9-7)
The matchup: vs. Kansas City on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
How the Broncos can clinch a playoff berth:
Win/tie OR
Cincinnati loss/tie at Pittsburgh + Miami loss/tie at N.Y. Jets
Miami Dolphins (8-8)
The matchup: at N.Y. Jets on Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth:
Win + Denver loss vs. Kansas City
Week 18 clinching scenarios in the NFC
Already clinched: Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles (2-seed), Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders
Atlanta Falcons (8-8)
The matchup: vs. Carolina on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
How the Falcons can clinch the NFC South:
Win + Tampa Bay loss vs. New Orleans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)
The matchup: vs. New Orleans on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
How the Bucs can clinch the NFC South:
Win/tie OR
Atlanta loss/tie vs. Carolina
Detroit Lions (13-2)
The matchup: vs. Minnesota on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
How the Lions can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage:
Win
Minnesota Vikings (14-2)
The matchup: at Detroit on Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
How the Vikings can clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage:
Win
AFC seeding chances, per ESPN's FPI
No. 1: KC
No. 2: BUF
No. 3: BAL 94.2%; PIT 5.8%
No. 4: HOU
No. 5: PIT 67.9%; LAC 26.3%; BAL 5.8%
No. 6: LAC 73.7%; PIT 26.3%
No. 7: DEN 64.9%; MIA 25.1%; CIN 9.9%
NFC seeding chances, per ESPN's FPI
No. 1: DET 64.1%; MIN 35.9%
No. 2: PHI
No. 3: LAR 66.5%; TB 33.5%
No. 4: TB 51%; LAR 33.5%; ATL 15.5%
No. 5: MIN 64.1%; DET 35.9%
No. 6: WSH 74.6%; GB 25.4%
No. 7: GB 75.6%; WSH 25.4%
Projected NFL playoff bracket, per ESPN's FPI
AFC
(7) Denver Broncos at (2) Buffalo Bills
(6) Los Angeles Chargers at (3) Baltimore Ravens
(5) Pittsburgh Steelers at (4) Houston Texans
Wild-card round bye: (1) Kansas City Chiefs
NFC
(7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Philadelphia Eagles
(6) Washington Commanders at (3) Los Angeles Rams
(5) Minnesota Vikings at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wild-card round bye: (1) Detroit Lions