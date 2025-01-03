Dan Orlovsky and Harry Douglas discuss the pros and cons of the Eagles' decision to rest Saquon Barkley in Week 18. (1:36)

The 2024 NFL regular season comes down to Week 18, with two playoff spots up for grabs and postseason seeding to be determined. With 16 games left, we have you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend.

Our NFL Nation reporters have keys to every game, and analytics writer Seth Walder makes a bold prediction for each matchup. The ESPN Research team provides a big stat to know and a betting nugget for each contest, while our Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with a game projection and a look at the playoff picture. Fantasy analyst Eric Moody finds fantasy football X factors, and three analysts -- Kalyn Kahler, Moody and Walder -- give us final score picks for every game. Everything you want to know is here in one spot to help you get ready for a loaded weekend of football.

Let's get into the full Week 18 slate, including a high-stakes matchup between the Vikings and Lions in game No. 272 of the season, along with the Broncos looking to sweep the Chiefs and get into the playoffs. There are two games Saturday, with the AFC North to be decided, and 14 more on Sunday.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ | ESPN BET: BAL -19.5 (41.5 O/U)

Browns storyline to watch: Defensive end Myles Garrett is tied with Trey Hendrickson for the NFL lead with 14 sacks. Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has never finished a season as the sack leader. In 13 games against the Ravens, Garrett has 8.5 sacks, including 5.5 takedowns of quarterback Lamar Jackson. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Ravens storyline to watch: Jackson and the Ravens can win their fourth AFC North title in the past seven seasons with a victory over the last-place Browns. Jackson has flourished at this point of the season with a 4-0 career record in games played in Weeks 17 and 18, throwing 10 touchdown passes and one interception. Cleveland has typically struggled late in the season, winning only two of its past 14 regular-season finales. -- Jamison Hensley

Stat to know: Ravens running back Derrick Henry is 78 rushing yards shy of passing Tiki Barber (1,860 in 2005) for the most rush yards by a player age 30 or older in a season in NFL history. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate will record double-digit tackles for the first time in his career. ESPN's Football Power Index favors the Ravens by 18.7 points in this contest, so a likely blowout for Baltimore should lead to a run-heavy game script that should create tackle opportunities for Cleveland's linebackers. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Ravens can clinch the AFC North and No. 3 seed in the AFC with a win/tie or Steelers loss/tie vs. the Bengals. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Fantasy X factor: Henry. A win over the Browns secures the AFC North and a home playoff game. Henry should be given ample touches, and if he scores in Week 18 to reach 15 touchdowns for the season, he'll earn a $500,000 incentive. See Week 18 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Browns are 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in their past five games, their longest single-season ATS losing streak since 2017. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Kahler's pick: Ravens 27, Browns 14

Moody's pick: Ravens 28, Browns 9

Walder's pick: Ravens 24, Browns 13

FPI prediction: BAL, 89.8% (by an average of 18.8 points)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET | ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ | ESPN BET: CIN 2.5 (48.5 O/U)

Bengals storyline to watch: Cincinnati's defense knows it can't have a repeat of its last performance against Pittsburgh. Keeping the Steelers from picking up extra yards is a major point of emphasis heading into the must-win finale. In the Week 13 loss, the Bengals gave up 264 yards after the catch, per ESPN Research. That's the most surrendered by any team this season. -- Ben Baby

Steelers storyline to watch: The Steelers and Bengals have trended in opposite directions since their Week 13 meeting. While the Bengals are riding a four-game win streak entering the regular-season finale with their playoff hopes on the line, the Steelers are trying to break a three-game slide before they start postseason play. Among the Steelers' priorities is getting back to the turnover culture that largely set the tone of their 10-3 start. Though the Steelers are tied atop league standings with 31 takeaways, the turnover differential has gone the wrong direction in the past three weeks -- five turnovers to three takeaways. -- Brooke Pryor

Stat to know: Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt has gone two straight games without a sack. He hasn't gone three straight without one this season. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson will record at least two sacks, winning the sack crown and reentering the Defensive Player of the Year conversation in a game in which he will outshine Watt. Hendrickson is currently 60-1 to win the award at ESPN BET. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Steelers can clinch the AFC North and the No. 3 seed in the AFC with a win and a Ravens loss vs. the Browns. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Fantasy X factor: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Cincinnati is battling for the AFC's final playoff spot. To get in, the Bengals must win and need losses from the Dolphins and Broncos. They play first, so expect Burrow, coming off a season-high 37 fantasy points in Week 17, to lean heavily on receiver Ja'Marr Chase. See Week 18 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Bengals are 5-0 ATS as road favorites this season. They are 7-1 ATS overall on the road this season. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Kahler's pick: Bengals 28, Steelers 26

Moody's pick: Bengals 28, Steelers 24

Walder's pick: Bengals 23, Steelers 20

FPI prediction: PIT, 53.2% (by an average of 1.0 points)

play 1:19 Shannon Sharpe can't believe anyone believes Burrow is the MVP over Lamar Shannon Sharpe argues that Lamar Jackson is far more deserving of the NFL MVP than Joe Burrow.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: ATL 7.5 (47.5 O/U)

Panthers storyline to watch: The Panthers probably again will be without several key members of a defense that gave up 551 yards and five touchdown passes last week at Tampa Bay. They'll be facing an Atlanta team that had 423 yards, including 198 rushing, in a 38-20 victory in Charlotte earlier this season. The same problems persist for Carolina. It can't stop the run, which opens everything up for the opponent. -- David Newton

Falcons storyline to watch: All eyes will be on rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who will be making his third career start. Penix has made big throws in two inconsistent performances. If he plays well, it will keep good vibes going into the postseason or next season. -- Marc Raimondi

Stat to know: Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is winless in 12 career road starts, tied with Gary Huff (1974-77) for the fourth-most consecutive road losses by a starting quarterback to begin his career. With a loss Sunday, Young would tie Joey Harrington (2002-03) and David Klingler (1992-94) for the second-longest such streak behind Steve DeBerg (14 straight from 1978-79). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: The Falcons will combine to run for at least 200 yards against Carolina. Atlanta runs outside zone 69% of the time, the highest rate in the NFL. And no team surrenders more yards per outside zone carry than the Panthers at 5.2. In a must-win game for the Falcons, it makes sense for them to exploit Carolina's weakness. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Falcons can clinch the NFC South with a win and a Buccaneers loss vs. the Saints. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Fantasy X factor: Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. Expect the Falcons to keep leaning on Robinson against a Panthers defense that allows the most fantasy points to running backs. Robinson has 20-plus touches in five straight games and 20-plus fantasy points in four of them. See Week 18 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Overs are 9-1 in NFC South matchups this season, including 5-0 in Panthers games. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Kahler's pick: Falcons 24, Panthers 17

Moody's pick: Falcons 25, Panthers 20

Walder's pick: Falcons 23, Panthers 19

FPI prediction: ATL, 73.4% (by an average of 9.4 points)

1 p.m. ET | FOX | ESPN BET: WSH -6 (44.5 O/U)

Commanders storyline to watch: Dallas did a good job against Washington's offense in the first meeting between these teams, holding quarterback Jayden Daniels to 81 passing yards and an interception in the first three quarters. But since that game Daniels has thrown 13 touchdowns to four interceptions. He has rushed for 208 yards combined the past two weeks. -- John Keim

Cowboys storyline to watch: Will quarterback Trey Lance make the first start of his Cowboys' career and just the fifth of his career -- and first since Sept. 18, 2022, when he was with San Francisco? Cooper Rush has started the past eight games, but maybe it's time to get a look at Lance, who was acquired last season for a fourth-round pick. The Cowboys will look to avoid a seventh home loss, which would tie for the second most at home in team history (2015). -- Todd Archer

Stat to know: The Cowboys have an NFL-worst minus-116 point margin at home this season after having the best home point margin in the league last season (plus-172). With a nine-point loss, they would tie the worst home point margin in a season in franchise history (minus-125 in 1960). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland will record his first interception of the season. This is more gut feel than anything but as random as interceptions are, 14 for Bland over his first two seasons in the league certainly tells us something about his ability as a ball hawk. I say he grabs one in Week 18. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Commanders have a 73% chance of earning the No. 6 seed in the NFC, according to ESPN's FPI. They can clinch the 6-seed with win or a Packers loss vs. the Bears. Read more. -- ESPN Research

play 1:17 Why the Cowboys and Mike McCarthy should part ways Jason McCourty evaluates whether the Cowboys and coach Mike McCarthy should part ways after the season.

Fantasy X factor: Daniels. He aims to make a final statement in his Offensive Rookie of the Year push against a Dallas defense that has given up the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. See Week 18 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: This is the first time the Commanders are road favorites in Dallas since 2017 (-1.5). They have not laid a field goal in Dallas since 2000. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Kahler's pick: Commanders 28, Cowboys 20

Moody's pick: Commanders 23, Cowboys 20

Walder's pick: Cowboys 23, Commanders 20

FPI prediction: WSH, 65.3% (by an average of 5.7 points)

1 p.m. ET | FOX | ESPN BET: GB -10 (41.5 O/U)

Bears storyline to watch: Quarterback Caleb Williams is closing in on one ill-fated record to end his rookie season. The No. 1 pick has been sacked 67 times -- the second most to David Carr's 76 sacks taken in 2002 as a rookie -- and faces a Packers defense that has the seventh-most sacks (44) this season. -- Courtney Cronin

Packers storyline to watch: Packers coach Matt LaFleur will be coaching his 100th regular-season game Sunday (he holds a 67-32 record), and he has never lost to the Bears. His 11-0 mark against Chicago is tied for the longest winning streak against a division team to begin a coaching career since the 1970 merger. -- Rob Demovsky

Stat to know: Packers running back Josh Jacobs has seven straight games with a rushing touchdown, which is tied with Paul Hornung (1960) for the longest streak in Green Bay history. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson won't give up a single reception of 10-plus air yards. Johnson has had another very solid season, giving up just 0.8 yards per coverage snap -- fifth best among outside corners with at least 200 coverage snaps, per NFL Next Gen Stats. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Bears are projected to pick No. 9 in the 2025 draft entering Week 18, according to ESPN's FPI. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Fantasy X factor: Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. Kraft's targets and fantasy production have been inconsistent lately, but he's in a great spot this week. The Bears' defense gives up the sixth-most receiving yards per game to tight ends. Kraft has a very good opportunity to deliver solid production for fantasy managers. See Week 18 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Bears are 0-7 outright on the road this season (2-5 ATS). Unders are 6-1 in Bears road games. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Kahler's pick: Packers 24, Bears 20

Moody's pick: Packers 30, Bears 14

Walder's pick: Packers 27, Bears 20

FPI prediction: GB, 74.7% (by an average of 9.9 points)

1 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: TEN -2 (36.5 O/U)

Texans storyline to watch: Coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters Monday that "everyone will be out there playing" so expect to see important starters against the Titans. How long though? That's to be determined, but it's highly unlikely the Texans play their starters the whole way since winning or losing doesn't affect their seeding for the playoffs. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Titans storyline to watch: The Titans plan to use quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Will Levis in the season finale against the Texans. It's an interesting decision considering Tennessee can fall as a low as seventh in the draft if it beats Houston while a loss would secure at least the No. 2 selection. The Texans have already secured the fourth seed in the playoffs regardless of the game's outcome so this is one of those games where winning could be a negative for the Titans long term. -- Turron Davenport

Stat to know: Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is one touchdown pass away from becoming the seventh QB in NFL history with 3,500 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes in each of his first two NFL seasons (Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Jameis Winston, Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: The Titans will win by 10 or more points. The smart move for both of these teams is to lose this game: because a win hurts Tennessee's draft stock and Houston is locked in to the No. 4 seed in the postseason. But my guess is the Texans will take their foot off the gas much more than the Titans will. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Titans have an 11.9% chance to earn the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, according to ESPN's FPI. They can secure the top pick with a loss and a Patriots win vs. the Bills. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Fantasy X factor: Titans running back Tony Pollard. He has 1,017 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Pollard has something to play for this week. He will earn a $250,000 bonus if he hits 1,100 yards and another $200,000 for reaching seven touchdowns. Expect Pollard to be financially motivated against the Texans. See Week 18 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Titans are 0-7 ATS at home this season (1-6 outright). The only two teams in the past 30 seasons to finish winless ATS at home are the 2019 Buccaneers (0-6-2) and the 2012 Eagles (0-8). Read more. -- ESPN Research

Kahler's pick: Texans 25, Titans 14

Moody's pick: Texans 20, Titans 10

Walder's pick: Titans 26, Texans 13

FPI prediction: HOU, 51.9% (by an average of 1.1 points)

1 p.m. ET | FOX | ESPN BET: IND -5 (43.5 O/U)

Jaguars storyline to watch: Defensive ends Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen have the chance to become only the second and third players in franchise history to post 10 or more sacks in back-to-back seasons (Calais Campbell did it in 2017-18). Hines-Allen (eight sacks this season), who needs 2.5 sacks to break the franchise career record (55), has 10.5 sacks in 10 games against the Colts. Walker (9.5 sacks this season) has 4.5 sacks in five games against the Colts, including three in the Jaguars' 37-34 victory earlier this season. -- Michael DiRocco

Colts storyline to watch: Running back Jonathan Taylor has put together one of his best stretches in years, dating to his All-Pro, league-leading performance in 2021. He has averaged 136.5 rushing yards in his past four games, with five touchdowns in the past two weeks. Interestingly, two of the top three rushing performances of Taylor's career have come in the final week of the season (253 yards in 2021 and 188 yards last season). -- Stephen Holder

Stat to know: Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has 10 touchdown receptions, tied for second most in Jaguars history (Allen Robinson had 14 in 2015). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Colts wide receiver Josh Downs will finish the season strong with a 90-plus receiving-yard game. Downs still has an 84 open score, tied for the third highest among wide receivers. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Jaguars enter with a 60% chance to end up with a top-five draft pick, according to ESPN's FPI. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Fantasy X factor: Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. He had a season-high 10 targets and scored 25.9 fantasy points in Week 17 with Joe Flacco at quarterback. He'll face a Jaguars defense that gives up the most receiving yards per game (257.7). Pittman is set up for another big performance with Flacco under center again for the injured Anthony Richardson (back). See Week 18 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Jaguars are 15-3-1 ATS vs. the Colts over the past 10 seasons. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Kahler's pick: Colts 20, Jaguars 14

Moody's pick: Jaguars 27, Colts 20

Walder's pick: Colts 20, Jaguars 17

FPI prediction: IND, 58.5% (by an average of 3.3 points)

play 0:20 Anthony Richardson: 'Couldn't even stand up' with injury Colts QB Anthony Richardson reveals he was dealing with severe back pain and "could barely even walk" before missing Week 17.

1 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: BUF -2.5 (38.5 O/U)

Bills storyline to watch: The Bills are locked in to the No. 2 seed in the AFC, so the game will feature a mix of the team's typical starters and players whom the team wants "to take a look at as well," per coach Sean McDermott. Quarterback Josh Allen will start the game to maintain his consecutive starts streak (currently 104 games), but then Mitchell Trubisky will take over. The goal for the Bills, according to McDermott, is to win the game and come out of the week as fresh and healthy as possible for the postseason. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Patriots storyline to watch: Patriots coach Jerod Mayo says rookie quarterback Drake Maye is expected to start and that the team is playing to win despite having pole position for the No. 1 pick in the draft. A win would open the possibility that the Titans, Browns or Giants could wind up with the top pick depending on what happens in their games in Week 18. -- Mike Reiss

Stat to know: The Bills have had 12 games this season with 30-plus points, tied for the second most in a season in NFL history behind the 2013 Broncos (13). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Bills running back Ty Johnson will record at least four receptions. With Buffalo able to rest starters in Week 18, that should clear the way for more playing time for Johnson, the team's third-string back. And he has shown he's capable of making an impact in the passing game, most notably in Week 15 when he caught five passes for 114 yards against the Lions. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Patriots have a 78% chance to earn the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, per ESPN's FPI. They can secure the top pick with a loss. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Fantasy X factor: Bills running back Ray Davis. He could lead the Bills' backfield with Buffalo already locked into the No. 2 seed. Remember Week 6 when Davis had 23 touches and 18.2 fantasy points when James Cook was out? This week, he has a great matchup against a Patriots defense that has given up the third-most RB rushing yards. See Week 18 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Overs are 6-1 in Patriots home games this season, and 7-1 in the Bills' past eight games overall. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Kahler's pick: Bills 21, Patriots 17

Moody's pick: Bills 20, Patriots 19

Walder's pick: Bills 19, Patriots 16

FPI prediction: BUF, 78% (by an average of 11.5 points)

1 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: PHI -3 (37.5 O/U)

Giants storyline to watch: The Giants are looking to win their second straight season finale against an unmotivated Eagles team. This one could come with more consequences. New York could fall as low as ninth in the draft order with a win, but as coach Brian Daboll said repeatedly throughout the week, that's not on their mind. "We're just getting ready to play the Eagles," he said. That seems to be with rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers & Co. playing their normal roles. -- Jordan Raanan

Eagles storyline to watch: Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is expected to sit out, ending his pursuit of the all-time single-season rushing record. Philadelphia will rest key players as it gears up for its playoff run as the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Barkley would've needed only 101 yards to break Eric Dickerson's mark of 2,105. He could have made history against his former team, but health in the name of a Super Bowl run is being prioritized. -- Tim McManus

Stat to know: The Giants' Nabers has 104 receptions, which is two shy of passing Puka Nacua for second most by a rookie in NFL history (Brock Bowers has the most with 108 entering Week 18). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Giants edge rusher Brian Burns will have two or more sacks. In a season in which plenty has gone wrong for the Giants, at least their big offseason acquisition in Burns has performed well. He is tied for sixth in the NFL with 57 pass rush wins. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Giants have an 87.4% chance to have a top-five pick in April's draft, according to ESPN's FPI. But they have only a 0.8% chance to select No. 1. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Fantasy X factor: Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell. Philadelphia plans to rest some players after securing its playoff spot with last week's win over the Cowboys. Gainwell hasn't played much this season but has managed 276 yards on 64 carries. He's up against a Giants defense that has struggled all year, giving up the second-most rushing yards per game (146.6). See Week 18 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Giants are 2-9 ATS in their past 11 games. They are 0-4 in their past four road games. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Kahler's pick: Eagles 24, Giants 17

Moody's pick: Eagles 24, Giants 13

Walder's pick: Giants 23, Eagles 17

FPI prediction: PHI, 82.9% (by an average of 14.3 points)

play 2:55 Stephen A. on Eagles benching Saquon: 'I hate this decision' Stephen A. Smith understands the Eagles' decision to rest Saquon Barkley, but he is not a fan of it.

1 p.m. ET | FOX | ESPN BET: TB -13.5 (43.5 O/U)

Saints storyline to watch: The Saints said they'll play for the community in the wake of the deadly pickup truck attack in the French Quarter on Wednesday morning. Saints coach Darren Rizzi says he hopes the team can lift spirits in its season finale, which will conclude the Saints' fourth straight season without a playoff berth. The status of running back Alvin Kamara (groin), Derek Carr (hand) and Chris Olave (concussion) remain unknown. -- Katherine Terrell

Buccaneers storyline to watch: There's history on the line for wide receiver Mike Evans, who needs 85 yards to tie Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons (11). He has reached 85 yards only three times in his career against the Saints, and the last time was 2018. -- Jenna Laine

Stat to know: The Saints have been held below 20 points in five consecutive games entering Sunday. A sixth such game would break a tie for their longest such single-season streak since a nine-game streak in 1996. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Bucs edge rusher Yaya Diaby will record a sack. Diaby is hot, with a 22% pass rush win rate at edge since Week 14 that ranks sixth in that span, along with 1.5 sacks in his past two games. In Week 18, he'll mostly face rookie Taliese Fuaga, whose 83% pass block win rate ranks 59th out of 66 tackles. -- Walder

What's at stake: Tampa Bay can clinch the NFC South with a win/tie or a Falcons loss/tie against Carolina. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Fantasy X factor: Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield's contract includes $500,000 incentives for ranking in the top 10 in the league or top five in the NFC in passer rating, touchdown passes, passing yards, completion percentage and yards per pass attempt. He's set to hit them all entering the last week of the regular season. See Week 18 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Saints are 0-5 ATS in their past five road games. They are 1-7 ATS against teams with winning records this season. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Kahler's pick: Buccaneers 30, Saints 20

Moody's pick: Buccaneers 35, Saints 14

Walder's pick: Buccaneers 24, Saints 16

FPI prediction: TB, 79.7% (by an average of 12.3 points)

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: DEN -10.5 (40.5 O/U)

Chiefs storyline to watch: The Chiefs have clinched the AFC 1-seed, so Carson Wentz will start at quarterback and other backups will fill their lineup. How competitive can they be against the Broncos, who are playing for a spot in the postseason? The Chiefs have generally done well in such situations with Andy Reid as their coach. They beat the Chargers in Week 18 last season with Blaine Gabbert at quarterback. -- Adam Teicher

Broncos storyline to watch: Backups or not for the Chiefs, the Broncos haven't won home games against Kansas City in back-to-back seasons since defeating the Chiefs in Denver in both 2013 and 2014. As the league leader in sacks (58) and No. 5 in scoring defense (19.4 PPG), how the Broncos keep the heat on Wentz could well tilt the scales. -- Jeff Legwold

Stat to know: The Chiefs have not scored more than 30 points in a game this season. Kansas City could join the 1971 Vikings and 1977 Broncos as the only teams since the 1970 merger to finish with the best record in the NFL while not scoring more than 30 points in a single game. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz will post a 100% pass block win rate. I'm assuming Chris Jones will either skip or mostly skip this one, and that should make life a lot easier for Meinerz and fellow guard Ben Powers. Meinerz ranks third this season in pass block win rate (96.4%). -- Walder

play 1:04 Aaron Rodgers hints Sunday could be his final NFL game Jets QB Aaron Rodgers reflects on his career, acknowledging the possibility of Sunday's game being his last in the NFL.

What's at stake: The Broncos can clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie or a Bengals loss/tie vs. the Steelers, plus a Dolphins loss/tie vs. the Jets. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Fantasy X factor: Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Nix has scored 20-plus fantasy points in back-to-back games and might face Kansas City's backups, as the Chiefs have nothing on the line. See Week 18 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Broncos are 7-0 ATS as favorites this season. No team in the Super Bowl era has gone 8-0 ATS in a single regular season as favorites. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Kahler's pick: Broncos 24, Chiefs 20

Moody's pick: Broncos 27, Chiefs 13

Walder's pick: Broncos 24, Chiefs 21

FPI prediction: DEN, 51.6% (by an average of 0.8 points)

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: LAC -4 (41.5 O/U)

Chargers storyline to watch: If the Steelers lose to the Bengals on Saturday, a win over the Raiders would earn the Chargers the No. 5 seed in the AFC. If the Steelers lose, the Chargers are locked into the sixth seed with nothing to play for against the Raiders. Coach Jim Harbaugh has made it clear that the Chargers want the fifth seed but didn't say whether the team would play its key players Sunday if the Steelers lose. "Eleven wins sounds better than 10," Harbaugh said. -- Kris Rhim

Raiders storyline to watch: Lose to the Chargers and the Raiders go 0-6 in the AFC West for the first time since 2006. But beat the Chargers, who might be resting players in anticipation of the playoffs, and the suddenly rollicking Raiders close the season on a three-game winning streak after losing 10 straight, their longest in-season losing streak since 2014. The QB-needy Raiders' recent winning ways have cost them a shot at the No. 1 pick, not that the current staff and roster care. "Just trying to stay in the present," coach Antonio Pierce said. "Can't live in the past, can't worry about the future." -- Paul Gutierrez

Stat to know: Raiders rookie Brock Bowers is nine receptions shy of passing Zach Ertz in 2018 (116) for most receptions in a season by a tight end in NFL history. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Chargers defensive back Derwin James Jr. will record an interception. No player who lines up primarily at slot corner and has at least 200 coverage snaps is giving up fewer yards per coverage snap than James at 0.6. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Chargers have a 26% chance to earn the No. 5 seed in the AFC, according to ESPN's FPI. They can clinch the 5-seed with win and a Steelers loss vs. the Bengals. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Fantasy X factor: Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins. He faces a Raiders defense he dominated in Week 1, scoring 22.9 fantasy points. The Las Vegas defense is a middle-of-the-road unit against the run, giving Dobbins another chance to shine. See Week 18 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell is 13-3 ATS in his career, which is tied for the second-best start through 16 games by any quarterback in the Super Bowl era. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Kahler's pick: Chargers 28, Raiders 17

Moody's pick: Chargers 23, Raiders 20

Walder's pick: Chargers 24, Raiders 18

FPI prediction: LAC, 55.6% (by an average of 2.1 points)

4:25 p.m. ET | FOX | ESPN BET: SEA -6.5 (38.5 O/U)

Seahawks storyline to watch: The Seahawks were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17, but don't tell Geno Smith that their regular-season finale is meaningless. The quarterback has $6 million on the line in the form of three contract escalators for 2025, each worth $2 million. He'd hit one if the Seahawks earn their 10th win of the season. He needs 185 passing yards to hit another. The other one is tied to Smith finishing the year at or above 69.76% completion rate; he's at 70.24% now. -- Brady Henderson

Rams storyline to watch: With the Rams clinching the NFC West in Week 17, quarterback Matthew Stafford will not play against Seattle. Instead, it will be backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo getting the start. When asked whether he sees this game as an audition for a chance to start next season, Garoppolo said, "I think anytime you get on the grass in live action, that's your résumé." Garoppolo is 1-4 in five career starts against Seattle in his career. -- Sarah Barshop

Stat to know: Smith is 186 passing yards away from breaking the Seahawks' record for a single season (4,282 yards, a mark he set in 2022). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner will have at least three pressures and/or a sack. Turner will be squaring off against Seahawks backup center Olu Oluwatimi, who would rank 27th out of 34 centers in pass block win rate if he qualified. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Rams can clinch the No. 3 seed in the NFC with a win/tie or a Buccaneers loss/tie vs. the Saints. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Fantasy X factor: Rams running back Blake Corum. Corum is being set up for an expanded role, as Los Angeles probably will rest its starters. See Week 18 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Seahawks are 0-6 ATS against teams with winning records this season. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Kahler's pick: Rams 30, Seahawks 28

Moody's pick: Seahawks 27, Rams 17

Walder's pick: Rams 30, Seahawks 20

FPI prediction: LAR, 56.4% (by an average of 2.5 points)

4:25 p.m. ET | FOX | ESPN BET: MIA -1 (38.5 O/U)

Dolphins storyline to watch: The Dolphins are preparing as if quarterback Tyler Huntley will make his fifth start of the season Sunday against the Jets, with Tua Tagovailoa still working through the hip injury that kept him out of their Week 17 game against the Browns. Huntley struggled to grasp a complex Miami offense in his first three starts of the season but shined against Cleveland, admitting after that he has a far superior understanding of this system than he did in Week 7. With a playoff berth potentially on the line, Miami will face a Jets defense that has put up the fourth-fewest defensive expected points added since being eliminated from playoff contention in Week 14. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Jets storyline to watch: This could be quarterback Aaron Rodgers' final game with the Jets; it could also be his final game as an NFL player, as the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer is undecided on whether to return for a 21st season. Rodgers, who seems resigned to the likelihood that he won't be back with the Jets, hopes to end with one last milestone. He needs one touchdown pass to become the fifth player in history with 500. -- Rich Cimini

Stat to know: Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has 97 receptions, three shy of becoming the second player in franchise history with 100 receptions in a single season (Brandon Marshall, 109 in 2015). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Dolphins Calais Campbell, Chop Robinson and Zach Sieler will all record at least half a sack. Each has had a strong season and, with Miami's playoff hopes still alive, can deliver critical blows against Rodgers. -- Walder

What's at stake: The Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth with a win and a Broncos loss to the Chiefs. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Fantasy X factor: Rodgers. He's still chasing that 500th touchdown pass in his 20-year career and will start in Week 18. It would be fitting for Davante Adams to be the one to catch the milestone pass. See Week 18 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Dolphins road games are 7-1 to the under this season, with four straight road games going under the total. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Kahler's pick: Jets 24, Dolphins 17

Moody's pick: Jets 23, Dolphins 20

Walder's pick: Dolphins 27, Jets 14

FPI prediction: MIA, 53.5% (by an average of 1.4 points)